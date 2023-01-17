Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are The Top 4 Restaurants in Harrisburg, According to YelpMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Alum Arrested – was One of US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted FugitivesThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionCarlisle, PA
Pennsylvania witness says bright light overhead 'blinked off' and movedRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Highly-rated local eatery opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersCarlisle, PA
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
local21news.com
Two charged in connection with October shooting in Harrisburg, police say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Harrisburg say two people have been charged in connection with a shooting that happened on October 16 in the area of Linden and Shrub Streets. According to authorities, video footage of the incident helped them identify Dallas Williams and Daiquan McMullen as...
Man Wanted For $7K Church Burglary In Harrisburg, Police Say
A man is wanted for $7,000 in losses and damages at a church in Harrisburg, authorities say. Ian Seidel, 32, of Harrisburg, broke into Bethany AME Church, located in the 900 block of South 21st Street in Harrisburg on April 28, 2022, the area explain in a release on Thursday, January 19—the saw day they issued a warrant for his arrest.
local21news.com
Eight charged in robbery and assault at Lancaster Co. home in December, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County have charged eight people in connection with a December robbery and assault at a home in Ephrata Township. According to the The Ephrata Police Department it happened on the 1100 block of Steinmetz Rd. in Ephrata Township on December 22, 2022.
Man stole more than $7K from Harrisburg church: police
A Harrisburg man is accused of stealing from a local church last spring, causing the church more than $7,000 in losses, police said. Police said Ian M. Seidel, 32, committed an April 28 burglary at Bethany AME Church on the 900 block of South 21st Street. It is unclear exactly what items were stolen.
local21news.com
Three teens wanted for shooting, considered armed and dangerous : Police
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Charges have been filed against three teens in connection to an aggravated assault and a shooting according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police. Police say officers responded to a reported shooting Jan. 7 on the 100 block of Dauphin Street. One victim was found...
16-year-old boy linked to armed bank robbery found dead, state police say
Editor’s note: Suicidal thoughts and behaviors can be reduced. If you are in crisis, call the National 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 9-8-8 or visiting 988lifeline.org. A teen boy suspected of an armed Berks County bank robbery died by suicide Wednesday as troopers arrived at his home...
Police looking for Cumberland County package thief
LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lower Allen Township are asking for help identifying a package thief. They say they were called to Meridian Way on Wednesday for a non-active theft, and after viewing surveillance footage, found the same suspect had been seen stealing packages in the area on Jan. 12. Anyone with […]
Police investigating York County shooting incident
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Spring Garden Township Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of Jan. 14. Police said a resident of the 900 block of S. Edgar Street reported that an alarm system alerted him to a possible break-in to his detached garage. When he went outside […]
Burglar at large after shooting at central Pa. homeowner who found him in garage: police
Police are looking for a man who broke into a York County property overnight last week and shot at the homeowner. A Spring Garden Township resident got an alert around 2:45 a.m. Jan. 14 that someone had broken into his detached garage on the 900 block of South Edgar Street. Police said he went outside and discovered a man, possibly in his late teens, near the garage’s doorway and brandishing a gun.
WGAL
Gunman tries to rob homeowner in York County
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are looking for the person who tried to rob a homeowner and shot at him in York County. Police said the incident happened Saturday in Spring Garden Township. "That's not normal for this part of the area," neighbor Beth Spahr said. According to...
abc27.com
Lower Paxton police looking for man who allegedly assaulted Turkey Hill customer
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lower Paxton Township Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly tackled a customer to the ground at a Turkey Hill in Harrisburg. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free...
abc27.com
Columbia Police investigating burglary at River Front cottages
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a press release from the Columbia Borough Police, a burglary took place at the River Front Cottages on Jan. 13. 2023. Police say around 10:09 p.m. the owner of the property saw multiple people trying to get into the buildings. The owner reported seeing people and a car on the property.
local21news.com
25 to 50 year prison sentence for Columbia man after rape charge
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Columbia man has been sentenced 25 to 50 years in prison for rape and two related charges according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. Steele Helton, 52-years-old, was found guilty after a trial last year in October. Officials say he faced a...
YAHOO!
York man pleads guilty to third-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Selvin McEwan
Christian Galarza-Rodriguez pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and prohibited possession of a firearm in the murder of Selvin McEwan in a pre-trial conference Wednesday afternoon. Rodriguez, 39, entered a plea deal of third-degree murder and possession of a firearm prohibited, and faces 15 years in state prison. He was charged...
local21news.com
Argument in park leads to man shot in Lebanon
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa, (WHP) — A man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg following an argument according to the Lebanon City Police Department (LCPD). Police say crews were sent to the 700 block of Lehman St. where officers spoke to the 39-year-old victim. The victim reportedly got involved...
Harrisburg man sentenced for trafficking cocaine
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Harrisburg has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for drug trafficking and possessing a firearm as a felon, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. According to the attorney’s office, Heriberto Ortiz-Torres, 34, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess […]
local21news.com
Police investigating alleged strong-arm robbery in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say they are investigating after an alleged strong-arm robbery. According to the Lititz Borough Police Department, a person reported that as they were walking on the 200 block of Landis Valley Road on January 16, around 10:00 PM, a man they did not know approached them.
abc27.com
1 injured after shooting in Lebanon
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lebanon are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Police say that around 5:30 p.m., officers with Lebanon City Police were dispatched to the 700 block of Lehman Street for a report of a man with a gunshot wound. When police arrived at the scene, they spoke to the 39-year-old who had a single gunshot wound to his leg.
lebtown.com
Lebanon police investigate alleged rape of juvenile female by four attackers
Lebanon City Police are investigating the alleged rape of a 15-year-old female by four offenders. Lebanon City Police Captain Bret Fisher, the acting chief for the department, said in a statement on Wednesday, Jan. 17, that police learned of the incident on Jan. 9, the same evening as it was reported to have taken place.
Harrisburg man sentenced to prison for conspiring to traffic cocaine from Puerto Rico to Harrisburg area
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a Harrisburg man was sentenced to prison for his involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy. Heriberto Ortiz-Torres, 34, helped to bring kilogram-size quantities of cocaine from Puerto Rico into the Harrisburg area.
Comments / 0