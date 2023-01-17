Read full article on original website
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depressionAnita DurairajSeattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks Sign Pro-Bowler To ExtensionOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Major retailer closes another store in Washington this weekKristen WaltersSeattle, WA
Seattle experiences unprecedented rise in inflation: Third highest rate among large US metrosEdy ZooSeattle, WA
Premieres, Award Winners And Dystopian Love – Seattle Theater Has It Allmixyplix mediaSeattle, WA
NHL Star Dies
Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
NHL blasted for woke push after player skips Pride event: 'Nobody asked for this'
"Fox Across America" host Jimmy Failla called the pride event a "shallow corporate gesture" after Flyers player Ivan Provorov was criticized for skipping warmups.
Jasper Weatherby: The Newest Detroit Red Wing provides depth for the club
The Detroit Red Wings today acquired Jasper Weatherby from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for Kyle Criscuolo in what is being called a depth move for both teams. Weatherby was drafted in the 2018 NHL Draft in the fourth round 102nd overall. He made his NHL debut on October 16th of 2021 against the Winnipeg Jets where he scored his first career NHL goal. Weatherby played in 50 games last season for the Sharks logging five goals and six assists for a total of eleven career points. This season Weatherby has been playing for the San Jose Barracudas of the American Hockey League.
Devils take on the Kraken after shootout victory
New Jersey Devils (29-12-3, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (26-13-4, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host the New Jersey Devils after the Devils beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 in a shootout. Seattle is 26-13-4 overall and 10-9-2 at home. The Kraken...
theScore
NHL Tuesday player props: 3 forwards to target
We started the week on a positive note with our shot props as two of the three players - Tyler Toffoli and Alex Pietrangelo - hit their overs with a couple of shots to spare. We'll aim for another winning night with three more plays for Tuesday's slate. William Nylander...
“Been drug tested like six times this season” - Ja Morant is confused as to why the NBA is after him
The annual drug test the NBA conducts makes sure that players are tested 4 times ever season. It’s also one way for the league to make sure that these athletes aren’t taking performance enhancing substances.
Seahawks NFL mock draft: Possible options with Russell Wilson pick
SEATTLE — The Seahawks are one of just a few NFL teams with multiple picks in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. After knocking it out of the park with the team's draft in 2022, general manager John Schneider will have the Nos. 5 and 20 overall picks.
FOX Sports
Arizona in action against Washington following shootout win
Washington Capitals (24-17-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (13-25-5, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Arizona Coyotes after the Coyotes beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 in a shootout. Arizona has a 13-25-5 record overall and an 8-6-2 record on its...
Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury
Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
markerzone.com
TRADE ALERT: DETROIT RED WINGS AND SAN JOSE SHARKS COMPLETE MINOR DEAL
It may not be the blockbuster everyone has been waiting for, but we finally have a trade completed in the NHL. The Detroit Red Wings announced on Wednesday that they've acquired forward Jasper Weatherby from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forward Kyle Criscuolo. Weatherby, 24, was a fourth-round...
Burakovsky scores in OT to give Kraken 4-3 win over Devils
SEATTLE (AP) — It took all of 45 games for the Seattle Kraken to match the win total from the franchise's disappointing inaugural season. It also landed Seattle a spot few expected the Kraken to see this season: first place. Ryan Donato had two goals and an assist, and...
Lightning's Stamkos scores 500th goal, becomes 3rd active NHL player with historic feat
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos scored his 500th NHL goal Wednesday night against the Vancouver Canucks. Stamkos needed just one goal heading into the game to reach the historic milestone, and he is now the third active NHL player to reach 500 goals and 1000 points.
Blackhawks Win Regular-Season Game in Philadelphia for 1st Time Since 1996
Hawks win regular-season game in Philly for 1st time since 1996 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the first time since Nov. 9, 1996, the Blackhawks won a regular-season game in Philadelphia after beating the Flyers 4-1 at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday. The Blackhawks had previously gone 0-16-1...
Mariners sign IF Tommy La Stella to 1-year deal
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners signed infielder Tommy La Stella to a one-year contract on Thursday, adding another versatile veteran to their roster. La Stella spent the past two seasons with San Francisco but was designated for assignment by the Giants in late December. La Stella signed a three-year, $18.75 million deal before the 2021 season but played in just 136 games and hit .245 over his two seasons with the Giants.
The Hockey Writers
How NHL Teams Fall From the Top
The goal in the NHL is to win the Stanley Cup. A few teams come close, but those that win the Cup or put together great seasons worthy of winning it, often regress or fall apart the next season. In 2021, the Montreal Canadiens, New York Islanders, and Vegas Golden...
FOX Sports
Wild play the Hurricanes following Spurgeon's 2-goal game
Minnesota Wild (25-14-4, third in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (27-9-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Carolina Hurricanes after Jared Spurgeon's two-goal game against the Washington Capitals in the Wild's 4-2 win. Carolina has a 13-5-2 record in home games and a...
markerzone.com
2023 NHL ALL-STAR GAME JERSEYS LEAK ONLINE BEFORE OFFICIAL REVEAL
The National Hockey League is set to reveal this year's All-Star Game jerseys tonight at 9 p.m. ET, but nearly 12 hours before they're supposed to do so, the uniforms leaked on Twitter. It appears that the NHL will be throwing it back to the 1990's for the inspiration for...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: A coaching change in Vancouver could come later this month
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Sekeres and Price: Rick Dhaliwal on the potential Vancouver Canucks head coaching change and the Rick Tocchet speculation. ** NHLRumors.com transcription. Matt Sekeres: “Any chance they fire (Bruce) Boudreau coming out of this mid-season meeting in...
markerzone.com
METROPOLITAN DIVISION POWERHOUSE REPORTEDLY HELD TALKS WITH VANCOUVER REGARDING BO HORVAT
Rumours continue to swirl around the Vancouver Canucks and one of the most talked about names on their roster is captain Bo Horvat. Horvat will more than likely be on the move before 3 p.m. ET on March 3rd, as it was reported weeks ago that he rejected the Canucks' latest contract offer.
