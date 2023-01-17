ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, ME

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

Death at Portland campsite ruled suspicious, police say

PORTLAND, Maine — The death of a man at a campsite near the Fore River Parkway Trail System is being considered suspicious, according to Portland police. In a news release Thursday morning, Portland police reported they were called to the campsite around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday for a person in need of medical assistance.
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor Police investigating reports of gunshots on Warren St.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police are investigating after witnesses say they heard gunshots on Warren Street Tuesday night. Police say they received a call just after 8 p.m. for a reported weapons discharge. Officers spoke with multiple people in the area who say they heard what sounded like ‘pops’...
BANGOR, ME
92 Moose

Man Repeatedly Stabbed In Winslow, Maine

According to WGME, the suspect is in custody. Original story follows... According to the KJ, schools were locked to the public and the town offices were closed following a Wednesday stabbing in Winslow. The newspaper article explains that, according to Chief Leonard Macdaid, a middle aged man was stabbed at...
WINSLOW, ME
WPFO

Man arrested in Portland after fleeing; drugs and gun reportedly found

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland Police say a man is facing charges for allegedly dealing drugs and running from officers. According to police, Salahoudine Eleyeh was in a van without a front license plate. When officers tried to pull over the vehicle, it took off, racing through red lights before eventually...
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Officials remind drivers to clean snow and ice off cars

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Across the state Mainers are going to wake up with a lot in common... snow! This has local authorities issuing a reminder. Clean that snow off your cars. That morning commute gets a lot worse when the snow or ice from the car in front of...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Police: Drugs & gun found following foot chase through Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — A man has been arrested after police say he ran from a failed traffic stop, along with other occupants of a van. Early Sunday morning, Portland Police say they spotted and attempted to stop a van with no front license plate. Instead of stopping, police say...
PORTLAND, ME
lcnme.com

Court Dismisses Protection Order from Mother of Edgecomb Homicide Victim

A Wiscasset District Court judge dismissed one protection from abuse order involving the mother of a 3-year-old homicide victim and continued a second in rulings issued on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Justice John Martin dismissed a protection from abuse order filed by the mother of Makinzlee Handrahan on Dec. 27, two...
EDGECOMB, ME
WMTW

Vandalism spree targets several Maine communities

YARMOUTH, Maine — Investigators with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office say they have identified several juveniles as suspects in dozens of crimes over the last few months. Deputies say, since October, there have been more than 30 reports of criminal mischief to mailboxes and signs in Gray, New Gloucester,...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
WGME

Bangor woman killed in murder-suicide remembered as a caring friend

BANGOR (BDN) -- Ariah Jacques of Bangor, who died last week in a murder-suicide, was especially kind and caring, loved music, animals and watching movies, and had dreams of being a mother one day, according to her best friend of six years. Taleesha Lewis-Belote, 24, of Bangor met Jacques, 24,...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Icy roadway leads to Owls Head crash

OWLS HEAD, Maine — A plow operator in Owls Head reported a crash around 7:07 a.m. on Monday regarding a "male subject laying on the side of the roadway" on Ash Point Drive, a news release from the Knox County Sheriff's Office stated. The plow driver told the authorities...
OWLS HEAD, ME
WGME

Foot chase leads to arrest, drugs and guns being found in Portland

A teen was arrested after a foot chase took place in Portland after he failed to stop for police, leading to drugs and guns being found, according to the Portland Police Department. Salahoudine Eleyeh was arrested and charged for unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and refusing to submit to arrest.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Industry man arrested after standoff with police

INDUSTRY (WGME) – Authorities say an Industry man was arrested Wednesday after a standoff with police. The incident began around 9:40 a.m. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a home on Taylor Road for a report about a woman who had been assaulted. Deputies say...
INDUSTRY, ME
Q 96.1

Two Maine Men Seriously Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash

Two Maine men were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday night in Peru, Maine. The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of one of the vehicles in the accident, 57-year-old Kenneth Roy from Greene, and his passenger, 54-year-old Robert Winson of South Portland sustained serious injuries. Three...
PERU, ME
WMTW

Four arrests made in ongoing Auburn drug investigation

AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police say four arrests have been made as part of an ongoing drug investigation. Police served a search warrant at 14 Lake Auburn Ave. on Monday at 2 a.m. During the search, officers and detectives seized methamphetamine, crack cocaine, cocaine and fentanyl, as well as...
AUBURN, ME
92 Moose

What Would You Do With The Old State Street Augusta Red Barn?

The pandemic brought on many changes in Central Maine. This is especially true when it comes to businesses. Sadly, we saw many iconic Central Maine businesses close their doors for good during the pandemic. However, we also saw many businesses change their way of operating, and even expand, during the pandemic.
AUGUSTA, ME
B98.5

B98.5

Augusta, ME
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

B98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy