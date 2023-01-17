ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cathay Pacific Flight Attendants to Stage ‘Work to Rule’ Protest Ahead of Busy Chinese New Year Celebrations

By Mateusz Maszczynski
paddleyourownkanoo.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
BoardingArea

African American Man Sues American Airlines For Racial Discrimination After Being Removed From Plane Following Altercation With Flight Attendant

An African American man is suing American Airlines, alleging ‘blatant racial discrimination’ after he was removed from a flight at Miami International Airport in February 2021 following an altercation with a flight attendant. Troskie Stewart, 43, who describes himself as an American citizen of African descent, was hoping...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy