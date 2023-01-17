Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida LawMalinda FuscoFlorida State
Tampa Bay Buccaneers To Fire Multiple CoachesOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
This popular restaurant is giving away free food at its two locations in Tampa on ThursdayAsh JurbergTampa, FL
Dallas Cowboys To Sign New Kicker After Catastrophic Playoff GameOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Related
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa business advisory firm makes big westward expansion move
LCG Advisors, a Tampa-based financial services advisory firm, has opened an office in Denver as part of a broader growth strategy in the western United States. According to a news release, the company has hired George Helock, a 13-year veteran of professional services industry, to oversee the Denver office as managing director. Prior to joining LCG Advisors, he served as market president of a Denver accounting advisory firm and was responsible for its day-to-day operations, in addition to serving clients in several different industries.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete metaverse startup enters new partnership
St. Petersburg-based Metasport Arena, which is creating an ecosystem for sports enthusiasts and athletes, has entered a new strategic partnership with Chicago-based web3 company Burrst. “At Burrst, we believe in the future of the metaverse, specifically what Metasport Arena (MSA) is creating and how it will benefit young athletes on...
stpetecatalyst.com
Florida Funders names new partners
January 18, 2023 - Tampa-based Florida Funders, a venture capital firm, has promoted Saxon Baum, a previous VP of investor relations; Ryan Whittemore, the previous chief investment officer; and Michael Kadow, a previous VP of finance and operations, as partners in the firm. Baum will continue to oversee investor relations and scouting startups, while Whittemore will continue to oversee the investment strategy and Kadow will primarily focus on developing the firm's financial management strategy and goals, according to Florida Funders' Wednesday announcement.
The Moxy Hotel moves forward in St. Petersburg 🏩
The Moxy hotel is making moves.
stpetecatalyst.com
What’s driving St. Pete-Clearwater airport’s traffic
The St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport is outpacing its previous passenger traffic records as it readies to embark on a major expansion. During a Wednesday Pinellas County Tourist Development Council meeting, Jeff Clauss, who works as a director of air service development and marketing, updated the council on how PIE has set an all-time passenger record in 2022. The airport saw over 2.44 million passengers, representing a 20% increase over 2021 and a 7% increase over 2019.
businessobserverfl.com
St. Petersburg native leads Swedish builder's parks projects
While it may seem like hyperbole to say this, the reality is that as the next several generations of Tampa Bay residents visit area parks in the coming years, and reap the benefits of growth in the area, they’ll have one company in particular to thank for the work.
luxury-houses.net
A Stunning Waterfront Home with A One of A Kind Beautiful Open Waterfront Location Asks $6 Million in Tierra Verde, Florida
940 Monte Cristo Boulevard Home in Tierra Verde, Florida for Sale. 940 Monte Cristo Boulevard, Tierra Verde, Florida is a magnificent estate with spectacular and rare views of the Gulf of Mexico and Shell Key preserve, has been upgraded to a superior level of quality and finish, with extraordinary materials, craftsmanship and updates too numerous to mention. This Home in Tierra Verde offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 940 Monte Cristo Boulevard, please contact Nancy Westphal (Phone: 727-234-5995) at Smith & Associates Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
Bay area mobile home community hit with 2 unexpected price hikes
A double whammy! Residents at a Tampa Bay area mobile home community are getting hit with two unexpected price hikes. They turned to 8 On Your Side, asking how to challenge the charges.
stpetecatalyst.com
PTM Partners share new renderings, plan for Moxy Hotel
The group behind the proposed Moxy Hotel-anchored project in the Edge District is making progress. The topping off for the hotel at 1234-1246 Central Ave. was completed in less than seven months from the completion date, according to Miami-based PTM Partners, one of the leading opportunity zone-focused development firms in the country, that is developing The Edge Collective in collaboration with DoveHill. The 163-key Moxy Hotel by Marriott on the 1.6-acre parcel will be the heart of the mixed-use development.
