Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Madras girls roll through Estacada
In Tri-Valley Conference conference basketball action, the No. 13th-ranked Madras White Buffaloes girls team defeated the visiting Estacada Rangers 66-21. A large crowd at the Buffalo Dome witnessed a lopsided win Tuesday, Jan. 17, as the full-court press by the Lady Buffs, now 8-6, overwhelmed the Rangers, who dropped to 5-7.
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
29 townhomes may take shape in Madras
A new 29-townhome development is in the works for Madras on South Adams Drive, behind the Madras Cinema. While designs have not been finalized, initial plans for the townhomes call for each to have two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a garage, as well as a large balcony, intended to utilize the potential westward views from the location.
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Flames destroy travel trailer in Madras
A morning fire engulfed a travel trailer parked at Fourth and Maple on the north side of Madras Monday, Jan 16, near a homeless encampment. The blaze had already destroyed the travel trailer by the time Jefferson County Fire & EMS arrived on the scene.
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Commissioners declare drought for Jefferson County
Jefferson County Commissioners signed a drought declaration Wednesday, Jan. 11, asking the Governor for help as a result of severe and devastating drought conditions. As of Jan. 10, the Wickiup Reservoir, the primary source of stored water for Jefferson County irrigators, held 84,887 acre feet of water, which is below the 148, 625 acre feet historic average for this time of year.
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Madras close on Police Chief hire
Madras Human Resources Director Charo Miller reported to the city council Tuesday, Jan. 10, that interviewers arrived at one “fabulous” candidate to lead the Madras Police Department. Two separate panels interviewed the candidates for the police chief position and both panels independently selected the same candidate.
