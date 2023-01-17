ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Rochester Beacon

From a ‘Hall of Doom’ to a place for the people

The Rochester Police Department’s new deputy chief of community engagement often wears a bow tie, half out of necessity, and half personal style. “For me, at my old job, I wore a suit and bow tie everyday. There was always a nice navy blue suit in the closet,” Keith Stith says, referring to a very long law enforcement career in Hudson County, N.J.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Bishop Matthew Clark is in declining health, says Diocese of Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Matthew Clark, the bishop emeritus of the Diocese of Rochester, is in declining health, according to a message on Wednesday from the diocese. The message says that Bishop Clark’s “current health condition is now quite serious”. The bishop is receiving nursing care at the Sisters of Saint Joseph Motherhouse.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

‘Break the violent cycle’: MCSO on getting suspect help

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — More law enforcement agencies are coming forward with charges against Rochester man Raymond Girard, according to officials. That’s the man accused of making terroristic threats against Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. Police say almost every day this week, another investigation has opened up for this suspect. Girard is accused of several […]
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

BB gun confiscated at Rush-Henrietta Jr. High

Security increased on campus after Tuesday night discovery. Security increased on campus after Tuesday night discovery. Study: Rochester homes saw the largest rent increase …. Closing out 2022, the City of Rochester outpaced the entire Northeast Region of the Country in rent for single-family homes becoming more expensive. Funding Miss...
ROCHESTER, NY
wdkx.com

State Of Emergency Order Renewed For The City Of Rochester

The City of Rochester will continue to be under a State of Emergency due to the violence that continues to impact the community. Mayor Malik Evans renewed the State of Emergency over gun violence. The comes after the attempted murder of a 16 year-old at Franklin High School on January 5th. Officers from the Rochester Police Department will be placed at designated schools for arrival and dismissal times of students. The officers will not return as SRO’s.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

3 Charged in Rochester Drive-by Shooting

Three men are facing charges over a drive-by shooting on Rochester's west side. Police say 24-year-old Leshawn Batz fired into a group of people on Holworthy Street, just off Jay Street, Tuesday afternoon. 25-year-old Christopher O'Neal then allegedly returned fire. Both now face weapons charges and reckless endangerment. No one...
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

How to have conversations about grief

Residents across our region are dealing with difficult subjects: violence in Rochester; mental health challenges; stressors from the pandemic; and more. How should we speak with -- and comfort people -- who are grieving?. We're joined by local chaplains who help us understand how to have caring and supportive conversations,...
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Angle Street murder suspect arrested

Police identified LaJason Lovett, 46, as the suspect in the fatal stabbing. He was arrested Wednesday and charged with second degree murder. READ MORE: https://www.rochesterfirst.com/crime/angle-street-murder-suspect-arrested/. Angle Street murder suspect arrested. Police identified LaJason Lovett, 46, as the suspect in the fatal stabbing. He was arrested Wednesday and charged with second...
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Homegrown X re-emerges as a throwback to how we partied before the pandemic

Does everyone remember where we were just a couple of years ago?. Working from home. Ordering food and cocktails for pickup, substituting our best restaurants for a fast-food drive-through. Music venues setting up stages in parking lots or at a rural drive-in movie theater so you could listen from the safety of your car. All while watching out for “Orange Zones,” the places in the city that had been tagged as particularly COVID-infested.
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, January 18, 2023

First hour: Discussing the "Flush Forum" and public restrooms in downtown Rochester. Second hour: How to have conversations about grief. Local groups are pushing to make public toilets available in downtown Rochester 24/7. A "Flush Forum" was held over the weekend, with proponents sharing how open, public restrooms would serve the downtown community and people who are unhoused and do not have access to bathrooms. This hour, our guests discuss the issue, address pushback, and share what's happening in other cities across the country that have navigated this issue. Our guests:
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Shooter found guilty of murder after deadly argument in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The suspect in the 2021 murder of Tarrell McKnight was found guilty Wednesday. According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, McKnight and Rashad Albert-Brown, 30, got into a “heated discussion” and “minor physical altercation” at a family party on December 3, 2021. The next day, Albert-Brown returned to the scene […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Monroe Co. recommends $5 mil. settlement in opioid lawsuit

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello recommended the county legislature authorize a settlement agreement in New York State’s ongoing coordinated opioid litigation. The move would net the county up to $5,274,989 over the course of 18 years, Bello said. According to a letter Bello sent to the legislature Wednesday, the New York […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Irondequoit names Scott Peters new police chief

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Irondequoit named its new police chief Tuesday, immediately addressing a public claim that he attended a racist Juneteenth party in Rochester which garnered national attention over the summer. Scott Peters was named to lead the Irondequoit Police Department in a town board meeting Tuesday evening. Peters replaces Alan […]
IRONDEQUOIT, NY

