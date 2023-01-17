Read full article on original website
Denis “Deny” Dean Carlson (March 18, 1945 – January 15, 2023)
Denis “Deny” Dean Carlson, 77, passed away peacefully at home on January 15, 2023, in Rock Springs, WY. He was born on March 18, 1945, in Regan, North Dakota, the son of Denis A. Carlson and Catherine Shypkoski. Deny graduated from Bismark High School with the class of...
Douglas Wayne Rodda Sr. (June 10, 1948 – January 14, 2023)
Douglas Wayne Rodda Sr., 74, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a longtime resident of Rock Springs. He was born on June 10, 1948 in Rock Springs; the son of Howard B. Rodda and Alberta Louise Zeiher. Mr. Rodda attended schools...
GR Man Continues Long Recovery from 4-Wheeling Accident
The long journey to recovery will continue for a Green River man who was injured in a near-fatal 4-wheeling accident back in June. On June 12, 2022, Green River couple Katie and Chris Rasmussen were riding 4-wheelers with their families in the Golden Spike area near Corinne, Utah, when the life-changing accident happened.
Worse Wyoming Car Commercial EVER!
Let's say you own an automobile dealership in a small western town, someplace out in Wyoming, for example, and you need to advertise. Not much for local media in Rock Springs Wyoming. That's okay. Just use the internet. You can create a car ad on YouTube. That should do it.
Police Seeking Information On Quartet In Wyoming Walmart Crime
Police in Rock Springs are asking the people to help identify four people who were allegedly involved in a recent crime at the Rock Springs Walmart store. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. The post does not identify what specific crime the men are suspected of but says they are all Black males and left the store in a dark-colored Jeep Wrangler.
Birth Announcement: Diego Alex García Jarquin
Diego Alex García Jarquin was born on January 11, 2023, at 9:17 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs. He weighed 9 pounds, 3 ounces, and was 19 inches long at the time of his birth. He was welcomed into the world by proud parents Angelica...
Callie Jo Mathews (November 16, 1991 – January 12, 2023)
Callie Jo Mathews, 31, died on January 12, 2023 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was born on November 16, 1991 in Roosevelt, Utah, the daughter of Dan and Joetta Mathews. Callie was a beautiful soul and everyone that met her could see it. She loved to dance, listen to music,...
Local Quilters Exhibit At White Mountain Library
ROCK SPRINGS — The colorful exhibit currently at White Mountain Library in Rock Springs is the annual Sweetwater Quilters Open on display now though the end of February. The public is invited to view the work of 16 quilts, wall hangings, bags, table runners and even a jacket made by some very talented quilters.
Two Rock Springs Residents Awarded Scholarships to Study Abroad
LARAMIE — Eighteen University of Wyoming students, including Rock Springs residents Sasha Bentley and Fabian Martinez, were awarded scholarships by the U.S. Department of State to study abroad in 2022-23. The Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship Program awarded nearly 1,500 outstanding and diverse U.S. undergraduate students with scholarships to participate in study-abroad programs in more than 80 countries worldwide. The recipients represent 452 U.S. colleges and 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
Southeast Wyoming Expected to Receive Biggest Snow Impact This Week
SWEETWATER COUNTY — While Sweetwater County is expected to have light snow showers today through Wednesday, the southeastern portion of the state is bracing for moderate to heavy snow. The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) forecasts that central Wyoming, including South Pass, will see moderate impacts from yet another...
Please do not ‘rescue’ livestock guardian dogs
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Everyone loves dogs. But some dogs are not pets. Over the years, livestock guard dogs have become an increasingly popular, and non-lethal, tool in livestock management. Ranchers in Wyoming depend on these special breeds to protect their livestock from predators. But every year across the...
Kari’s Access Awards Fundraiser Sees Record Support
ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County showed up en masse last Saturday to the Kari’s Access Awards Wine and Beer Tasting fundraiser following a two-year hiatus. The fundraiser benefited from record support raising more than $57,000 for students enrolled in Sweetwater County School District No. 1. Live music was...
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 16 – January 17, 2023
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Tigers Down Bison in Away Dual
CHEYENNE— The Rock Springs High School Tigers Swimming and Diving Team took on Cheyenne South and Cheyenne East on the road over the weekend. On Friday, the Tigers battled in the pool against Cheyenne South. Dailen Pederson won the 200 IM and the 100 fly, while teammate John Spicer won the 50 free and 100 free. Bryce Perry won the 100 back and Gunner Seiloff won the 200 free. Pederson, Timothy Stephens, Seiloff, and Spicer put their best effort forward in relays winning both the 200 free relay and the 400 free relay. Rock Springs defeated Cheyenne South by a score of 105-55.
RS Council Supports Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport’s Grant Pursuit
ROCK SPRINGS — The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport will move forward with a grant application for a little over $3 million after receiving unanimous support from the Rock Springs City Council tonight. Airport Director Devon Brubaker gave a brief update on the State Land and Investment Board (SLIB) and...
Don’t miss the first ever Sweetwater Local Market!
Don’t miss the first-ever Sweetwater Local Market!. The Sweetwater Local Market is being held from January 27-29, 2023 at the Sweetwater Events Complex. Featuring only local vendors from Sweetwater County, it will be the best way for you to support small businesses. Plan on coming out, support some of your favorite small businesses, and of course, check out everything there is to offer!
New Cybersecurity Curriculum Approved by Western Board￼
ROCK SPRINGS — The Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees unanimously approved the establishment of a new curriculum in cybersecurity at their January 12 meeting, but no one will be able to sign up for the program just yet. The new curriculum is tentatively set to begin during Fall Semester 2023.
Western Welcomes 50 Contemporary Art Voices
ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College’s (Western) Art Gallery is pleased to present 50 Contemporary Art Voices, a group exhibition featuring work from the collection of artist and art collector Fred Danziger. The show will run from January 17 to February 24 and visitors will be able...
