Woman arrested after threatening utility worker with BB gun
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested a woman for threatening a utility employee when attempting to turn off the gas in her house. At around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a residence near 3rd and Mingo about a report of a woman threatening someone with a gun.
Tulsa man will be sentenced Wednesday for shooting airport police officer
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man will be sentenced Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to shooting a Tulsa International Airport officer in the chest. Joseph Watson got into a shootout in the airport parking garage in November 2021, after police said he was targeting his wife and brother, who were flying in from Houston.
Tulsa Police asking for help in finding robbery suspect
TULSA, Okla. — TPD announced that this week’s most wanted is Kent Grayson Jr. He’s suspected of robbing a store near 23rd and South Jackson on Jan. 7. Investigators say Grayson has tattoos on his hands that read, “RX” and “69.”. Muhamad owns the...
Owasso pit bull owner charged in deadly dog attack
OWASSO, Okla. — The owner of a pit bull that allegedly attacked and killed a dachshund in Owasso has been charged with a criminal misdemeanor. The owner was charged with having a vicious animal and pleaded not guilty in court Thursday. While FOX23 was told a decision could have...
Police take man into custody for attempted kidnapping of Bartlesville Lowe’s employee
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Tulsa police took a man into custody on Wednesday who they say attempted to kidnap a Lowe’s employee in Bartlesville. Bartlesville police said on Tuesday around 5 p.m., they were called to the Lowe’s at Southeast Adams Boulevard and Silver Lake Road for an attempted kidnapping of an employee.
Man hit by car in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man went to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle in north Tulsa. Police said they were called to an intersection near East Admiral Place and North Sheridan Road Wednesday morning, where a man was hit by a vehicle while crossing the intersection.
Tulsa police say woman shot while in car with baby
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting in north Tulsa where a woman was hit by a bullet while she was inside a car with a baby. Police said the shooting took place at the Kum & Go at East Apache Street and North Harvard Avenue late Tuesday night.
Man arrested for stealing vehicle with child inside in Okmulgee
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee police said a man was arrested after he stole a vehicle with a child inside on Wednesday. The Okmulgee Police Department said just before 7 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen with a child inside from an area near West Ninth Street and South Taft Avenue in Okmulgee.
Tulsa murder suspect turns himself in
TULSA, Okla. — A man wanted in connection a deadly shooting has turned himself in, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). TSCO said on Jan. 17 Jayveon Washington, age 20, turned himself into the front lobby at the Tulsa County Jail. Deputies took him into custody at the jail.
Tulsa man convicted of multiple felonies, jury recommends 225 years
TULSA, Okla. — A jury has recommended a sentence of 225 years after a Tulsa man was convicted on multiple counts of robbery, kidnapping, and assault while masked or disguised, according to the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office. Jerome Hall was found guilty on three counts of robbery,...
Neighbors of the 6-year-old injured in a drive-by speaks on the senseless shooting
TULSA, Okla. — Neighbor of the family whose 6-year-old was severely injured in a drive-by shooting on Sunday said her family loves the little girl very much. Sevoya and her daughter are wishing the 6-year-old a speedy recovery as they recount how Sevoya lost her mother in a similar accident.
Man found guilty of manslaughter in 2021 shooting death in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A man was found guilty of manslaughter in the 2021 shooting death of a 27-year-old man at an east Tulsa apartment complex. Juan Ochoa was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter in Tulsa County and was sentenced to 15 years in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, according to the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office.
Two people arrested for breaking in, living in vacant house after tenants die
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police (TPD) said they arrested two people for breaking in and living in a vacant home after the tenants passed away. Police said they responded to a call near 15th and Yale Ave at around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday night. The TPD helicopter was circling, catching two people leaving a nearby home through the back door.
Murder warrant issued for man in prison in connection to missing Bartlesville man
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A murder warrant was issued in the investigation of a missing Bartlesville man, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI). An arrest warrant for first-degree murder was issued for Brock Thompson in connection to the disappearance of 23-year-old Devin Viles, according to an OSBI social media post.
Eastbound lanes of US-412 closed in Rogers County
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A wreck has eastbound lanes of a highway closed in Rogers County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said all eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 412 at the Verdigris River Bridge are closed due to a multiple-vehicle crash that has those lanes blocked. The site is...
Man hit by truck, killed in Osage County
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities say a man was hit and killed by a truck in Osage County on Monday. The Oklahoma Highway patrol (OHP) said around 9:45 p.m., a Chevy Silverado hit a man walking on State Highway 97, two miles north of Sand Springs. The man died...
New nonprofit works to keep Tulsans from returning to jail, connect with life-stabilizing services
TULSA, Okla. — A new nonprofit in downtown Tulsa is working to keep people from returning to jail and onto a better life. The group, called JusticeLink, helps people surrounding incarceration at David L. Moss Criminal Justice Center. Program Director Nathan Rhea told FOX23, the group works primarily with...
Oklahoma man involved in Jan. 6 Capitol riot sentenced to probation
WASHINGTON — An Oklahoma man who participated as rioters entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced on Tuesday. Levi Gable, 37, of Chouteau was sentenced to two years of probation during a federal hearing in Washington D.C., according to court records. Prosecutors asked for jail time...
New eating space coming to downtown Tulsa park
TULSA, Okla. — There will soon be a new place to grab food at a downtown Tulsa park. Guthrie Green said construction will begin this week on a new eating space inside the park. It will be located on the east side of Guthrie Green’s dock at East Cameron...
