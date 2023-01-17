Read full article on original website
Related
I drove electric SUVs from Kia, Hyundai, and Tesla — and I see why the Korean brands are gaining on Elon Musk
The Kia EV6 and Ioniq 5 deliver head-turning style, cool features, and great driving range. It's no wonder they're some of the trendiest Tesla rivals.
The Best Midsize SUV You Should Buy According to Kelley Blue Book
Choosing the best midsize SUV can be difficult. Here are some options to consider when car shopping. The post The Best Midsize SUV You Should Buy According to Kelley Blue Book appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
A Tesla owner says he knows people who tie weights to the steering wheel to trick the system into thinking they are actively driving
Some Tesla owners find ways to drive hands-free by tricking their cars' Autopilot and Full Self-Driving systems, The New York Times Magazine reported.
Best SUVs of 2023: Toyota Only Had 1 Option on This List
Kelley Blue Books' best SUVs of 2023 list included the 2023 Toyota RAV4, the 2023 Kia Seltos, and even the 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe. The post Best SUVs of 2023: Toyota Only Had 1 Option on This List appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Three Solid Alternatives To The Mercedes G-Wagen
The Mercedes G-Wagen, or G-Class as the cool kids prefer to call it, is an ideal luxury SUV if you're looking to feel like the belle of the ball. It's no surprise that it's so popular among those who can afford its pricey cost of around $140,000 since it's iconic, off-road competent, and luxurious. However, there are alternative luxury SUVs available if you want a comparable level of performance, features, and the sensation of being the life of the party without using all your funds. We'll look at three options that can compete with the classic Mercedes G-Wagen. These three SUVs will satisfy your needs regardless of whether you desire a sporting powerhouse, an elegant Italian beauty, or a rough-terrain conqueror.
insideevs.com
Woman Sure Tesla Model 3 Runs On Gas, Is Determined To Fill It Up
Despite the electric vehicle boom that we've been witnessing over the past few years, EV adoption is still in its early infancy, and that explains why some people are still adjusting to this new reality. Electric cars are as old as the automobile itself and quickly rose to popularity in...
3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
When choosing the best compact SUV to buy it can be difficult. Here are 3 options for you to consider when car shopping. The post 3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5: Car and Driver 10Best Trucks and SUVs
If winning EV of the Year is akin to taking home the Grammy for Best Album in a given genre, then nabbing a 10Best award is like walking away with Album of the Year. The former celebrates the winner's place among its peers, while the latter honors a recipient's performance across the greater industry.
Houston Chronicle
First Electrified Corvette Ushers In New Era For The Iconic Sports Car
You knew this day was coming, and finally it's here. Chevrolet is introducing the first-ever electrified all-wheel drive Corvette. Its debut earlier this week, coinciding with the 'Vette's 70th birthday on January 17th. 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Chevrolet unveiled the 2024 Corvette E-Ray during birthday celebrations in New York City...
Porsche Releases New Infotainment Units for Early 2000s Cayenne, Boxster, 911 Models
PorscheIf your older Porsche really needs Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, this upgrade is for you.
Houston Chronicle
Kia, Hyundai thefts using USB cords on the rise in TikTok trend, police say
Local police are warning car owners of a TikTok challenge that is inspiring car thieves to target Hyundai and Kia vehicles by exploiting a manufacturing defect that allows them to easily be hot-wired with a USB phone charger cord. The trend, amplified in instructional videos on the social media platform...
conceptcarz.com
2023 Mazda CX-5 named Best Compact SUV for the Money by U.S. News & World Report
Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) is pleased to announce that the 2023 Mazda CX-5 has been named Best Compact SUV for the Money by U.S. News & World Report. The 2023 CX-5 – the brand's best-selling vehicle in the U.S. – has a starting MSRP of $26,700. 'The...
nextbigfuture.com
Diesel Truck Cost Versus Electric Truck Using One Truckers Claims
Nextbigfuture has to go into all the details of the costs (energy and maintenance) in order to address arguments against a transition over time from diesel trucks to electric semi trucks. This is one of the articles going over the information. A person who claims to be trucker in the...
Comments / 0