Read full article on original website
Related
Two Walmart Locations Have Indefinitely Closed; One May Not Reopen
Google presently lists the latter store location as “permanently closed.”. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:11Alive.com, Google.com, and GilaValleyCentral.net.
This Huge Flea Market in California is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. When you take a trip to your local flea market you can find plenty of awesome deals. You never know what sort of cool items you'll discover when you visit.
Houston Chronicle
Ram's Electric Pickup Concept Featured a Charging Robot
This year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas featured a number of automakers showing off bold concept vehicles that hearkened to an increasingly electric automotive future. Among those was Ram, who revealed an electric pickup concept to CES attendees. While the electric truck was the centerpiece of Ram’s announcement, it wasn’t the only new piece of hardware Ram revealed, however. In other words: it’s time to talk about robots.
Comments / 0