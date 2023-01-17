ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SPILLING THE TEA| Britney Spears meltdown; Mariah Carey wants full custody; Kanye married

By Tiffany Watson, WBFF Digital Staff
foxbaltimore.com
 2 days ago
HollywoodLife

Kanye West’s New Bride’s Family Break Their Silence About Bianca Censori’s Marriage To The Rapper

Kanye West‘s new in-laws broke their silence after the controversial rapper reportedly secretly wed Bianca Censori. One of Bianca’s sisters, Angelina Censori, asked for “privacy” at this time but admitted that there was some “excitement” about the marriage reveal. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” she told the Herald Sun on Saturday, January 14. Alyssia Censori, one of Bianca’s other relatives, added that she is “super happy for them both.”
thesource.com

Kim Kardashian Reportedly ‘Hates’ Kanye West’s New Wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West is once again a married man. The superstar rapper and designer reportedly wed Yeezy architectural designer Bianca Censori in a private ceremony. Following the news of the new marriage, Kanye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, reportedly “hates” Bianca. A source stated, “She’s pretty. and Kim hates pretty...
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kids After Kanye West Is Nowhere To Be Found As Ex Business Manager Attempts To Launch Lawsuit

Kim Kardashian is staying focused on her kids. The SKIMS founder shared a slew of snaps to her Instagram on Thursday, December 29, of a recent outing with her children Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, shortly after news broke that Kanye West's former business manager has been unable to locate the disgraced rapper to serve him with a lawsuit. Kardashian looked as chic-as-ever in a pair of flared leather pants, coordinated with a nylon Nike top and a set of dark shades as she helped her little trio out of the car. KIM KARDASHIAN FILMS ADORABLE VIDEO OF...
Popculture

Khloé Kardashian Shares First Photo of Baby Boy's Face

Khloé Kardashian is celebrating her baby boy's first Christmas by sharing the first photo of his face with the world. The Kardashians star, 38, took to Instagram Monday to share a photo of her family's annual Christmas Eve party, featuring 4-year-old daughter True and her 5-month-old son, both of whom she shares with Tristan Thompson.
SheKnows

Prince Harry’s Memoir Hinted the Frustrating Reason Why Every Woman in the Family Wears Little to No Makeup

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Have you ever wondered why the women in the British Royal Family don’t wear a lot of makeup? Like, how come we never see them with red lipstick or colorful eyeshadow? Before, you could easily brush it off as it wasn’t their preference, Royal protocol, etc. But thanks to Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, it seems there’s another reason: King Charles III.
Life and Style Weekly

Bianca Censori Is the Head of Architecture for Kanye West’s Yeezy Brand: Meet His New Rumored Wife

Who did Kanye “Ye” West marry? The “Jesus Walks” rapper reportedly tied the knot with his new rumored wife, a woman named Bianca Censori, in early January 2023. Naturally, fans of both Ye and the Kardashian-Jenners are curious about the lady who apparently stole the Grammy Award winner’s heart following his messy divorce from former spouse Kim Kardashian.  Keep reading...
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Speak On Kanye: “He Stepped On A Landmine”

Fif questioned what Ye’s goal and purpose was with his anti-Semitic, White Lives Matter rhetoric. We’re closing out the week with a bang, thanks to Kanye West. This morning (January 13), rumors surfaced that West had remarried, setting social media on fire. The rapper reportedly wed Yeezy architect Bianca Censori, the woman he was recently seen with in Beverly Hills. While details regarding this rumored marriage continue to take over timelines, a clip of 50 Cent on Big Boy’s Neighborhood has also stolen attention.
Elite Daily

The Kardashians Are Reportedly “Nervous” About Kanye’s Rumored Marriage

According to rumors, Kanye West married Yeezy architectural designer Bianca Censori in January — even if they don’t have the legal papers (or marriage certificate) to back it up. There’s still a lot of mystery surrounding the couple, so much so that even the Kardashian family is reportedly a little lost. “They don’t know what it is,” a source told Page Six on Jan. 18, referring to West and Censori’s rumored wedding.
96.9 KISS FM

North West Sings With Sia at Kardashian Christmas Party: WATCH

North West delivered a holiday treat when she joined singer Sia on stage during the Kardashian's Christmas party. During the celebration, the pair took the stage to perform Sia's seasonal classic, "Snowman" all the while they stood in a life-sized box. North's mom, Kim Kardashian, shared the series of videos...
Deadline

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Respond To Jeremy Clarkson’s Latest Apology; Amazon Reportedly Set To Part Ways With ‘The Grand Tour’ Vet – Update

UPDATED, 12: 25 PM: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle responded today to Jeremy Clarkson’s latest apology over his recent column in The Sun in which he said he “hates” the Duchess of Sussex. In a tweet via a spokesperson, the couple wrote: “While a new apology has been issued today by Mr. Clarkson, what remains to be addressed is his long standing pattern of writing articles that spread hate rhetoric, dangerous conspiracy theories, and misogyny. Unless each of his other pieces were also written ‘in a hurry,’ as he states, it is clear that this is not an isolated incident...
netflixjunkie.com

Meghan Markle’s First Meet With Princess Eugenie Include Lot of ‘Throwing Up’

Buckingham Palace was never very welcoming to Meghan Markle, as we now know. Although the senior royals could not warm up to her, she found a friend in Princess Eugenie, the younger cousin of Prince Harry and Prince William. Their bond remained unaffected even when the couple made their famous exit from the palace.