luxury-houses.net
This $3.2 Million Private Sanctuary in Bradenton, Florida is Perfectly Positioned Amongst A Natural Setting
20706 79th Ave East Home in Bradenton, Florida for Sale. 20706 79th Ave East, Bradenton, Florida is a gorgeous custom-built home situated on 7.65 acres and was built in 2014 by Denny Yoder of Yoder Homes and combines exquisite design with quality and comfort to meet all that is needed to live the Florida lifestyle. This Home in Bradenton offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 20706 79th Ave East, please contact Chris Baylis (Phone: 941-735-4713) at Michael Saunders & Company for full support and perfect service.
stpetecatalyst.com
Developer closes on land for Sky St. Pete tower
The site of a dirt lot and surrounding structures will be redeveloped into a 20-story apartment tower. DevMar, which is behind the 11-story Vantage St. Pete apartment building and The Metro underway in the Edge District, has closed on a property for its next project – Sky St. Pete.
995qyk.com
Tampa Bay Lands In The Top 5 For Most Expensive Eggs In The Country
No it’s not your imagination that’s causing your grocery bill to rise. While shopping at Publix we almost fainted when we saw this price of an every day item. According to a recent study by Instacart, an online grocery delivery service, Tampa Bay ranks Third highest egg prices in the country. According to Creative Loafing, shoppers in the Tampa Bay area are expected to pay an average of $6.27 for a dozen eggs. This is an 18% increase from last year. Tampa Bay is tied with San Francisco for price tag on eggs. Another Florida city is coughing up even more, Miami is expected to pay $6.67 for a dozen eggs.
stpetecatalyst.com
HCA Largo lands a spot on America’s best hospitals list
January 18, 2023 - The HCA Florida Largo Hospital is one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023, according to a ranking by Healthgrades. This achievement puts HCA Florida Largo Hospital in the top 5% of hospitals nationwide for overall clinical performance across the most common conditions and procedures, according to HCA. The Largo hospital was the only local hospital to be included in the top 250 list this year.
stpetecatalyst.com
Tampa ranks among the most overpriced rental markets
A new Florida Atlantic University study shows that Florida is home to nine of the most overpriced rental markets in the U.S., with Tampa Bay coming in seventh. Cape Coral, Miami and North Port took the top three spots. The report states that local rents are nearly 11% higher than they should be, which is well above the national average rental premium of 7.4%. Read the full study here.
amisun.com
34216 zip code named second most expensive in Florida
ANNA MARIA – The city at the north end of Anna Maria Island is known for its white sand beaches, high-quality dining and shopping, cultural events and charming homes, but a Jan. 13 article in the Wall Street Journal is a reminder that it comes at a price – a very high price.
Problems with short-term vacation rentals in FL persist; will there ever be a statewide solution?
Quality Journalism for Critical Times At a city commission meeting last fall in Pinellas County’s Indian Rocks Beach, local resident Jerry Newton’s frustration was evident. The problem? Short-term vacation rentals in his community. “Yet another month has passed, Newton said. “In the meantime, there are more hotel rooms and more unfamiliar faces every day next door to our homes. It’s […] The post Problems with short-term vacation rentals in FL persist; will there ever be a statewide solution? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Clearwater Police launch new survey tool for residents
CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department launched a new public survey tool Wednesday to better understand local concerns and attitudes, according to a news release. The department said this is their latest effort to engage with the community issues that may be important to residents. The survey will...
stpetecatalyst.com
Company to relocate to St. Pete
January 16, 2023 - The Superior Group of Companies, a uniform manufacturer, has recently sold its Pinellas Park for over $5 million and plans to relocate to downtown St. Petersburg, according to multiple reports. The Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ: SGC) will lease nearly 8,200 square feet at 200 Central Ave.
Unique Dental Office in Tampa Features Animal Fostering Discounts, Massage Chairs, Whitening Lounge & More
It's not every day that you end up at a dental office with brightly-colored graffiti walls, neon signs, a whitening lounge that you can invite your BFFs to and White Claws stocked in the waiting room refrigerator--that is, unless you're Dr. Dannica Brennan, the owner and dentist at Flossologie.
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa law firm promotes four attorneys to shareholders
Tampa law firm Hill Ward Henderson has elevated four of its attorneys — Andrew Holway, Justin Wallace, Nicole Walsh and Trae Weingardt — to shareholders. The firm, which also has an office in Clearwater, has 115 lawyers, 72 of whom are partners. Holway, according to a news release,...
Comments / 0