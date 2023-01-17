SPILLING THE TEA| Britney Spears meltdown; Mariah Carey wants full custody; Kanye married

Read full article on original website
Fans React to Kanye West’s Daughter North West Wearing $120,000 Worth of Michael Jackson Memorabilia
Ye and Kim Kardashian bought Michael Jackson memorabilia for their oldest daughter, North West. Upon seeing North wearing these pieces, fans have shared mixed reactions.
Kanye West’s New Bride’s Family Break Their Silence About Bianca Censori’s Marriage To The Rapper
Kanye West‘s new in-laws broke their silence after the controversial rapper reportedly secretly wed Bianca Censori. One of Bianca’s sisters, Angelina Censori, asked for “privacy” at this time but admitted that there was some “excitement” about the marriage reveal. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” she told the Herald Sun on Saturday, January 14. Alyssia Censori, one of Bianca’s other relatives, added that she is “super happy for them both.”
Kim Kardashian Reportedly ‘Hates’ Kanye West’s New Wife Bianca Censori
Kanye West is once again a married man. The superstar rapper and designer reportedly wed Yeezy architectural designer Bianca Censori in a private ceremony. Following the news of the new marriage, Kanye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, reportedly “hates” Bianca. A source stated, “She’s pretty. and Kim hates pretty...
Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kids After Kanye West Is Nowhere To Be Found As Ex Business Manager Attempts To Launch Lawsuit
Kim Kardashian is staying focused on her kids. The SKIMS founder shared a slew of snaps to her Instagram on Thursday, December 29, of a recent outing with her children Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, shortly after news broke that Kanye West's former business manager has been unable to locate the disgraced rapper to serve him with a lawsuit. Kardashian looked as chic-as-ever in a pair of flared leather pants, coordinated with a nylon Nike top and a set of dark shades as she helped her little trio out of the car. KIM KARDASHIAN FILMS ADORABLE VIDEO OF...
Khloe Kardashian Unveils Family Portrait With Baby Boy & Daughter True
Khloe Kardashian celebrated her first Christmas as a mom of two with a big reveal. The Kardashians star shared her first family portrait with her kids True Thompson, 4, and her baby boy, nearly 5...
O.J. Simpson Finally Addresses Longstanding Rumor That He's Khloé Kardashian's Father
O.J. Simpson is clearing up the rumors about being Khloé Kardashian's biological father, once and for all. The former NFL star, 75, has long been the subject of outlandish speculation that he fathered the reality star as a result of an affair with Kris Jenner, whom he knew through his attorney and Jenner's ex-husband, Robert Kardashian.
North West Unveils Jaw-Dropping Transformation as Dad Kanye West
North West is Bound 2 the family legacy. Once again proving she's a makeup pro, the 9-year-old debuted a new transformation on TikTok by dressing as dad Kanye West, complete with full eyebrows, a...
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Photo of Baby Boy's Face
Khloé Kardashian is celebrating her baby boy's first Christmas by sharing the first photo of his face with the world. The Kardashians star, 38, took to Instagram Monday to share a photo of her family's annual Christmas Eve party, featuring 4-year-old daughter True and her 5-month-old son, both of whom she shares with Tristan Thompson.
Author of Prince Harry’s Biography Claims That Meghan Markle Wanted the Duke to Be Actor Too
Find out what the woman who authored 'Harry A Biography of a Prince' thinks about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix docuseries.
Prince Harry’s Memoir Hinted the Frustrating Reason Why Every Woman in the Family Wears Little to No Makeup
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Have you ever wondered why the women in the British Royal Family don’t wear a lot of makeup? Like, how come we never see them with red lipstick or colorful eyeshadow? Before, you could easily brush it off as it wasn’t their preference, Royal protocol, etc. But thanks to Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, it seems there’s another reason: King Charles III.
