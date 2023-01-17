Read full article on original website
Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation
Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
On his last day as governor, Larry Hogan said Ron DeSantis' 2024 presidential run could be stifled by his 'terrible job' of reaching out to swing voters
Governor Larry Hogan also said he was still considering whether or not he would run for president in 2024.
Republican concedes in Virginia state Senate election
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) -- The Democrat in a closely watched eastern Virginia state Senate race appeared headed to victory after his opponent conceded on Wednesday in the special election. The outcome appears to boost the Democrats' narrow control of the state Senate, with abortion among the issues expected to...
Gov. Murphy rebuffs Republican critique over being 'woke' in State of the State address
"Some governors boast that their state is where 'woke goes to die.' I'm not sure I know what that's supposed to mean," Murphy said.
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Kari Lake Blames Republicans for 'Stealing' Election
Lake said her own party is partially at fault for her not being successful in November's election for Arizona's governor.
Noem says she would "nudge" GOP governors, including DeSantis, to do more to restrict abortion
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, in an interview with CBS News Tuesday, continued to pressure potential 2024 Republican presidential candidates to take a more restrictive stance on abortion, arguing that her state’s own abortion ban is a model for the GOP.
GOP Rankings: The Republicans most likely to be the party’s 2024 presidential nominee
Former President Trump is already in the race. Other major contenders are openly contemplating bids. And speculation is swirling around big names who have so far kept their intentions quiet, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Soros’ Next Target: Supreme Court
Before I get into the meat of this post, allow us to point out that every year or so, someone tells the truth about billionaire George Soros and gets accused of pushing Antisemitism. They ignore that George Soros is a real-life Dr. Evil. The only difference is that he’s more dangerous and not funny. Soros has disrupted Democracy and Capitalism across the world. But when people criticize the Evil Dude, they are met with liberal claims of Antisemitism. As someone involved in fighting Antisemitism, I can assure you that George Soros’ critics are not anti-Semitic.
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn eyes the seemingly impossible: a bipartisan deal on immigration
EL PASO — A long trail of SUVs snaked out of El Paso carrying a group of U.S. senators into southern New Mexico on a recent, chilly night. Like a funeral procession, the oversized cars glided through traffic with hazard lights on, turning onto a paved road to survey portions of the Mexican border.
Opinion: Democratic Senate, Joe Biden will stop GOP House overreach
New House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and company passed this bill in the guise of protecting the middle class from a "weaponized" IRS.
A California Democrat May Become The Oldest Person Ever Elected to Senate
A common complaint about American politics is the age of those who run and get elected to represent us and our fellow citizens in communities across this country. Our current president, Joe Biden, is the oldest person ever elected, and the oldest person ever to serve, in the position of President of the United States at the age of 80. Top leaders in Congress from both parties, including Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell, have routinely been in their 70s and 80s, and the trend seems to be continuing.
The Incredible Rise of Anti-Trump Movement: Why are Republicans Denouncing Ex-President
Republicans who believed Trump couldn't lead the party back to election successes have joined the small group of Republicans who never even supported the former president.
Campaign Report — Donors back McDaniel in fierce RNC race
Welcome to The Hill’s Campaign Report, tracking the latest news on campaigns and elections. You can expect this newsletter in your inbox Tuesdays and Thursdays. Email us tips and feedback: Max Greenwood, Julia Manchester and Caroline Vakil. Someone forward this newsletter to you? Subscribe here. McDaniel gets a boost from GOP donors While Republican National Committee…
Josh Hawley talks a populist game. Will he pull GOP back on Social Security, Medicaid? | Opinion
The Missouri senator has teamed up with Bernie Sanders and others on the left. He’ll need to use his voice to convince voters Republicans aren’t just the party of big business.
Who is Byron Donalds? Meet the Florida man at the center of the congressional chaos
As the U.S. House of Representatives made its way through a historic fifth vote for speaker of the chamber on Wednesday, a Republican legislator from Florida found himself at the center of a political firestorm.
GOP doubts grow over Kari Lake’s future in Arizona
Republicans are expressing doubts about the future in Arizona for Kari Lake, the Trump-backed GOP gubernatorial candidate who has nearly exhausted her long-shot legal challenge to last month’s election. Lake has dug into unproven claims of misconduct and voter disenfranchisement since her loss to Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs (D), most...
Texas Republican snubbed by Biden during border visit says White House explanation 'insulting'
Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales, a Republican, told Fox & Friends Monday morning that the White House told him he "couldn't attend" President Biden's trip to the southern border.
Kari Lake Will Have to Admit She Lost Governor Race to Run for Senator
Arizona's resign-to-run law bars elected officials from running for a new position without quitting their current role first, meaning a tough decision for Lake.
Michigan GOP lawmakers urge DeSantis to run for president
A group of Michigan state House lawmakers is urging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to run for president in 2024, calling him "uniquely and exceptionally qualified."
