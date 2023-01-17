Read full article on original website
newsdakota.com
Barbara Remmick
Barbara Remmick, 71, Jamestown, ND passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 at her home. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Concordia Lutheran Church, Jamestown, ND with Pastor Tom Eckstein officiating.
Anita Tulp Named VCBC Library Director
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Barnes County Public Library is happy to announce the hiring of new Library Director Anita Tulp, who started her duties on Jan 3, 2023. Anita is a long-time resident of Valley City and Barnes County and a long-term supporter of the...
Choralaires to Present Dinner Concert
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Choralaires have been entertaining audiences since 1955. Since the pandemic, the performances have been a bit limited. But, a favorite event is coming back. The Dinner Concert: Honor/Dedication/Remembrance will be Friday, January 27th, and Saturday, January 28th at the Reiland Fine Arts Center on the University of Jamestown campus. The doors will open at 6:30 pm, and the concert begins at 7 pm.
Casey Kruger Captures 1st Place In Oratorical Contest
PARK RIVER, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On January 14th, Casey Kruger, senior competitor on the Valley City High School Speech and Student Congress teams, took 1st at the East Region American Legion Oratorical Contest. Kruger traveled to Park River on Saturday, January 14th to compete at the VFW with his...
VCPS Will Repay For Over Levying Their Building Fund
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The following is a news release from Valley City Public School District Superintendent Josh Johnson. “In December, as we were considering funding options for our proposed school facility projects, our financial partner requested verification from Barnes County authorizing VCPS to levy up to 20 mills in the Building Fund. Upon receiving the request, we immediately contacted Barnes County Auditor, Beth Didier, for a copy of the proper documentation showing our authorization to levy 20 mills.
Barnes County Red Kettle Campaign Raises More Than $70K
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 2022 Barnes County Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign raised more than $70-thousand dollars thanks to the generosity of the community. Barnes County Salvation Army spokesman Lee Isensee said they shattered their goal by more than $20-thousand dollars. He said the need to help...
The Book; “Let’s Talk About It” Moved To Adult Section
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The following is a news release from the Valley City Barnes County Public Library concerning the book “Let’s Talk About It” following a January 5th public hearing and testimony received by the six person library board. “After careful review of local...
Jamestown Snow Removal Schedule
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The City of Jamestown has announced the snow removal plan for the downtown area. City crews will begin moving snow in the downtown business district on Wednesday at 11 pm. The city reminds you to move all vehicles from the downtown streets, avenues, and alleyways by that time.
Blue Jay Wrestling Picks Up Dual Wins Over St.Mary’s, Carrington
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown High School boys and girls wrestling team each picked up dual victories on Thursday night at Jerry Meyer Arena. A come-from-behind victory by pin at 132 kicked off the party for Jamestown in an impressive dual victory in the West Region. Aden Braun and Eric Chea won by decision to help Jamestown hop out to a 12-0 advantage. After St. Mary’s made it 12-9, Colton Mewes won by major decision, 13-5. Jackson Walters stayed unbeaten with a win by pin in the first period.
Valley City Snow Removal Reminder
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City Public Works crews will begin snow removal January 17th with emergency routes and residential starting in the Northwest section of the city and moving clockwise. Downtown Valley City will be wind rowed starting at 12am January 18th with residential snow removal resuming...
Blue Jay Girls Win Fifth Straight, Take Down St. Mary’s
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown High School girls’ basketball team picked up its fifth consecutive victory on Tuesday night at Jerry Meyer Arena in a 54-43 win over Saint Mary’s. Jamestown led at the halftime break by 11 as the Jays’ defense held St. Mary’s in...
Cardinals Falls To M-P-C-G 65-53
Carrington, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)—–Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg (MPCG) scored 24 first quarter points and led 24-10 and cruised to a 65-53 victory over the Carrington Cardinals. Xyler Carlson scored a game high 28 points (20 first half) and Landon Koenig added 17 points to pace the Patriots victory. Carrington who trailed by as many as 20 early in the third quarter at 39-19, cut the deficit to 9 points at the end of the quarter at 46-37. The Patriots started the fourth quarter with a 8-0 run and were never threatened again. Carrington was paced by Jack Erickson and Grady Shipman with 16 points each . Hudson Schmitz added 10 points and Josh Bickett added 9 for the Cards. MPCG improved to 7-2 overall and Carrington dropped to 6-4 overall. Carrington will host fifth ranked Ellendale in District 5 matchup on Saturday with tipoff scheduled around 6:30. The game will be aired on AM 1600 KDAK (THE CARDINAL), FM 100.1, and www.newsdakota.com.
Hi-Liners Fall Short at Central
GRAND FORKS, ND (News Dakota.com) Call it another near miss for the Hi-Liners, only this time, it was worth two. After roaring back from a 14-point deficit late in the second half, Valley City saw Grand Forks Central score the final 12 of the game, and dropped a 68-55 decision in Grand Forks Tuesday..
Hi-Liner Basketball Faces Central Tonight
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Hi-Liner basketball faces Grand Forks Central tonight in a pair of pivotal Eastern Dakota Conference (EDC) matchups. Central comes to Valley City for girls basketball tonight, while the boys travel to Grand Forks. Both games are worth two league wins, as they will be the only meetings between the teams this year.
US Army Corps of Engineers To Increase Baldhill Dam Outflow
ST. PAUL, Minn. (USACE) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE,) St. Paul District, will begin increasing outflow next week from Baldhill Dam located near Valley City, North Dakota, to lower Lake Ashtabula before spring runoff. Although the area experienced moderate to severe drought conditions late last year,...
