Alex Valdez will challenge Hudson County Commissioner Al Cifelli in the 9th District
Alex Valdez, a former sergeant in the New Jersey Army National Guard, will challenge Hudson County Commissioner Al Cifelli in the 9th District June 6th primary. “I am running for County Commissioner to ensure that Hudson County is a place where rent is affordable, our streets are safe, the environment is clean, and the American Dream is still attainable,” Valdez said in a statement.
Election error: Voting machine hiccup flips local election in New Jersey
A tabulation error with a voting machine in New Jersey caused the results of a local school board race to change nearly two months after the election. Both candidates in the race for a seat on the Ocean Township school board have been notified, per a report from the New Jersey Globe.
West New York BOE reappoints 2, adds one new trustee; Parkinson pres. & Castaneda VP
The West New York Board of Education reappointed two trustees and added one new member at last night’s meeting, with Adam Parkinson again named president and Jonathan Castaneda taking over as vice president. Parkinson, who will lead the board for the eighth year in a row, was first reappointed...
N.J. mayor pulls request for switch that would have earned him $140K
The Wayne township council on Wednesday voted unanimously to withdraw a controversial ordinance to make part-time mayor Chris Vergano a full-time employee and raise his salary more than 600% to $140,000. The ordinance was up for adoption on Wednesday night, but died a quick death after Vergano requested that it...
Will Jersey City get next payroll right? Some city employees already seeing issues
Calling it a “nightmare” and a morale “low point,” Jersey City employees victimized by the city’s new payroll system two weeks ago are bracing for more problems when their paychecks are issued Friday. In fact, one employee who asked to remain anonymous, said the paystubs...
After HCDO endorsements, Assemblyman Pedro Mejia confirms he won’t run off the line
After the Hudson County Democratic Organization made their endorsements for the June 6th primary, Assemblyman Pedro Mejia (D-32) has confirmed he won’t run off the line. “Serving the people of the 32nd district in the State Assembly has been a wonderful honor and I am so proud of the difference we have made in the lives of the people of New Jersey. Due to the changes in the district lines, I will not be running for re-election this year,” Mejia said in a statement.
Governor Murphy to Make Announcement in Morristown Wednesday Morning; Tune in Live Via YouTube
MORRISTOWN, NJ - Governor Murphy will be in Morristown on Wednesday morning to make an announcement with New Jersey Department of Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman, Senate Majority Leader Teresa Ruiz, Assemblyman Raj Mukherji, New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice Executive Director Amy Torres, and Mayor Tim Dougherty. Tune in at 11am live via the Governor's official YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/njgovernorsoffice Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones!
City of Hoboken to host first public meeting on 800 Monroe Resiliency Park next week
The City of Hoboken is set to host their first public meeting on the 800 Monroe Resiliency Park next week, set for Hoboken High School, 800 Clinton St., at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. The project team will use public input gathered through future surveys and meetings to incorporate feedback regarding...
Convicted Jersey City killer wins appeal for additional post-conviction relief hearings
A Jersey City man convicted of reckless homicide and burglary back in 2013 has won an appeal for additional post-conviction relief hearings, the Superior Court of New Jersey Appellate Division ruled. Tim McGeachy, 55, was convicted by a Hudson County grand jury of beating Jackie Sinclair to death outside of...
D.A. Bragg, DOI Commissioner Strauber, NYPD Commissioner Sewell Announce Indictment in Massive Construction Industry Kickback Scheme
Construction Management Executive Robert Baselice Allegedly Led Conspiracy that Stole Millions from Developers. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., New York City Department of Investigation (“DOI”) Commissioner Jocelyn Strauber, and NYPD Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell today announced the indictment of 24 individuals and 26 companies for a wide-ranging construction industry kickback scheme that corrupted the competitive bidding process for dozens of contracts over more than 8 years. Led by ROBERT BASELICE (known professionally as Robert Basilice), 51, in conjunction with associates including LOUIS ASTUTO, 58, PAUL NOTO, 43, and FRANK CAMUSO, 59, the alleged scheme resulted in the theft of more than $5,000,000 from BASELICE’s firm’s clients.