Bianca Censori Is the Head of Architecture for Kanye West’s Yeezy Brand: Meet His New Rumored Wife
Who did Kanye “Ye” West marry? The “Jesus Walks” rapper reportedly tied the knot with his new rumored wife, a woman named Bianca Censori, in early January 2023. Naturally, fans of both Ye and the Kardashian-Jenners are curious about the lady who apparently stole the Grammy Award winner’s heart following his messy divorce from former spouse Kim Kardashian. Keep reading...
King Charles’ Ex-Butler Claims People Who Worked for the Royal Family Used to Tell Him They ‘Weren’t Fans’ of Camilla Parker Bowles
King Charles III's former butler is revealing what other royal staffers used to tell him about their dislike for Camilla and what his response would be about his boss's wife.
Julie Chrisley gives Nanny Faye health update and says she’s ‘hanging in there’
USA Network viewers have grown fond of the Chrisley family since they first appeared on TV in 2014. The family rose to fame on Chrisley Knows Best. Nanny Faye Chrisley is the matriarch of the family and fans want to know more about her health in 2023. The Chrisleys are...
50 Cent Speak On Kanye: “He Stepped On A Landmine”
Fif questioned what Ye’s goal and purpose was with his anti-Semitic, White Lives Matter rhetoric. We’re closing out the week with a bang, thanks to Kanye West. This morning (January 13), rumors surfaced that West had remarried, setting social media on fire. The rapper reportedly wed Yeezy architect Bianca Censori, the woman he was recently seen with in Beverly Hills. While details regarding this rumored marriage continue to take over timelines, a clip of 50 Cent on Big Boy’s Neighborhood has also stolen attention.
The Kardashians Are Reportedly “Nervous” About Kanye’s Rumored Marriage
According to rumors, Kanye West married Yeezy architectural designer Bianca Censori in January — even if they don’t have the legal papers (or marriage certificate) to back it up. There’s still a lot of mystery surrounding the couple, so much so that even the Kardashian family is reportedly a little lost. “They don’t know what it is,” a source told Page Six on Jan. 18, referring to West and Censori’s rumored wedding.
Steven Tyler, Cher, Paul McCartney, John Fogerty, Steve Perry and Stevie Nicks are guesting on Dolly Parton's Rock Star album
The line-up of guest vocalists set to appear on Dolly Parton's forthcoming rock album is impressive, to say the least
Kim Kardashian reduced to tears as she admits how hard it is co-parenting with Kanye West
Kim Kardashian became emotional as she spoke about the difficulties of co-parenting with ex Kanye West, admitting that it’s ‘really f***ing hard’. The reality star has four children with West - North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three - and the pair share custody. Speaking...
North West Sings With Sia at Kardashian Christmas Party: WATCH
North West delivered a holiday treat when she joined singer Sia on stage during the Kardashian's Christmas party. During the celebration, the pair took the stage to perform Sia's seasonal classic, "Snowman" all the while they stood in a life-sized box. North's mom, Kim Kardashian, shared the series of videos...
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Respond To Jeremy Clarkson’s Latest Apology; Amazon Reportedly Set To Part Ways With ‘The Grand Tour’ Vet – Update
UPDATED, 12: 25 PM: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle responded today to Jeremy Clarkson’s latest apology over his recent column in The Sun in which he said he “hates” the Duchess of Sussex. In a tweet via a spokesperson, the couple wrote: “While a new apology has been issued today by Mr. Clarkson, what remains to be addressed is his long standing pattern of writing articles that spread hate rhetoric, dangerous conspiracy theories, and misogyny. Unless each of his other pieces were also written ‘in a hurry,’ as he states, it is clear that this is not an isolated incident...
Meghan Markle’s First Meet With Princess Eugenie Include Lot of ‘Throwing Up’
Buckingham Palace was never very welcoming to Meghan Markle, as we now know. Although the senior royals could not warm up to her, she found a friend in Princess Eugenie, the younger cousin of Prince Harry and Prince William. Their bond remained unaffected even when the couple made their famous exit from the palace.
