McLean Citizens Assn. generally pleased with pedestrian, bicycle proposals for WFC Metro area

Inside Nova
Manassas City Council concerned about church plans
City Council members in Manassas are threatening to stall a proposed church building on Route 28 over traffic and parking concerns, but federal law prohibiting burdensome land-use decisions from restricting houses of worship could come into play. The International Bible Baptist Church is proposing to first rehabilitate the current storefront...
Inside Nova
Prince William Board tables Kline Farm multi-use plans
It’s been nearly seven years, so what’s another two months?. Shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors tabled a decision on the multi-use Kline Farm project until March 14. Stanley Martin Homes LLC has been trying for more than six years to gain...
Inside Nova
Arlington board vote will allow high school to move into temporary quarters
Arlington County Board members on Jan. 21 are slated to take the procedural steps needed to permit the first half of a two-stage move of Arlington Community High School. Board members are expected to approve zoning changes to allow the school to operate in a Ballston office building for several years, until its new home is ready for occupancy.
Inside Nova
Silver Line already having an impact on how travelers get to, from Dulles Airport
It’s only been in operation for a few months, but the second phase of Metro’s Silver Line already is having an impact on travel to and from Washington Dulles International Airport. An average of 9 percent of travelers to the airport during the holiday period used the Silver...
Inside Nova
Prince William County purchasing Elite Shooting Sports complex for $22M
Prince William County has agreed to purchase the Elite Shooting Sports facility as its new law enforcement training center, county officials announced Tuesday night. The purchase price for the complex at 7751 Doane Drive, Manassas, is nearly $22 million, according to a county news release. The 65,000-square-foot facility features four...
Inside Nova
Northern Virginia lawmakers’ bills target local data centers
For years, Loudoun County has been known as the world’s “data center capital.” However, not everyone is happy that Prince William County has recently become a destination for future data centers. One of the most controversial projects is Prince William’s Digital Gateway data center complex. In November,...
Inside Nova
Two shot in Dale City; juvenile suffers serious injuries
Two people were shot in Dale City late Wednesday, one a juvenile who suffered possible life-threatening injuries, police said. The case is Prince William County's third shooting this week and second double shooting. On Monday, a man was shot and killed and another wounded in a shooting on U.S. 1 near Marumsco Plaza.
Inside Nova
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Virginia history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Virginia using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Inside Nova
Arlington School Board might be forced to install a student member
For years, the Arlington School Board has shown no interest in following the lead of some others (like Fairfax County) and having a student sit on the dais as a board member. A local member of the General Assembly delegation may force the issue – not just for Arlington but for all school districts across the commonwealth.
Inside Nova
Fairfax County kicks off annual post holiday food drive
To help local food pantries restock their shelves after the holidays, Fairfax County recently kicked off its annual “Stuff the Bus” food drive this weekend. Through Feb. 18, Fastran buses will make weekly visits to local grocery stores and collect nonperishable food donations to feed those in need.
Inside Nova
Northern Virginia delegate introduces bill to scrap official Robert E. Lee license plate
Over the last few years, many Virginia officials have made it clear they don’t want the state to officially venerate Robert E. Lee anymore. The massive, state-owned Robert E. Lee statue is gone from Richmond’s Monument Avenue. Other Lee statues were removed from both the Virginia Capitol and the Virginia section of the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall. Lee-Jackson Day is no longer one of Virginia’s official state holidays.
Inside Nova
Sheriff's office investigates white supremacy flyers in western Loudoun
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office received several reports Thursday of white supremacy propaganda flyers found in the driveways of several homes on Sagle Road in Purcellville, Hamilton Station Road in Hamilton, and Waterford Creek Circle in Waterford. All the flyers were in plastic bags that also contained bird seed....
Inside Nova
Prince William County superintendent apologizes for National Merit ‘oversight’
Prince William County Schools Superintendent LaTanya McDade said the school system was “deeply sorry” for what she called “sheer human error” that delayed the notification of more than 20 county students of their National Merit commendations. In remarks at Wednesday night’s School Board meeting, McDade said...
Inside Nova
Field on McLean park may be next in line to receive synthetic turf
Synthetic-turf athletic fields are popping up all over Fairfax County and now another is being planned for Linway Terrace Park in McLean. McLean Little League has proposed to pay for conversion of the diamond field (Field 2, which mostly is used for softball) at the park from grass to synthetic turf. (Field 1 at the 10.7-acre park, located at 6246 Linway Terrace in McLean, already is covered with artificial turf.)
Inside Nova
Vienna looks to consultant in effort to maximize space usage at Town Hall
Faced with challenges from staffing increases to heightened imperatives for health and security, the Vienna Town Council on Jan. 9 unanimously agreed to hire a consulting firm to redesign space at Vienna Town Hall for maximum effectiveness. The town will pay PMA Architecture $84,900 to evaluate and plan Town Hall’s...
Inside Nova
Arlington County Board meeting will mark 20 years since death of chairman on dais
The January meeting of the Arlington County Board marks the 20th anniversary of one of the sadder moments in local governance. It was at the County Board’s January meeting in 2003 that Democratic board member Charles Monroe, who was slated to serve as chair for the year, collapsed and died early in the meeting.
Inside Nova
Affordable housing proposed in Woodbridge
Prince William County will test out its commitment to affordable housing with a proposed development near the government complex. Indianapolis-based KCG Development LLC is asking to rezone 7.08 acres at the intersection of Prince William Parkway and Marblestone Drive for the project. The company wants to build 186 apartments for people making between 60% and 80% of the area median income, or an average of $71,240.
Inside Nova
Two charged with murder in missing Woodbridge man's disappearance
Police believe they have found the body of a 20-year-old Woodbridge man missing since Dec. 21 -- and two suspects are now charged with his murder. On Thursday, police arrested 19-year-old Olvin Daniel Argueta Ramirez and a 17-year-old boy, both of Woodbridge, in connection with the disappearance of Jose Abelino Guerrero. Two days after he was reported missing, Guerrero’s family found his car near Bel Air and Jeffries roads with blood and evidence of a struggle inside, Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said in a news release.
Inside Nova
Thieves target Kia and Hyundai vehicles in Lorton
Over the weekend, officers responded to numerous calls involving stolen or damaged vehicles in Lorton. The thieves appeared to target Hyundai and Kia vehicles, Fairfax County police said in a news release. The incidents include:. Vehicle Trespass: Cherwek Drive & Capron Court, 12:00 a.m., A 2013 Hyundai Azera was left...
Inside Nova
Resident suffers critical injuries in Manassas apartment fire
A resident suffered critical injuries in a Wednesday night apartment fire in the city of Manassas. Fire crews were called to the Battery Heights Apartments in the 8500 block of Jayhawk Terrace about 9:20 p.m. for initial reports of a smell of smoke and smoke detector sounding in a neighboring apartment.
