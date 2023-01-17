Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this monthKristen WaltersEugene, OR
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Eugene-Springfield Fire sees over 50 motor vehicle crashes in 24 hoursEdy ZooEugene, OR
Related
kpic
Eugene to negotiate with EWEB for acquisition of riverfront property
EUGENE, Ore. — The City of Eugene is moving into exclusive negotiations with EWEB to purchase its riverfront property, in what could lead to the re-establishment of a city hall right on the Willamette River. The Eugene Water and Electric Board has been accepting proposals for the property for...
kpic
Roseburg Forest Products welcomes new board director
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Roseburg Forest Products welcomed Cory Boydston, the former Chief Financial Officer of Ashton Woods Homes, to the company’s Board of Directors. She replaces former board member Judith Johansen, who retired from the Roseburg board in 2022 after several years of service. “Cory brings deep experience...
kpic
Progress at Eugene's Peace Village
EUGENE, Ore. — Nearly one year after purchasing 3.6 acres of land off River Road in Eugene, SquareOne Villages is making progress on its latest affordable housing development. Peace Village Co-op is located at the site of Peace Presbyterian Church. SquareOne bought the land from the church with the...
kpic
First Dungeness crab catch of the season
EUGENE, Ore. — Commercial crabbing season has officially begun in Eugene, as the first shipment of Dungeness crab arrived at the Fisherman's Market Tuesday night. Normally the season starts in December, but this year it was delayed until January 15. “This is as late as its ever opened. There...
kpic
OSU College of Forestry: tree removal, road construction impacts landslide severity
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Findings of a study led by Oregon State University's College of Forestry have shown that the clear-cutting of timber—the complete removal of trees from an area—and road construction have a greater impact on the severity and frequency of landslides, rather than the amount of water coursing through a watershed, according to a press release from OSU.
kpic
Volunteers needed to open warming shelter in Roseburg
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Volunteers are being sought from Thursday, Jan. 19, through Sunday, Jan. 22, to help open the Roseburg Warming Center and offer overnight shelter to unhoused people, the City of Roseburg reported in a news release. Check-in begins at 6 p.m. with 60 cots available for guests...
kpic
How do you control weeds like 'roughstalk bluegrass'?
ALBANY, Ore. — Linn County prides itself on being the “grass seed capital of the world”, but not every grass is a good grass. In fact, certain grasses are considered weeds, OSU Extension crop specialist Christy Tanner told Linn County Commissioners Will Tucker and Sherrie Sprenger Tuesday morning.
kpic
Audit reveals Measure 110 effectiveness is unknown
“Really our message is pretty simple,” said Kip Memmott, the Secretary of State’s Audit Director. “It’s too early to tell.”. Nearly two years after the first-in-the-nation policy, Measure 110, was implemented, Oregon’s Secretary of State’s office reveals the effectiveness of the program is still up in the air.
kpic
Interactive map shows Willamette National Forest fire-affected roads status
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — An interactive story map showing the status of roads affected by the 2020 Labor Day fires on the Willamette National Forest is available to the public for viewing, the U.S. Forest Service announced in a news release. According to the U.S. Forest Service, "This interactive map...
kpic
City of Roseburg invites residents to participate in the 'Winter 2023 Photo Contest'
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The City of Roseburg is inviting Roseburg residents to enter the Winter 2023 City Connection Photo Contest. The city says anyone living in the Roseburg area is eligible to submit one photo taken in the Roseburg area. The photo must be depicting winter or the holidays. Photos also may be taken in the nearby Cascade Range and Callahan Mountains of the Southern Oregon Coast Range.
kpic
Boys & Girls Clubs of Emerald Valley awarded grant from Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation
EUGENE, Ore. — Boys & Girls Clubs of Emerald Valley was awarded a $10,000 grant from the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation to implement a robust art program which will serve over 150 youth, the organization's Resource Development Coordinator. According to the organization, the Art Sparks to Help Youth...
kpic
Two pet dogs perish in early morning shed fire, Lebanon
LEBANON, Ore. — On Wednesday, around 6:58 a.m., the Lebanon Fire District responded to a structure fire on the 400 block of Cascade Drive. LFD says the first responding officer reported that a shed was fully engulfed in flames. Officials say that access to the shed was difficult due to multiple vehicles and items in the yard.
kpic
Former Portland Police Chief sworn as Springfield's Deputy Chief
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Tuesday afternoon, the Springfield Police Department swore in three new members Tuesday and promoted a fourth. Officers Amy Nelson and Dylan Korth were sworn in as the newest officers of the SPD, with Korth coming to Springfield from Eureka County in Nevada. Officer Kyle Potter was...
kpic
$450,000 headed to Oregon for arts and local cultural organizations
OREGON — On Tuesday, Oregon's U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced a total of $450,000 is headed to Oregon from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for Arts Projects and Challenge America grants in several communities in the state: Beaverton, Bend, Eugene, Portland, Salem, Springfield, and Warm Springs.
kpic
Police: Suspect identified, charged in Roseburg shooting
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg Police Department has released the identity of the suspect involved in a shooting Wednesday, January 18. 53-year-old William Elliott Saffery of Roseburg is lodged at the Douglas County Jail, the police department said in a news release. Saffery is charged with:. Assault in the...
kpic
TSA found over 6,500 guns in carry-on bags in 2022, 108 in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers in Oregon say they found a record 108 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage at airports across the state in 2022. This is just a small part of the national total of found guns, which numbered 6,542 across 292 U.S. airports....
kpic
Police: Winston man 'rampaged through multiple businesses'
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Winston man was arrested Friday on charges including theft and disorderly conduct involving businesses located in Roseburg. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, 48-year-old Jeremy J. Chilcott "rampaged through multiple businesses in the area," culminating in a shoplift when he ate from a bag of chips inside a store.
kpic
BLM camera shows wild cats crossing Mill Creek, officials created cat bridge 'by accident'
The Bureau of Land Management caught a bobcat and a cougar on camera in Alsea. Alsea is located in the coast range between Corvallis and Waldport. Officials say they didn't mean to build a cat bridge. Logs were placed around the stream to help rebuild degraded habitat.
kpic
Roseburg Police: Suspect in custody in Wednesday morning shooting
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A suspect is in custody and there is no known ongoing threat to the public in a shooting Wednesday morning, the Roseburg Police Department said in a news release. According to police, officers with the Roseburg Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Cow Creek Tribal...
kpic
Local CPR class sees higher demand
An Oregon business that offers CPR classes is seeing a spike in the number of people who want to be certified in CPR. “The last couple of weeks it’s been an increase at least 25% in business with just people reaching out about wanting to fill our classes and we filled a lot of them,” said Katina Purdy, Owner, Oregon CPR.
Comments / 0