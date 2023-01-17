ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL Star Dies

Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
Jasper Weatherby: The Newest Detroit Red Wing provides depth for the club

The Detroit Red Wings today acquired Jasper Weatherby from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for Kyle Criscuolo in what is being called a depth move for both teams. Weatherby was drafted in the 2018 NHL Draft in the fourth round 102nd overall. He made his NHL debut on October 16th of 2021 against the Winnipeg Jets where he scored his first career NHL goal. Weatherby played in 50 games last season for the Sharks logging five goals and six assists for a total of eleven career points. This season Weatherby has been playing for the San Jose Barracudas of the American Hockey League.
Devils take on the Kraken after shootout victory

New Jersey Devils (29-12-3, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (26-13-4, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host the New Jersey Devils after the Devils beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 in a shootout. Seattle is 26-13-4 overall and 10-9-2 at home. The Kraken...
NHL Tuesday player props: 3 forwards to target

We started the week on a positive note with our shot props as two of the three players - Tyler Toffoli and Alex Pietrangelo - hit their overs with a couple of shots to spare. We'll aim for another winning night with three more plays for Tuesday's slate. William Nylander...
Arizona in action against Washington following shootout win

Washington Capitals (24-17-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (13-25-5, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Arizona Coyotes after the Coyotes beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 in a shootout. Arizona has a 13-25-5 record overall and an 8-6-2 record on its...
Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury

Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
TRADE ALERT: DETROIT RED WINGS AND SAN JOSE SHARKS COMPLETE MINOR DEAL

It may not be the blockbuster everyone has been waiting for, but we finally have a trade completed in the NHL. The Detroit Red Wings announced on Wednesday that they've acquired forward Jasper Weatherby from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forward Kyle Criscuolo. Weatherby, 24, was a fourth-round...
Burakovsky scores in OT to give Kraken 4-3 win over Devils

SEATTLE (AP) — It took all of 45 games for the Seattle Kraken to match the win total from the franchise's disappointing inaugural season. It also landed Seattle a spot few expected the Kraken to see this season: first place. Ryan Donato had two goals and an assist, and...
Mariners sign IF Tommy La Stella to 1-year deal

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners signed infielder Tommy La Stella to a one-year contract on Thursday, adding another versatile veteran to their roster. La Stella spent the past two seasons with San Francisco but was designated for assignment by the Giants in late December. La Stella signed a three-year, $18.75 million deal before the 2021 season but played in just 136 games and hit .245 over his two seasons with the Giants.
How NHL Teams Fall From the Top

The goal in the NHL is to win the Stanley Cup. A few teams come close, but those that win the Cup or put together great seasons worthy of winning it, often regress or fall apart the next season. In 2021, the Montreal Canadiens, New York Islanders, and Vegas Golden...
Wild play the Hurricanes following Spurgeon's 2-goal game

Minnesota Wild (25-14-4, third in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (27-9-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Carolina Hurricanes after Jared Spurgeon's two-goal game against the Washington Capitals in the Wild's 4-2 win. Carolina has a 13-5-2 record in home games and a...
2023 NHL ALL-STAR GAME JERSEYS LEAK ONLINE BEFORE OFFICIAL REVEAL

The National Hockey League is set to reveal this year's All-Star Game jerseys tonight at 9 p.m. ET, but nearly 12 hours before they're supposed to do so, the uniforms leaked on Twitter. It appears that the NHL will be throwing it back to the 1990's for the inspiration for...
NHL Rumors: A coaching change in Vancouver could come later this month

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Sekeres and Price: Rick Dhaliwal on the potential Vancouver Canucks head coaching change and the Rick Tocchet speculation. ** NHLRumors.com transcription. Matt Sekeres: “Any chance they fire (Bruce) Boudreau coming out of this mid-season meeting in...
