Harrisburg, PA

Daily Voice

Man Wanted For $7K Church Burglary In Harrisburg, Police Say

A man is wanted for $7,000 in losses and damages at a church in Harrisburg, authorities say. Ian Seidel, 32, of Harrisburg, broke into Bethany AME Church, located in the 900 block of South 21st Street in Harrisburg on April 28, 2022, the area explain in a release on Thursday, January 19—the saw day they issued a warrant for his arrest.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Man stole more than $7K from Harrisburg church: police

A Harrisburg man is accused of stealing from a local church last spring, causing the church more than $7,000 in losses, police said. Police said Ian M. Seidel, 32, committed an April 28 burglary at Bethany AME Church on the 900 block of South 21st Street. It is unclear exactly what items were stolen.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Police looking for Cumberland County package thief

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lower Allen Township are asking for help identifying a package thief. They say they were called to Meridian Way on Wednesday for a non-active theft, and after viewing surveillance footage, found the same suspect had been seen stealing packages in the area on Jan. 12. Anyone with […]
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Police investigating York County shooting incident

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Spring Garden Township Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of Jan. 14. Police said a resident of the 900 block of S. Edgar Street reported that an alarm system alerted him to a possible break-in to his detached garage. When he went outside […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Burglar at large after shooting at central Pa. homeowner who found him in garage: police

Police are looking for a man who broke into a York County property overnight last week and shot at the homeowner. A Spring Garden Township resident got an alert around 2:45 a.m. Jan. 14 that someone had broken into his detached garage on the 900 block of South Edgar Street. Police said he went outside and discovered a man, possibly in his late teens, near the garage’s doorway and brandishing a gun.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

﻿Gunman tries to rob homeowner in York County

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are looking for the person who tried to rob a homeowner and shot at him in York County. Police said the incident happened Saturday in Spring Garden Township. "That's not normal for this part of the area," neighbor Beth Spahr said. According to...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Columbia Police investigating burglary at River Front cottages

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a press release from the Columbia Borough Police, a burglary took place at the River Front Cottages on Jan. 13. 2023. Police say around 10:09 p.m. the owner of the property saw multiple people trying to get into the buildings. The owner reported seeing people and a car on the property.
COLUMBIA, PA
local21news.com

25 to 50 year prison sentence for Columbia man after rape charge

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Columbia man has been sentenced 25 to 50 years in prison for rape and two related charges according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. Steele Helton, 52-years-old, was found guilty after a trial last year in October. Officials say he faced a...
COLUMBIA, PA
local21news.com

Argument in park leads to man shot in Lebanon

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa, (WHP) — A man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg following an argument according to the Lebanon City Police Department (LCPD). Police say crews were sent to the 700 block of Lehman St. where officers spoke to the 39-year-old victim. The victim reportedly got involved...
LEBANON, PA
abc27 News

Harrisburg man sentenced for trafficking cocaine

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Harrisburg has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for drug trafficking and possessing a firearm as a felon, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. According to the attorney’s office, Heriberto Ortiz-Torres, 34, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess […]
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Police investigating alleged strong-arm robbery in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say they are investigating after an alleged strong-arm robbery. According to the Lititz Borough Police Department, a person reported that as they were walking on the 200 block of Landis Valley Road on January 16, around 10:00 PM, a man they did not know approached them.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

1 injured after shooting in Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lebanon are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Police say that around 5:30 p.m., officers with Lebanon City Police were dispatched to the 700 block of Lehman Street for a report of a man with a gunshot wound. When police arrived at the scene, they spoke to the 39-year-old who had a single gunshot wound to his leg.
LEBANON, PA
lebtown.com

Lebanon police investigate alleged rape of juvenile female by four attackers

Lebanon City Police are investigating the alleged rape of a 15-year-old female by four offenders. Lebanon City Police Captain Bret Fisher, the acting chief for the department, said in a statement on Wednesday, Jan. 17, that police learned of the incident on Jan. 9, the same evening as it was reported to have taken place.
LEBANON, PA

