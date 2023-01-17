ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Houston Chronicle

Ram's Electric Pickup Concept Featured a Charging Robot

This year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas featured a number of automakers showing off bold concept vehicles that hearkened to an increasingly electric automotive future. Among those was Ram, who revealed an electric pickup concept to CES attendees. While the electric truck was the centerpiece of Ram’s announcement, it wasn’t the only new piece of hardware Ram revealed, however. In other words: it’s time to talk about robots.

