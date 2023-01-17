Read full article on original website
Related
Woman handed suspended sentence for paddleboard assault on boy in Bristol
Campaigners had said initial police response was poor because of boy’s race
Three bikers jailed for killing rival for wearing wrong colours on their turf
Three bikers have been jailed for killing a rival motorcycle gang member who wore his “colours” on their patch.Benjamin Parry, 42, and Chad Brading, 36, both from Plymouth, along with Thomas Pawley, 32, from Ivybridge, were found guilty of the manslaughter of David Crawford, a 59-year-old grandfather from Plymouth.Parry was jailed for 12 years, while Brading and Pawley were sentenced to four years. The trio, who were part of the Bandidos Motorcycle Club, were all cleared of murder.The elder member, sentenced to longer in prison because of his “significant, if not leading, role”, was also banned from driving for...
Woman who made grooming gang claims convicted of perverting course of justice
A woman who claimed she was the victim of an Asian grooming gang has been convicted of perverting the course of justice.Eleanor Williams, 22, published pictures of her injuries and an account of being groomed, trafficked and beaten, on Facebook in May 2020, in a post which was shared more than 100,000 times.A jury at Preston Crown Court found her guilty of eight counts of doing acts tending and intended to pervert the course of justice.Williams stared straight ahead as the verdicts were returned.The Facebook post sparked demonstrations in her home town of Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, and led to former English Defence...
Third murder charge over death of footballer Cody Fisher in Birmingham nightclub
A third man has been charged with murdering footballer Cody Fisher, who was stabbed in a Birmingham nightclub on Boxing Day.Reegan Anderson, 18, from Erdington in the city, will appear in court on Friday after being arrested on Thursday, West Midlands Police said.Mr Fisher was knifed on the dance floor of Crane in Adderley Street, Digbeth, just before midnight on December 26 and died at the scene.Two men have already appeared in court charged with the 23-year-old’s murder, while a third has been released on police bail.Detectives investigating the stabbing have set up a dedicated web page for information, photographs and videos that could assist the inquiry.Life-saving bleed kits are being installed at several clubs and venues in Birmingham after the killing, which led to Crane’s licence being withdrawn.The kits were donated by the Daniel Baird Foundation, a charity started by Lynne Baird after her son Daniel was murdered with a knife in Digbeth in July 2017.Kami Carpenter, 21, and Remy Gordon, 22, were charged with murder five days after the death of Mr Fisher.Both have been remanded in custody to face a trial due to start on July 3.
Police release CCTV image of missing mother who had recently given birth 'without medical help'
Police have released a CCTV image (pictured) that they believe shows Constance Marten wrapped in a large red scarf outside Harwich Port in Essex around 9am this morning.
Hippo swallows 2-year-old boy, spits him out
A 2-year-old boy in Uganda was swallowed by a hippo and then spit back out after a witness pelted the animal with stones, according to police.
Philly Man Who Was Wrongfully Imprisoned for 30 Yrs Is Killed at a Funeral
A wrongfully convicted man who spent nearly 30 years in prison was shot dead at a funeral last Friday, less than two years after he was finally released, Philadelphia police said Wednesday. Christopher Williams, 62, was convicted in 1992 and 1993 for two separate cases, first for the murder of Michael Haynesworth in 1989, then for a triple murder that same year. He was released 22 months ago after prosecutors found exonerating evidence and tainted testimony that police had but never shared with lawyers. “It’s incredibly tragic. This guy went through decades in prison, 25 years on death row for crimes that he did not commit, because the system failed,” his longtime attorney, Stuart Lev, told NBC News. Williams had been working as a carpenter in hopes of starting his own construction business that would give work to freed convicts, Lev said. No arrests were made after the shooting, and police haven’t released further information on a possible motive.Read it at NBC News
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
His Wife Left Their House To Get Chinese Food. When She Returned, This US Marine Lay Dead On The Couch.
