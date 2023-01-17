Read full article on original website
One-of-a-kind Chevrolet Corvette surfaces at auction and could be worth over $3 million
The only 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 convertible that was ever built and valued in the millions is being auctioned in January in Arizona.
Earliest Known 1963 Chevy Corvette Stingray Goes To Auction
The headliner for the Mecum Auctions Kissimmee 2023 auction event is the earliest known second-generation Chevrolet Corvette known to be sold to the public. Mecum expects the first Corvette Stingray, built in 1963, to sell between $600,000 and $800,000 at the end of its event, currently running until January 15.
C9 Chevrolet Corvette May Not Be All-Electric After All
The next-generation Chevrolet Corvette, internally called the C9, may not utilize an all-electric powertrain despite some earlier reports to the contrary. The latest rumor comes from AutoForecast Solutions (AFS), which also provides a tentative timeline for the C8's final years and when the C9 will enter series production. But let's back up and discuss that powertrain rumor.
The Least Reliable Cars in America
For all the meticulous research and planning that usually goes into making a car purchase, there’s nothing more upsetting or disappointing than buying a lemon. An unreliable car that regularly needs repairs can end up being an endless money pit – and it can also be downright dangerous to drive. (These are the car brands […]
MotorAuthority
Carroll Shelby's 1968 Ford Mustang Black Hornet headed to auction
A 1968 Ford Mustang from Carroll Shelby's personal collection is up for grabs. Nicknamed Black Hornet, it's scheduled to be auctioned off by Barrett-Jackson at the company's Scottsdale, Arizona, event to be held Jan. 21-29. In the 1960s, Shelby American worked closely with Ford to develop new Mustang variants, keeping...
Carscoops
Mid-Engine S650 Mustang Render Imagines Slick Fictional C8 Corvette Rival
This story contains independent illustrations that are neither related to nor endorsed by Ford. The Chevy Corvette’s switch to a mid-engine layout was supposedly because the limits of front-engine performance had been reached. But what if Ford had run into that same stopping point with the Mustang? This rendering by TheSketchMonkey imagines exactly that: an S650 Mustang that has gone mid-engine in the name of performance.
Rare 1930 Lancia Dilambda cruises into Jay Leno’s Garage
(Motor Authority) – Many classic cars rarely turn a wheel, but that’s not the case with this 1930 Lancia Dilambda. Owner Filippo Sole drove this Italian convertible across America, and recently appeared on an episode of “Jay Leno’s Garage” to talk about his experience. That experience didn’t end well, as the Lancia was hit by […]
MotorAuthority
One-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible heads to auction
A unique 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible is set to cross the block at an RM Sotheby's auction in Phoenix, Arizona, on Jan. 16. The Monaco Orange droptop is the only one of its kind. It's one of just two factory-documented ZL-1 Corvettes built for 1969, and the only convertible to get the ZL-1 treatment, an option that added a race-derived 427-cubic-inch V-8 engine to the C3 'Vette.
Houston Chronicle
First Electrified Corvette Ushers In New Era For The Iconic Sports Car
You knew this day was coming, and finally it's here. Chevrolet is introducing the first-ever electrified all-wheel drive Corvette. Its debut earlier this week, coinciding with the 'Vette's 70th birthday on January 17th. 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Chevrolet unveiled the 2024 Corvette E-Ray during birthday celebrations in New York City...
Carscoops
What If The Ford Mustang Mach SUV Was Designed In The 1970s?
This story contains renderings for a fictional Mustang Mach SUV that are neither related to nor endorsed by Ford. If you had told an automotive enthusiast a decade or so ago that there would soon be an SUV that looked like a Mustang, they probably would have laughed at you. The idea, though, has already become normalized, leading us to wonder, could a Mustang Mach SUV have been introduced sooner?
insideevs.com
Woman Sure Tesla Model 3 Runs On Gas, Is Determined To Fill It Up
Despite the electric vehicle boom that we've been witnessing over the past few years, EV adoption is still in its early infancy, and that explains why some people are still adjusting to this new reality. Electric cars are as old as the automobile itself and quickly rose to popularity in...
The fastest Corvette ever made is an all-wheel drive gas-electric hybrid
DETROIT (AP) — The fastest Corvette ever made comes out later this year, and it’s not powered solely by a howling V8. The E-Ray is a gas electric hybrid, the first all-wheel-drive version of Chevrolet’s storied sports car with the front wheels running on an electric motor the traditional 6.2-liter V8 powering the back.
Truth About Cars
QOTD: What's Next for the Chevrolet Corvette?
The Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray was introduced yesterday. Now that we know that it's combining a gas engine and an electric motor, I'm wondering -- what's next for the venerable 'Vette?. A full EV 'Vette? A ZR1 for the C8 platform, finally? Bring back a manual transmission for certain trims?. Something...
msn.com
New Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray: 70 years in the making
Slide 1 of 63: Chevrolet has revealed the Corvette E-Ray, introducing hybrid power to its mid-engined sports car. The new E-Ray is the Corvette’s birthday present to itself, celebrating 70 years with electrification and all-wheel drive. It’s one of many commemorative Corvettes, spanning seven decades of production. Join us for a review of the most important moments in the story of the Corvette, covering all eight generations.
Carscoops
Go For A Shotgun Ride In The 2024 Corvette E-Ray
The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray builds on what is an already-impressive mid-engined supercar and Carlos Lago from Car and Driver had the opportunity to check it out in person at the unveiling. We knew that a hybrid variant of the Corvette was coming from before even the standard C8-generation ‘Vette...
Autoweek.com
The 2022 Ford Bronco Is a Daily Driving Off-Roader
The Ford Bronco first hit the pavement in 1965 and over the years changed its shape and role in the brand’s lineup. The Bronco became a pop culture icon in the process, though Ford eventually discontinued it in 1996 when the company focused its efforts on the Expedition. Ford...
Houston Chronicle
Another New Record: New Car Prices Top $49,500 In December
New vehicle prices ended 2022 on a record-high note - with the average new vehicle transaction price (ATP) inching ever so closer to the $50,000 mark. According to Kelley Blue Book (KBB), the ATP of a new vehicle in December was $49,507, up 1.9% ($927) from November and up 4.9% ($2,297) from year-earlier levels. It's the continuation of a trend that shows no signs of reversing soon. KBB says new-vehicle ATPs have been above the average manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) for more than a year.
wtaj.com
2023 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang honors 100 years of the automotive icon
This year is the 100th anniversary of the birth of Carroll Shelby, the automotive icon who created the Shelby Cobra and launched a performance-car empire. Shelby American is commemorating the occasion with a limited run of special-edition Mustangs. Based on the 2023 Ford Mustang GT, the Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition...
nextbigfuture.com
Diesel Truck Cost Versus Electric Truck Using One Truckers Claims
Nextbigfuture has to go into all the details of the costs (energy and maintenance) in order to address arguments against a transition over time from diesel trucks to electric semi trucks. This is one of the articles going over the information. A person who claims to be trucker in the...
