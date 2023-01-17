ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs’ Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Fortson designated as ‘return to practice’ from IR

By Herbie Teope
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

The Chiefs could have two offensive weapons back in the mix Saturday.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Tuesday that running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) and tight end Jody Fortson (elbow) have been designated as “return to practice” from the NFL reserve/injured list.

The designation officially opens a 21-day evaluation window for the Chiefs to decide whether to activate one or both players or leave them on injured reserve. Because Edwards-Helaire and Fortson officially remain on injured reserve for now, the Chiefs aren’t required to list their participation level during practice.

It remains to be seen whether Edwards-Helaire and/or Fortson might be available for Saturday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But star quarterback Patrick Mahomes sounded pleased that things seem to be progressing in a positive direction.

“Anytime you get talented players back, it helps the whole team — not just the offense, but everybody,” Mahomes said. “To have that energy in the locker room again, to have it on the football field and both those guys are special-type players.”

Edwards-Helaire suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 11 before the Chiefs placed him on injured reserve. In 10 regular-season games, he totaled 302 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 71 carries, adding 151 yards receiving and three touchdowns on 17 catches in 10 games.

The Chiefs were covered at the running back position throughout Edwards-Helaire’s absence with rookie Isiah Pacheco, Ronald Jones and Jerick McKinnon. Pacheco replaced Edwards-Helaire atop the depth chart in Week 7.

Forston suffered an elbow injury in Week 15, and the Chiefs shut him down for their remaining three regular-season games.

Fortson finished the season with nine catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns while playing behind Travis Kelce and Noah Gray. The Chiefs also have veteran Blake Bell on their active roster.

