Prosecutors: New Mexico candidate is a danger to community
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutors say a failed GOP candidate accused of orchestrating a series of drive-by shootings at the homes of Democratic elected officials in New Mexico’s largest city is a danger to the community and should be detained pending trial. They filed a motion Wednesday, asking...
Wes Moore sworn in as Maryland’s first Black governor
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore was sworn in as the state’s first Black governor on Wednesday, pledging to work for greater inclusion and economic equity while also focusing on improving education, fighting crime and climate change. Moore, after being introduced by Oprah Winfrey in front...
Academy ISD Board approves four-day week for ’23-’24
LITTLE RIVER ACADEMY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Academy Independent School District will move to a four-day instructional week for the 2023-2024 school year. The district says this vote was unanimous at Wednesday’s school board meeting. There were several reasons why this change was proposed, including recruiting and retaining the best educators in Central Texas and reducing class sizes – which the district says will benefit academic achievement.
Actor Julian Sands missing in Southern California mountains
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — Actor Julian Sands, star of several Oscar-nominated films including “A Room With a View,” has been missing for five days in the Southern California mountains, where he was hiking, authorities said Wednesday. Sands, 65, was reported missing Friday on a trail on...
