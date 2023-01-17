Read full article on original website
Disney Immersive Experience makes U.S. debut in Cleveland
A new showcase from the creators of the Immersive Van Gogh Experience wants to make you part of Disney's world. What's happening: Disney Animation Immersive Experience opens today inside the Lighthouse ArtSpace on East 72nd Street. The show runs through April 10. Tickets, which the website says are selling fast,...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Ohio
They are so good that Guy Fieri recommends them.
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're looking for a fantastic loaf of bread, you should check out this bakery on the eastside. Their breads are preservative-free and baked fresh every day with all natural ingredients. One of their most popular breads is their multigrain bread, which is made with whole wheat flour, sunflower kernels, sesame seeds, flax seeds, oat groats, and honey. You should also check out their Pugliese bread, which has a thick crust, is chewy on the inside, and is great for dipping into soups. If you prefer something sweet, they have a great selection of croissants, which are also baked fresh and in house.
Cleveland Clinic begins demolition of Cleveland Play House complex (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s all over for the historic Cleveland Play House complex in the city’s Midtown neighborhood. The Cleveland Clinic, which purchased the theater complex in 2009, obtained a demolition permit from the City of Cleveland on December 21 and started work this week to raze the three-story structure.
3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for soul food, you should consider visiting this local restaurant. To start, patrons recommend the soul rolls (egg rolls filled with chicken, greens, black beans, and roasted corn and served with spicy remoulade sauce on the side), fried green tomatoes, or catfish fingers, which are coated with corn flour before being deep-fried. As for entrees, you can't go wrong with the crispy honey glazed fried chicken or catfish, which you can get either deep-fried or blackened. As for sides, check out the baked candied yams, house potatoes (which are sliced and baked in a tasty cream sauce), or collard greens, which have a bit of a kick.
‘One of the hardest goodbyes’: Nauti Mermaid in Cleveland’s Warehouse District closes
The restaurant opened in 2004 and its owners took over in 2010. Its last day was Sunday, Jan. 8.
Is Swenson's misleading customers with "shrinkflation?"
If you haven't been to Swenson's in a while, you could be in for a bit of a surprise. An individual named ImnotnotZack shared a picture of the Galleyboy on Reddit in the Akron community where he shared, Swenson's this is a slider, not a burger.
5 new stores, eateries coming to Tower City Center
Several new shops and restaurants are coming soon to Tower City Center. Here's what to expect from the new spots, two of which have grand opening celebrations this month in the downtown mall.
Grand River Valley winery is listed for sale
GENEVA, Ohio – Benny Bucci is selling his dream, Benny Vino Winery, in Geneva, Ohio. Bucci started the operation in 2010 as an urban winery in a former lumber warehouse in Perry, Ohio. After he got a taste of the business and built a base of loyal customers, he wanted something more. So, he moved the business 10 miles east into the Grand River Valley wine region.
New programs help NE Ohio seniors with food, home repairs
Four new initiatives aimed at helping Northeast Ohio seniors with food, home repairs and transportation are part of a record $3.4 million investment in the region, according to the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging.
Crews battle flames in overnight building fire
Crews battled flames in a two-story building fire on Cleveland's eastside.
10 Cleveland Companies That Pay More Than $35 an Hour
Cleveland, OH. - You might have heard that "Cleveland rocks." Well, it turns out that's not just because the city is home to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The Greater Cleveland area has a population of over 3.6 million, as well as large, diverse economy that "rocks" because it's centered around several key industries:
Pedestrian hit by car in Cleveland
A pedestrian was hit by a car in Cleveland late Tuesday night.
Celebrating 40 years: This McDonald’s menu item free for one day only
To celebrate 40 years of the menu item, McDonald's is offering a free six-piece McNuggets.
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local joints (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself on the eastside, the fried chicken at this place is a must. You can get their delicious crispy chicken with one of their breading options: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, and seasoned. Customers especially enjoy the honey crisp breading. Feast on wings, thighs, breasts, and/or tenders. V's offers a selection of sauces such as original BBQ, creamy honey mustard, ranch, BBQ chipotle, creamy hot, and Louisiana hot. They also have a great chicken sandwich featuring three chicken tenders, sliced pickles, and V's sauce between brioche buns.
Local leaders mourn death of retired Shaker Heights Municipal Court Judge K.J. Montgomery
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- In mourning the sudden loss of retired Shaker Heights Municipal Court Judge K.J. Montgomery on Tuesday (Jan. 17), local leaders noted that her influence and talents extended well beyond the bench where she presided for 27 years. Montgomery, who served from 1994 until stepping down in...
Local med student diagnosed with thyroid cancer, urges others about warning signs
Danielle Herman, a 26-year-old medical student at Case Western Reserve University, was one of the millions unaware of her body's struggle with thyroid disease.
Search for gunman who killed high schooler at bus stop
Several 911 callers reported a chaotic and terrifying scene on January 10, as dozens of people were at a bus stop when a high school student was shot and killed.
Police: Woman attacked at red light in Akron
A motorist told police she was assaulted during a robbery attempt by a man while stopped at a red light on Monday in Akron.
