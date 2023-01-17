ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

americanmilitarynews.com

World Economic Forum declares new crises

The “climate crisis” has evolved into a “planetary,” “safety” and “justice” crisis, as well as a crisis of the spirit, according to a recent presentation at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting. Climate change has long been a priority of the...
americanmilitarynews.com

Up to 5,000 troops deployed to Davos World Economic Forum meeting

This year’s annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland – where hundreds of the world’s most powerful people are gathering this week – will be protected by as many as 5,000 troops from the Swiss Armed Forces. The meeting kicked off Monday and...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals

A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
americanmilitarynews.com

Elon Musk attacks World Economic Forum

As the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum got underway in Davos, Switzerland on Monday, Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted late into the night about the meeting that brings together hundreds of the world’s top leaders. More than 2,700 leaders, including 52 heads of state, are spending this...
Shameel Shams

Joe Biden’s Tweets about Stimulus Payments in 2023 Leaves Americans Confused

People who are looking for more stimulus checks to come their way should be waiting for word from President Joe Biden that an additional payment is on its way. Luckily, just earlier this month, President Joe Biden let the American people know via Twitter that there was more work to be done, giving some hope that he will push for an expanded Child Tax Credit that would provide greater financial assistance to parents.
CBS News

World Economic Forum warns of global "polycrisis" in next decade

Hundreds of the world's elite business people and political leaders are gathered in Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum's annual meeting. Ahead of the week-long meeting, the WEF released its 2023 Global Risks Report, warning that climate change, COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine could exacerbate inequalities and lead to a "polycrisis." Neil Irwin, chief economics correspondent for Axios, joined CBS News to discuss the report.

