From a ‘Hall of Doom’ to a place for the people
The Rochester Police Department’s new deputy chief of community engagement often wears a bow tie, half out of necessity, and half personal style. “For me, at my old job, I wore a suit and bow tie everyday. There was always a nice navy blue suit in the closet,” Keith Stith says, referring to a very long law enforcement career in Hudson County, N.J.
WHEC TV-10
Bishop Matthew Clark is in declining health, says Diocese of Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Matthew Clark, the bishop emeritus of the Diocese of Rochester, is in declining health, according to a message on Wednesday from the diocese. The message says that Bishop Clark’s “current health condition is now quite serious”. The bishop is receiving nursing care at the Sisters of Saint Joseph Motherhouse.
‘Break the violent cycle’: MCSO on getting suspect help
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — More law enforcement agencies are coming forward with charges against Rochester man Raymond Girard, according to officials. That’s the man accused of making terroristic threats against Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. Police say almost every day this week, another investigation has opened up for this suspect. Girard is accused of several […]
Mayor renews Rochester’s Gun Violence State of Emergency for 7th month
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Citing the shooting at Franklin High School from January 5th, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans renewed the State of Emergency over gun violence once again. This is now entering the 7th month Rochesterians have been under a State of Emergency in this capacity. The Mayor’s order will remain in effect through February […]
RCSD graduate Isaiah Santiago running for city school board
Santiago is also an advocate for mental health services and recently wrote a "mental health literacy" curriculum for RCSD.
rochesterfirst.com
BB gun confiscated at Rush-Henrietta Jr. High
Security increased on campus after Tuesday night discovery. Security increased on campus after Tuesday night discovery. Study: Rochester homes saw the largest rent increase …. Closing out 2022, the City of Rochester outpaced the entire Northeast Region of the Country in rent for single-family homes becoming more expensive. Funding Miss...
YAHOO!
Father determined to see justice done for his daughter 38 years later
Robert Schlosser will be 93 years old in June, when he plans to travel from his cozy 900-square-foot home in rural Michigan to Rochester to see the trial of the man accused of burying an ax in the head of his daughter. The trial will likely go at least two...
Irondequoit police chief files to sue over racist Juneteenth party claims
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Irondequoit’s newly-selected police chief has filed to sue a Buffalo area civil rights attorney over claims that he attended and helped organized a racist Juneteenth party that made national headlines over the summer. According to the complaint filed January 13, attorney Nate McMurray claimed that Scott Peters took […]
wdkx.com
State Of Emergency Order Renewed For The City Of Rochester
The City of Rochester will continue to be under a State of Emergency due to the violence that continues to impact the community. Mayor Malik Evans renewed the State of Emergency over gun violence. The comes after the attempted murder of a 16 year-old at Franklin High School on January 5th. Officers from the Rochester Police Department will be placed at designated schools for arrival and dismissal times of students. The officers will not return as SRO’s.
iheart.com
3 Charged in Rochester Drive-by Shooting
Three men are facing charges over a drive-by shooting on Rochester's west side. Police say 24-year-old Leshawn Batz fired into a group of people on Holworthy Street, just off Jay Street, Tuesday afternoon. 25-year-old Christopher O'Neal then allegedly returned fire. Both now face weapons charges and reckless endangerment. No one...
wxxinews.org
How to have conversations about grief
Residents across our region are dealing with difficult subjects: violence in Rochester; mental health challenges; stressors from the pandemic; and more. How should we speak with -- and comfort people -- who are grieving?. We're joined by local chaplains who help us understand how to have caring and supportive conversations,...
A seamless transition: Leadership changes for Fairy Godmothers of Rochester
HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — For nearly two decades, volunteer-based organization “Fairy Godmothers of Rochester” has worked to provide prom dresses for young girls and families who otherwise couldn’t afford one. Its leadership will soon change, with a continued mission of giving back to generations. “We started this in 2004, and I’ve been doing it 19 […]
rochesterfirst.com
Angle Street murder suspect arrested
Police identified LaJason Lovett, 46, as the suspect in the fatal stabbing. He was arrested Wednesday and charged with second degree murder. READ MORE: https://www.rochesterfirst.com/crime/angle-street-murder-suspect-arrested/. Angle Street murder suspect arrested. Police identified LaJason Lovett, 46, as the suspect in the fatal stabbing. He was arrested Wednesday and charged with second...
wxxinews.org
Homegrown X re-emerges as a throwback to how we partied before the pandemic
Does everyone remember where we were just a couple of years ago?. Working from home. Ordering food and cocktails for pickup, substituting our best restaurants for a fast-food drive-through. Music venues setting up stages in parking lots or at a rural drive-in movie theater so you could listen from the safety of your car. All while watching out for “Orange Zones,” the places in the city that had been tagged as particularly COVID-infested.
wxxinews.org
Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, January 18, 2023
First hour: Discussing the "Flush Forum" and public restrooms in downtown Rochester. Second hour: How to have conversations about grief. Local groups are pushing to make public toilets available in downtown Rochester 24/7. A "Flush Forum" was held over the weekend, with proponents sharing how open, public restrooms would serve the downtown community and people who are unhoused and do not have access to bathrooms. This hour, our guests discuss the issue, address pushback, and share what's happening in other cities across the country that have navigated this issue. Our guests:
3 arrested after gunfire is exchanged in Rochester
The investigation determined several shots were fired at a group of people from a vehicle and at least one person in the crowd shot back.
Shooter found guilty of murder after deadly argument in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The suspect in the 2021 murder of Tarrell McKnight was found guilty Wednesday. According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, McKnight and Rashad Albert-Brown, 30, got into a “heated discussion” and “minor physical altercation” at a family party on December 3, 2021. The next day, Albert-Brown returned to the scene […]
Monroe Co. recommends $5 mil. settlement in opioid lawsuit
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello recommended the county legislature authorize a settlement agreement in New York State’s ongoing coordinated opioid litigation. The move would net the county up to $5,274,989 over the course of 18 years, Bello said. According to a letter Bello sent to the legislature Wednesday, the New York […]
Irondequoit names Scott Peters new police chief
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Irondequoit named its new police chief Tuesday, immediately addressing a public claim that he attended a racist Juneteenth party in Rochester which garnered national attention over the summer. Scott Peters was named to lead the Irondequoit Police Department in a town board meeting Tuesday evening. Peters replaces Alan […]
2 arrested for attempted murders in Geneva shooting, stabbing incident
Lovett Jr., 32, allegedly displayed a handgun during the argument, shooting the male several times in the chest and face.