It was a typical evening in the High Hill development of Logan Township, New Jersey, where 41-year-old United States Marine Gunnery Sgt. James Sutton lived with his wife, 32-year-old Vivian, and their 7-year-old daughter, Stacy, in their split-level home on Arrowood Place. James worked as the operations chief of recruiting at the 4th Marine Corps Headquarters at the Philadelphia Naval Base, and Vivian worked for a check-cashing business in Philadelphia.
toofab.com
Boy Whose Body Was Just Discovered Under Floorboards Was Allegedly Drowned In Toilet Three Months Ago
The boy's mother claims her boyfriend "cut a hole in their wooden floor, dug a hole in the ground, and buried him under the house." The 6-year-old Arkansas boy whose body was found under the floorboards of his home last week allegedly died after his mother's boyfriend drowned him in the toilet three months ago.
Abducted 12 Yrs Old Girl Was Miraculously Rescued and Kept Safe By Lions for 12 Hours
One terrible day, when the Ethiopian girl, then 12 years old, was walking home from school, tragedy struck. As she walked home from school, a group of men seized the youngster (her name was not revealed for her protection). About her time in captivity, not much is known.
Mother admits manslaughter of her teenage daughter after letting her become morbidly obese
A mother has admitted the manslaughter of her teenage daughter after allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Louise Titford, 16, was found dead at her Powys home in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.”Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, and father, Alun Titford, 44, were charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Appearing before Mold Crown court on 12 December, Lloyd-Jones admitted the manslaughter.Mr Titford is due to go on trial in January. He denies the charges.It was alleged at an earlier hearing that Kaylea’s obesity was caused...
Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'
A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
Footage Shows Grown White Men Attacking Black Teens for Using Resort Pool
Three white men have been arrested after they were allegedly caught on tape attacking two Black teenagers as they tried to use a swimming pool they say they were told was for “white people only.” The incident at a resort in the city of Bloemfontein, South Africa, on Saturday, was captured in both surveillance footage and by a bystander, The New York Times reports. Video shows a white man slapping one of the teens in the face, while another white man is seen pulling the other teen’s hair. A man is also seen putting both hands around one of the...
Woman who left 12-year-old bloodied after hitting him with paddle spared jail
A woman who whacked a 12-year-old boy with a paddle during an argument has been spared prison time.Antwon Forrest was struck by the paddle by Fay Johnson, 32, on the banks of the River Avon in Brislington on 26 March last year, leaving him bloodied.During sentencing on January 12, Johnson was handed a four-month jail term, suspended for six months, and ordered to pay £500 compensation after admitting to causing actual bodily harm.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Schoolgirl Bitten by Black Mamba in Class Dies Within Minutes of Attack
Melody Chiputura, described as a "promising student," died before a doctor could treat her wounds.
BBC
Iranian man who beheaded 17-year-old wife jailed for eight years
A man who beheaded his 17-year-old wife has been sentenced to eight years in prison in Iran, the judiciary says. Images of Sajjad Heydari carrying Mona's severed head in Ahvaz after the so-called "honour killing" last year caused widespread outrage. A judiciary spokesman said the leniency of the sentence was...
'You cannot trust anyone': Victim says he was shot after 4 teen girls allegedly lured him to danger
"You cannot trust anyone," said a man who was allegedly lured to danger by four teenagers. "I just tried to help them. Give them a ride, and this happened."
Mother of toddler mauled by Staffordshire bull terrier ‘feared daughter would die’
A terrified mother feared her toddler would die after she was mauled by the neighbour’s dog in an attack that left the little girl needing surgery.The mum watched in horror as the Staffordshire bull terrier pounced on her two-year-old daughter as she played with a trike just a few metres away in a communal garden.The mother-of-three leapt up and ripped the dog Marnie off her daughter - after it had sunk its teeth into her child’s cheeks and face.The woman feared her daughter, now three, was dead as she “lay silently” in her arms and blood poured from her face.The...
BBC
Man arrested on US TV after toddler filmed waving gun
A man has been arrested on live TV in the US state of Indiana after his four-year-old son, appearing to wear a nappy, was seen waving a gun. Shane Osborne, 45, was charged with neglect after neighbours reported a child in a hallway carrying what they believed to be a handgun, police said.
Comments / 0