Page Six

Paula Abdul, 60, looks like a teenager in Photoshop fail: ‘Who is this?’

Paula Abdul isn’t being straight up. The 60-year-old singer baffled her Instagram followers Sunday when she shared photos of herself looking decades younger than she really is. Abdul posed alongside Heidi Klum, Jaclyn Smith, Paris Hilton and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Crystal Kung Minkoff while attending Kathy Hilton’s Christmas party, but the former “American Idol” judge’s fans were more focused on her Photoshop fail than her celebrity friends. “This looks like a completely different person,” one Instagram user commented. “Wow. I don’t understand this. Everyone knows what you actually look like. The amount of editing here is embarrassingly obvious,” another wrote. “holy...
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Stuns In Strapless Purple Valentino Gown With Puff Sleeves At Golden Globes

Selena Gomez, 30, ruled the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday, Jan. 10, wearing a strapless purple velvet Valentino gown with matching puff sleeves. With her hair in a high ponytail, the singer and actress accessorized her look with dangling diamond earrings by De Beers, SANTONI platform sandals, and rings, also by De Beers. She looked amazing and stole everyone’s attention on the carpet. Especially because she brought her cute 9-year-old sister, Grace Elliott Teefey, as her date for the night.
4-Year-Old Kaavia James Wishes Her "Daddy" Dwyane Wade a Happy Birthday

Kaavia James and Gabrielle Union sent Dwyane Wade a heartwarming birthday message while he was miles away from home. On Jan. 17, the Proudly cofounder celebrated his 41st birthday in Paris with Zaire Wade, Richard Ingraham, Chris Johnson, Cory Smith, and more of his friends. Back at home, 4-year-old Kaavia filmed a video in honor of her dad's big day.
Sydney Sweeney Wears a Leather Bustier Minidress to Bed

You can't beat a little black dress. In a Jan. 18 Instagram post, Sydney Sweeney shared photos of her head-to-toe leather outfit, featuring an edgy wraparound minidress from Alexander McQueen. The look, captured by photographer Marco Bahler, included a zip-up bustier top with silver hardware, as well as coordinating platform boots, which hit just below the knee. To top it off, Sweeney accessorized with a pair of sheer black tights, a matching leather bag, and a flattering double-breasted trench coat in heather gray.
Brie Larson Gives a Glimpse at Her New Tattoos on Instagram

Brie Larson being the ultimate source of tattoo inspiration probably wasn't in your 2023 bingo cards, but here we are. On Jan. 16, the actor posted a picture of herself on Instagram and while everything looked business as usual, the tattoo sleeve on her arm was pretty hard to miss.
ETOnline.com

Michelle Williams and Husband Thomas Kail Stun at 2023 Golden Globes

Michelle Williams has made her return to the Golden Globes. On Sunday, the 42-year-old actress was a vision in a unique, ruffled, off-white colored gown as she arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Williams was accompanied down the carpet by her husband, Thomas Kail, who wore a sleek black tux with a long tie.
Pamela Anderson Reveals Why She Never Read a Letter From "Pam & Tommy" Star Lily James

Hulu's miniseries "Pam & Tommy" earned Lily James an Emmy nomination and a Golden Globe nomination, but the real Pamela Anderson has no interest in watching the actor's performance. In a recent interview with the New York Times, Anderson said that not only did she have zero involvement with the series, she also refused to read a letter James sent explaining why she wanted to play the "Baywatch" star.
HollywoodLife

Kendra Wilkinson Seen In Rare Photos With Her Kids, Hank, 13, & Alijah, 8, During Grocery Run In LA

Kendra Wilkinson, 37, was the perfect image of a busy and doting mom during her latest outing. The television personality recently stepped out to get groceries in Los Angeles, CA with her son Hank, 13, and daughter Alijah, 8, and looked motivated and content. They were all photographed while holding bags and walking out the sliding doors of the location in casual outfits.
Rolling Stone

Brendan Fraser Loses Golden Globe for ‘The Whale’ After Protesting Event

Brendan Fraser lost at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night for his performance in The Whale. The actor was up for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture, but was beaten out for the trophy by Elvis star Austin Butler. Fraser famously declined to attend the event after he accused the organization’s former president Philip Berk of groping him in 2003. “I cannot believe I’m here right now. I just want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for this honor. I want to also say to my fellow nominees: you have turned in...
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Stars Like Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Paulson and Charlize Theron Are Backing Andrea Riseborough in ‘To Leslie’

The stars are coming out for Andrea Riseborough’s turn in Michael Morris’ indie drama To Leslie. Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron, Sarah Paulson and Edward Norton have hosted screenings, with more recent showings booked by Gwyneth Paltrow and Courteney Cox. After Paltrow’s screening, attended by the likes of Demi Moore along with Morris and Riseborough in attendance, the Goop founder called it a “masterpiece of a film” and went so far as to say that the title star should win “every award there is and all the ones that haven’t been invented yet.” More from The Hollywood ReporterNAACP Image Awards 2023:...
HollywoodLife

Shawn Mendes, 24, Reunites With Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, 51, 2 Months After Getting Affectionate

Shawn Mendes, 24, and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, 51, were spotted together again on Sunday, the first time since they were seen getting affectionate two months ago. The singer and chiropractor were photographed arriving at his house in West Hollywood, CA with smoothies in hand after an outing in the area. They appeared relaxed and content around each other as they made their way into the impressive home.
talentrecap.com

Heidi Klum Gets Criticized by Melissa Rivers for Her Red Carpet Look

Supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum got criticized as Melissa Rivers shades at her Golden Globes 2023 red carpet look. Twitter users are currently split as to what to think of Klum’s red carpet mini dress, with some agreeing with Rivers. Rivers Said that Heidi Klum’s...
Hypebae

Kendall Jenner Channels Her Inner Superhero for Jimmy Choo's Spring 2023 Campaign

Jimmy Choo just released its Spring 2023 campaign, starring none other than supermodel Kendall Jenner. Returning as part of the brand’s ‘TIME TO DARE’ series, Jenner appears in the campaign as a superhero in a bid to reflect the transformative power of fashion. Lensed by Carlijn Jacobs in New York, the campaign aims to represent the brand’s confident and daring personality, fused with elements of timeless glamor and effortless energy.
Page Six

See first photos of new couple Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart on bowling date

Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart seem to have confirmed their rumored romance. Page Six has obtained exclusive photos of the singer-actress, 30, and the Chainsmokers member, 33, on a flirty date at The Gutter, a New York City bowling alley, on Sunday. An eyewitness tells us the couple was “making out” like teenagers while enjoying some alone time. “There was also a group of young girls that went up for pictures from her shortly after and a man getting an autograph,” our insider spills. The pair kept things casual, with Gomez wearing a black sweatshirt and matching sweatpants. Her dark, shoulder-length locks were down...
Bustle

Megan Fox Wore A Cottagecore Bustier For Date Night With MGK

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are the literal definition of high-fashion couple goals and their most recent date night look offers even more aesthetic inspiration for your emo Pinterest board. The pair always knows how to compliment each other’s looks, consistently coordinating through color palettes, textures, cut-outs, and even...
