McLean Citizens Assn. generally pleased with pedestrian, bicycle proposals for WFC Metro area

Synthetic-turf athletic fields are popping up all over Fairfax County and now another is being planned for Linway Terrace Park in McLean. McLean Little League has proposed to pay for conversion of the diamond field (Field 2, which mostly is used for softball) at the park from grass to synthetic turf. (Field 1 at the 10.7-acre park, located at 6246 Linway Terrace in McLean, already is covered with artificial turf.)

MCLEAN, VA ・ 15 HOURS AGO