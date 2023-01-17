First hour: Discussing the "Flush Forum" and public restrooms in downtown Rochester. Second hour: How to have conversations about grief. Local groups are pushing to make public toilets available in downtown Rochester 24/7. A "Flush Forum" was held over the weekend, with proponents sharing how open, public restrooms would serve the downtown community and people who are unhoused and do not have access to bathrooms. This hour, our guests discuss the issue, address pushback, and share what's happening in other cities across the country that have navigated this issue. Our guests:

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO