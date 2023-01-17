Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on Kamehameha Highway
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Kamehameha Highway Thursday morning. The incident occurred around 7 a.m. near Hawaii Pacific University. Three vehicles were involved, HPD said. EMS said a woman and two children were evaluated on scene but they declined transport to the hospital. Authorities...
Drive-in movie taking over Pearlridge Center parking lot this weekend
But that nostalgia can still continue and this weekend, you’ll have the next chance to go to a drive-thru movie right here in the Pearlridge Center parking lot.
Teen critically injured after losing control of vehicle
A female has been hospitalized following a single-vehicle accident in Hawaii Kai.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Researchers believe long-tracked humpback ‘Moon’ likely died following severe spinal injury
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Researchers say a well-known whale they have tracked for 15 years likely did not survive her injuries. “Moon,” the humpback whale, was last seen on Dec. 10 off Kona. At the time, she was emaciated and covered in sea lice. The whale could also no longer...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspect charged after allegedly robbing woman, striking her with beer bottle
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 25-year-old woman has been charged in a violent robbery in Honolulu. Police said the incident happened around 11 a.m. on Monday when Shirrey Persia allegedly hit a 45-year-old woman in the back of the head with a beer bottle before taking her belongings. The victim was...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Paramedics have a warning for Hawaii drivers: Tailing ambulances isn’t just inconsiderate, it’s dangerous
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency medical crews say drivers trying to get ahead in traffic are using ambulances to clear the way. Sunny Fitzgerald, a paramedic with Honolulu EMS, said it happens daily ― especially during rush hour ― and it puts them and the patients at risk. “We...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Search continues for angler who fell overboard while apparently trying to reel in huge fish
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The search continues for a missing angler last seen Sunday. Mark Knittle, 63, fell off his boat about 4 miles offshore of the Honaunau Boat Ramp. Police say his fishing partner heard him say, “The fish is huge” and then saw him go overboard. His...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Car crash in Waikiki leaves 82-year-old critically injured
WAIKIKI (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 82-year-old man was critically injured Sunday morning in a multi-vehicle crash on Kalakaua Avenue near the Hawaii Convention Center. Honolulu EMS said they responded about 9:53 a.m. A woman in her late 20 was also injured and taken to a hospital in stable condition. Paramedics also...
Aggressive fire attack following blaze inside home
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating an early morning fire in Wahiawa. On Tuesday, Jan. 17 the fire broke out on Lauone Loop. HFD rushed to the scene and when they arrived at 12:45 a.m. they saw flames emanating from the rear corner of a small single-story home. Firefighters began an aggressive […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspects wanted in overnight burglary at popular boba tea shop
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are looking for two suspects who broke into a popular boba milk tea shop in Kaimuki ln Thursday morning. Surveillance cameras captured the two burglarizing Teapresso on Waialae Avenue. The burglars were caught on surveillance video at around 5 a.m. The shop’s owner says they...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Businesses plead for long-term solutions as they ‘play police’ with aggressive patrons
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some Hawaii businesses are reporting more confrontations with homeless people they describe as aggressive. And they say the situation is impacting their bottom line. Mike Palmer owns Kuhio Avenue Food Hall in Waikiki and says it’s the worst he’s seen in 22 years. “Our management...
KITV.com
Fire damages home of one of the UH volleyball aunties
WAHIAWA (KITV4) -- She's known as one of the aunties who would make and give lei to all the players and coaches at University of Hawaii volleyball games, but now Lauretta Sewake is dealing with the aftermath of a fire. The fire broke out at her home on Lauone Loop...
KITV.com
Burglars at Kaimuki Teapresso steal thousands in cash and goods
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Burglars broke into the Teapresso Bar in Kaimuki early Thursday morning, and got away with thousands in cash and goods. According to a Teapresso employee, two suspects broke into the store just before 5 a.m. on Thursday, January 19.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HFD investigating cause of house fire that broke out overnight in Wahiawa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out at a home overnight in Wahiawa. Officials said they received a call for a building fire around 12:30 a.m. at Lauone Loop. Upon arrival, firefighters said they observed smoke and flames emanating from the rear corner...
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 pro surfers injured during competition at Pipeline
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surfers and spectators were out at Pipeline this weekend for “Da Hui Backdoor Shootout.”. One of the world’s most famous surf breaks caused some serious injuries for some pro surfers, including a young man who nearly lost his life. Pro surfer Kala Grace got pounded...
Flood advisory for central Oahu
The Department of Emergency Management has issued a flood advisory until 7 p.m. tonight for leeward and central Oahu.
Almost 2k customers without power in Aiea
According to Hawaiian Electric, around 1,761 customers are experiencing a power outage.
Murder case of Hawaii business owners shock community
Big Island police stated that two elderly people are dead following an incident on Makalika Street in Hilo.
2 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Waikiki area
According to police, both lanes on Kalakaua Avenue are closed near the Kapiolani intersection heading into Waikiki.
KITV.com
UH volleyball auntie deals with aftermath of house fire
Lauretta Sewake known as one of the "aunties" who would make and give lei to all the players and coaches at UH volleyball games. She survived a house fire. Fire damages home of one of the UH volleyball aunties. She's known as one of the aunties who would make and...
Comments / 0