Invictus just proved even smaller yachts can carry runabouts. The boutique Italian yard unveiled a new 42-footer over the weekend with a tender garage that sets it apart from other vessels in its class. The successor to the TT460, which won the Design Innovation Award in 2020, the compact TT420 has the feel of a much larger boat. It’s also full to the brim with nifty innovations courtesy of designer Christian Grande. The newcomer, which debuted at this year’s Boot Düsseldorf, features the taut lines that are synonymous with Invictus and a striking axe bow. The streamlined glass windshield blends seamlessly with...

42 MINUTES AGO