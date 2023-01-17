ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Botetourt County, VA

Smith Mountain Eagle

Head-on collision occurs on Hardy Road

A head-on collision occurred in the morning of Thursday, Jan. 12, on Hardy Road in Franklin County, shutting down a single lane of the road. The incident occurred on the 7600 block of Hardy Road, near Edwardsville Road. The Hardy Volunteer Fire Company, along with several other units, were dispatched...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
The News-Gazette

County Woman Dies Following House Fire

A Rockbridge County woman died following a fire at her home Monday afternoon. Bonnie Clements was rescued by family members after the fire broke out at her home at. According to a press release from Rockbridge County Fire and EMS Chief Nathan Ramsey, crews were dispatched to the scene around 3 p.m. and the first units found heavy fire throughout the house. Crews from five fire departments brought the fire under control.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Over a pound of Methamphetamine seized in Bedford Co. traffic stop

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office seized a few items including over a pound of Methamphetamine during a traffic stop in conjunction with the Blue Ridge Regional Task Force. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team says they conducted a traffic stop at...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Chesterfield Police: Missing teen found safe and unharmed

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police say a teen girl who was reported missing has been found unharmed. Earlier Thursday afternoon, police had said the girl, Allison Brady, may have been in the Roanoke area with 18-year-old Adam Fazar. There was no information released about where the teen was...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Family asks for help in hit-and-run investigation in Bedford

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Emotions were high during a press conference about an unsolved hit-and-run that left 26-year-old Aaron Collins dead. State Police say the crash happened on Route 460 just west of Route 811 around 12:31 a.m. on Sept. 21, 2021. Troopers say Collins was hit by what is believed to be a dark-colored 2004 to 2007 BMW.
BEDFORD, VA
wfxrtv.com

Police: Four shot in two separate locations in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Police in Lynchburg are investigating after they say four people were shot in two separate locations, late Wednesday night. Police officials on scene at one of the locations, near Joe Beans on Old Forest Road, tell WFXR News that two people were shot there, and two others at a second location. We were also told at least two of the victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. There’s no word on the other victims.
LYNCHBURG, VA
pcpatriot.com

Four arrested in case of murdered local couple

On Jan. 14, 2023, a male subject was recovered from the New River in the 4000 block of Clark’s Ferry Road in the Delton area of Pulaski County. The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke. The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and no further information will be released at this time.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Crash on U.S. 460 in Montgomery County cleared

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. VDOT was diverting traffic as the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crash, authorities said. According to VDOT, the area is now clear. Find more details on the crash here. ORIGINAL STORY. Drivers on U.S. 460 in Montgomery County can expect delays due...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WSET

Woman charged after shooting husband in Troutville: Sheriff

TROUTVILLE, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday, 50-year-old Rhonda Hinkley called the Botetourt County Sheriff's Department saying she had shot her husband, BCSD said. When deputies arrived at the scene in Troutville, they found Rhonda standing in the driveway with her hands up and her husband, Walter, lying on the gravel with a single gunshot wound.
TROUTVILLE, VA
WSLS

Man arrested in connection with Lynchburg apartment shooting

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting in Lynchburg that left four people hurt, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. LPD said they were called to the Timbers Apartments off of Old Forest Road Wednesday at 9:27 p.m. for reports of shots fired. While officers were responding to the scene, they said a 911 caller reported someone had been shot.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Missing teen found safe

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A Mt. Pleasant teen with autism has been found after being reported missing, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. 17-year-old Elijah Campbell was reported missing at 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 18. He was found safe Wednesday evening in Bristol, TN. No further details...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Minnesota murder suspect arrested in Bedford County

FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a Minnesota killing was arrested Tuesday in Bedford County. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office received information January 17, 2023 from the Brooklyn Park Police Department in Minnesota about the possible whereabouts of homicide suspect Benjamin Richardson III. Information from the BPPD investigation indicated Richardson may be at an apartment complex in the 5000 block of Waterlick Road in Forest.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA

Community Policy