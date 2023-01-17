LITTLE RIVER ACADEMY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Academy Independent School District will move to a four-day instructional week for the 2023-2024 school year. The district says this vote was unanimous at Wednesday’s school board meeting. There were several reasons why this change was proposed, including recruiting and retaining the best educators in Central Texas and reducing class sizes – which the district says will benefit academic achievement.

LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO