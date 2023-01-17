Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
West Virginia tractor-trailer driver dies in icy Highland County crash
A tractor-trailer driver who lost control of his vehicle in icy conditions on Route 220 in Highland County early Tuesday died from injuries suffered in the crash. Virginia State Police are reporting that Thomas Mark Burgoyne, 65, of Franklin, W.Va., died in the 6:15 a.m. accident. Burgoyne was driving a...
Tractor trailer stuck resulting in Summers County road closure
TALCOTT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A tractor trailer has become stuck in the road in the Summers County area, resulting in the closure of said road on one side for an indeterminate period. Mike Gore of the Summers County Commission announced the development early Thursday morning, informing the public that...
WSLS
Man arrested, charged after authorities seize drugs, gun, stolen trailer in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A man is now in custody after authorities seized drugs, a gun, and a stolen trailer during a traffic stop, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. On Jan. 10, authorities conducted the traffic stop at 11619 Lee Jackson Highway in Bedford County. During...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Head-on collision occurs on Hardy Road
A head-on collision occurred in the morning of Thursday, Jan. 12, on Hardy Road in Franklin County, shutting down a single lane of the road. The incident occurred on the 7600 block of Hardy Road, near Edwardsville Road. The Hardy Volunteer Fire Company, along with several other units, were dispatched...
WSLS
WATCH: VSP holds press conference on Sept. 2022 deadly hit-and-run crash in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – On Tuesday at 10 a.m., Virginia State Police held a press conference on the deadly hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of 26-year-old Aaron Collins on Sept. 21, 2022. As we’ve reported previously, Collins was walking in the westbound lanes of Route 460 in Bedford...
The News-Gazette
County Woman Dies Following House Fire
A Rockbridge County woman died following a fire at her home Monday afternoon. Bonnie Clements was rescued by family members after the fire broke out at her home at. According to a press release from Rockbridge County Fire and EMS Chief Nathan Ramsey, crews were dispatched to the scene around 3 p.m. and the first units found heavy fire throughout the house. Crews from five fire departments brought the fire under control.
wfxrtv.com
Over a pound of Methamphetamine seized in Bedford Co. traffic stop
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office seized a few items including over a pound of Methamphetamine during a traffic stop in conjunction with the Blue Ridge Regional Task Force. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team says they conducted a traffic stop at...
WSET
Traffic stop at H&H Market leads to arrest, meth and firearm found in stolen trailer
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A traffic stop at H&H Market led to the arrest of a Vinton man and the seizure of narcotics. The Bedford County Sheriff's Office said on Jan. 10 its Community Action Team conducted a traffic stop at the market on Lee Jackson Highway. The...
WDBJ7.com
Chesterfield Police: Missing teen found safe and unharmed
CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police say a teen girl who was reported missing has been found unharmed. Earlier Thursday afternoon, police had said the girl, Allison Brady, may have been in the Roanoke area with 18-year-old Adam Fazar. There was no information released about where the teen was...
wfxrtv.com
Deputies: 4 juveniles in hospital after Montgomery County crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. — Four people under 18 years old are in the hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after a crash Monday, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say they collided with another vehicle at the intersection of North Fork Rd. and Roanoke Rd. around...
wfxrtv.com
Family asks for help in hit-and-run investigation in Bedford
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Emotions were high during a press conference about an unsolved hit-and-run that left 26-year-old Aaron Collins dead. State Police say the crash happened on Route 460 just west of Route 811 around 12:31 a.m. on Sept. 21, 2021. Troopers say Collins was hit by what is believed to be a dark-colored 2004 to 2007 BMW.
wfxrtv.com
Police: Four shot in two separate locations in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Police in Lynchburg are investigating after they say four people were shot in two separate locations, late Wednesday night. Police officials on scene at one of the locations, near Joe Beans on Old Forest Road, tell WFXR News that two people were shot there, and two others at a second location. We were also told at least two of the victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. There’s no word on the other victims.
WSET
One block of Church St. closed part of Wednesday for power pole replacement
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A one-block section of Church Street is closed for part of the day on Wednesday to accommodate Appalachian Power replacing a power pole. From 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. the street between the 11th and 12th Street intersections will be closed for the work. A...
WSLS
State Police, family of Bedford County hit-and-run victim still looking for answers
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – State Police are still searching for answers to a hit-and-run that left a Concord man dead. Police say Aaron Collins was walking westbound on Route 460 in Bedford County when he was killed in a hit-and-run accident. Aaron’s mother, Shannon Collins, made a plea to...
pcpatriot.com
Four arrested in case of murdered local couple
On Jan. 14, 2023, a male subject was recovered from the New River in the 4000 block of Clark’s Ferry Road in the Delton area of Pulaski County. The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke. The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and no further information will be released at this time.
WSLS
Crash on U.S. 460 in Montgomery County cleared
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. VDOT was diverting traffic as the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crash, authorities said. According to VDOT, the area is now clear. Find more details on the crash here. ORIGINAL STORY. Drivers on U.S. 460 in Montgomery County can expect delays due...
WSET
Woman charged after shooting husband in Troutville: Sheriff
TROUTVILLE, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday, 50-year-old Rhonda Hinkley called the Botetourt County Sheriff's Department saying she had shot her husband, BCSD said. When deputies arrived at the scene in Troutville, they found Rhonda standing in the driveway with her hands up and her husband, Walter, lying on the gravel with a single gunshot wound.
WSLS
Man arrested in connection with Lynchburg apartment shooting
A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting in Lynchburg that left four people hurt, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. LPD said they were called to the Timbers Apartments off of Old Forest Road Wednesday at 9:27 p.m. for reports of shots fired. While officers were responding to the scene, they said a 911 caller reported someone had been shot.
WDBJ7.com
Missing teen found safe
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A Mt. Pleasant teen with autism has been found after being reported missing, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. 17-year-old Elijah Campbell was reported missing at 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 18. He was found safe Wednesday evening in Bristol, TN. No further details...
WDBJ7.com
Minnesota murder suspect arrested in Bedford County
FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a Minnesota killing was arrested Tuesday in Bedford County. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office received information January 17, 2023 from the Brooklyn Park Police Department in Minnesota about the possible whereabouts of homicide suspect Benjamin Richardson III. Information from the BPPD investigation indicated Richardson may be at an apartment complex in the 5000 block of Waterlick Road in Forest.