Union County Announces 2023 Recycling Schedule for Scrap Metal, Personal Documents and Household Hazardous Waste
The Union County Board of County Commissioners advises residents that schedules for free countywide, drive-through recycling programs are now available online at ucnj.org/recycling. Along with two locations for scrap metal recycling, there will be traveling locations for secure paper shredding of personal documents, and for safe disposal of unwanted household chemicals and other potentially hazardous home and yard products.
Police captain sues N.J. city, says officials reneged on promise to make him chief
A veteran police officer in Bergen County has sued the city where he works, alleging officials reneged on a promise to make him chief of the Hackensack Police Department. Capt. Darrin DeWitt, a city police officer for 19 years, claims in court papers a city manager, who has since passed away, promised him he’d be promoted to chief on Jan. 1, 2022.
Future look of this former Lord & Taylor site changed after public input
The plan to redevelop a shuttered Lord & Taylor and nearby properties in Westfield’s downtown has under gone changes following input from the public. The major changes include a reduction in the number of residential units, parking and traffic modifications, reducing the height of an office building and improvements to public spaces.
Mayor Armstead Challenges Gov. Phil Murphy on NJ Benefits Plan Cost Increases
LINDEN, NJ - Mayor Derek Armstead shared a letter to Linden residents explaining the New Jersey Health Benefits plan cost increases and how he is challenging Governor Phil Murphy on the issue. A letter to Linden residents and video can be found below: Dear Linden Residents, There is something critical I need to bring to everyone’s attention. All residents must be made aware of an egregious New Jersey Health Benefits Plan cost increase set into motion by the Governor’s office in New Jersey. If the current plan is allowed to come into effect, then while state employees will only experience a 3% increase in their...
As test scores plummet, Newark rehires schools chief in secret | Editorial
The superintendent of the largest school district in New Jersey won a new 5-year contract about eight months ago, and the Newark Board of Education told no one. Parents and others in the community were cut out of the decision entirely. That’s outrageous. The first public acknowledgement of Roger...
Newark restricts development of some properties to affordable housing only
Last May, the Rutgers Center on Law, Inequality, and Metropolitan Equity, or CLiME, released findings that anonymous real estate investors were buying up single- and multi-family houses in Newark to re-sell or rent for much higher prices, depressing the city’s already low homeownership rate and making the city less affordable and its neighborhoods less stable.
East Orange School District cuts the ribbon on cosmetology room
This slideshow requires JavaScript. EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange School District held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Jan. 6, to celebrate the grand opening of a cosmetology room at East Orange Campus High School. Under the leadership of Assistant Superintendent of Schools Anita Champagne, Dawn Stokes-Tyler, who works in the district’s curriculum and instruction services department, started the cosmetology program at the high school in 2020. Due to COVID-19, the first 20 students in the program began their career and technical education, or CTE, experience via Zoom; 60 students have now enrolled in the program.
Jersey City Approves Development at Moe’s Bait and Tackle Site
A business that served The Heights, Jersey City for almost 50 years is slated to be replaced with a historic restoration and addition project that includes some retail space along Palisade Avenue. For half a century, the corner of South Street and Palisades Avenue was home to a modest building...
WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Worth $532K Sold In Morris County
Winner! A Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth more than $532,000 was sold in Morris County. A ticket matching all five numbers for the Monday, Jan. 16 drawing was sold at Qwik Mart at 65 Rt. 10 in Succasunna, lottery officials said. The winning numbers were: 05, 11, 17, 33 and...
NYPD cops search correction staff arriving at Rikers looking for drugs
A sign marks the location of the Rikers Correctional Center in the East River. Four detainees died from overdoses last year. [ more › ]
