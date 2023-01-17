ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson County, NJ

hudsoncountyview.com

Alex Valdez will challenge Hudson County Commissioner Al Cifelli in the 9th District

Alex Valdez, a former sergeant in the New Jersey Army National Guard, will challenge Hudson County Commissioner Al Cifelli in the 9th District June 6th primary. “I am running for County Commissioner to ensure that Hudson County is a place where rent is affordable, our streets are safe, the environment is clean, and the American Dream is still attainable,” Valdez said in a statement.
NJ.com

N.J. mayor pulls request for switch that would have earned him $140K

The Wayne township council on Wednesday voted unanimously to withdraw a controversial ordinance to make part-time mayor Chris Vergano a full-time employee and raise his salary more than 600% to $140,000. The ordinance was up for adoption on Wednesday night, but died a quick death after Vergano requested that it...
hudsoncountyview.com

After HCDO endorsements, Assemblyman Pedro Mejia confirms he won’t run off the line

After the Hudson County Democratic Organization made their endorsements for the June 6th primary, Assemblyman Pedro Mejia (D-32) has confirmed he won’t run off the line. “Serving the people of the 32nd district in the State Assembly has been a wonderful honor and I am so proud of the difference we have made in the lives of the people of New Jersey. Due to the changes in the district lines, I will not be running for re-election this year,” Mejia said in a statement.
TAPinto.net

Governor Murphy to Make Announcement in Morristown Wednesday Morning; Tune in Live Via YouTube

MORRISTOWN, NJ - Governor Murphy will be in Morristown on Wednesday morning to make an announcement with New Jersey Department of Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman, Senate Majority Leader Teresa Ruiz, Assemblyman Raj Mukherji, New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice Executive Director Amy Torres, and Mayor Tim Dougherty. Tune in at 11am live via the Governor's official YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/njgovernorsoffice
manhattanda.org

D.A. Bragg, DOI Commissioner Strauber, NYPD Commissioner Sewell Announce Indictment in Massive Construction Industry Kickback Scheme

Construction Management Executive Robert Baselice Allegedly Led Conspiracy that Stole Millions from Developers. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., New York City Department of Investigation (“DOI”) Commissioner Jocelyn Strauber, and NYPD Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell today announced the indictment of 24 individuals and 26 companies for a wide-ranging construction industry kickback scheme that corrupted the competitive bidding process for dozens of contracts over more than 8 years. Led by ROBERT BASELICE (known professionally as Robert Basilice), 51, in conjunction with associates including LOUIS ASTUTO, 58, PAUL NOTO, 43, and FRANK CAMUSO, 59, the alleged scheme resulted in the theft of more than $5,000,000 from BASELICE’s firm’s clients.
ucnj.org

Union County Announces 2023 Recycling Schedule for Scrap Metal, Personal Documents and Household Hazardous Waste

The Union County Board of County Commissioners advises residents that schedules for free countywide, drive-through recycling programs are now available online at ucnj.org/recycling. Along with two locations for scrap metal recycling, there will be traveling locations for secure paper shredding of personal documents, and for safe disposal of unwanted household chemicals and other potentially hazardous home and yard products.
TAPinto.net

Mayor Armstead Challenges Gov. Phil Murphy on NJ Benefits Plan Cost Increases

LINDEN, NJ - Mayor Derek Armstead shared a letter to Linden residents explaining the New Jersey Health Benefits plan cost increases and how he is challenging Governor Phil Murphy on the issue. A letter to Linden residents and video can be found below: Dear Linden Residents,  There is something critical I need to bring to everyone’s attention.  All residents must be made aware of an egregious New Jersey Health Benefits Plan cost increase set into motion by the Governor’s office in New Jersey. If the current plan is allowed to come into effect, then while state employees will only experience a 3% increase in their...
NJ.com

Newark restricts development of some properties to affordable housing only

Last May, the Rutgers Center on Law, Inequality, and Metropolitan Equity, or CLiME, released findings that anonymous real estate investors were buying up single- and multi-family houses in Newark to re-sell or rent for much higher prices, depressing the city’s already low homeownership rate and making the city less affordable and its neighborhoods less stable.
essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange School District cuts the ribbon on cosmetology room

This slideshow requires JavaScript. EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange School District held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Jan. 6, to celebrate the grand opening of a cosmetology room at East Orange Campus High School. Under the leadership of Assistant Superintendent of Schools Anita Champagne, Dawn Stokes-Tyler, who works in the district’s curriculum and instruction services department, started the cosmetology program at the high school in 2020. Due to COVID-19, the first 20 students in the program began their career and technical education, or CTE, experience via Zoom; 60 students have now enrolled in the program.
jerseydigs.com

Jersey City Approves Development at Moe’s Bait and Tackle Site

A business that served The Heights, Jersey City for almost 50 years is slated to be replaced with a historic restoration and addition project that includes some retail space along Palisade Avenue. For half a century, the corner of South Street and Palisades Avenue was home to a modest building...
