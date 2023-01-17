ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cbs19news

Republican concedes in Virginia state Senate election

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) -- The Democrat in a closely watched eastern Virginia state Senate race appeared headed to victory after his opponent conceded on Wednesday in the special election. The outcome appears to boost the Democrats' narrow control of the state Senate, with abortion among the issues expected to...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Jewish Press

Soros’ Next Target: Supreme Court

Before I get into the meat of this post, allow us to point out that every year or so, someone tells the truth about billionaire George Soros and gets accused of pushing Antisemitism. They ignore that George Soros is a real-life Dr. Evil. The only difference is that he’s more dangerous and not funny. Soros has disrupted Democracy and Capitalism across the world. But when people criticize the Evil Dude, they are met with liberal claims of Antisemitism. As someone involved in fighting Antisemitism, I can assure you that George Soros’ critics are not anti-Semitic.
TEXAS STATE
News Breaking LIVE

A California Democrat May Become The Oldest Person Ever Elected to Senate

A common complaint about American politics is the age of those who run and get elected to represent us and our fellow citizens in communities across this country. Our current president, Joe Biden, is the oldest person ever elected, and the oldest person ever to serve, in the position of President of the United States at the age of 80. Top leaders in Congress from both parties, including Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell, have routinely been in their 70s and 80s, and the trend seems to be continuing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Campaign Report — Donors back McDaniel in fierce RNC race

Welcome to The Hill’s Campaign Report, tracking the latest news on campaigns and elections. You can expect this newsletter in your inbox Tuesdays and Thursdays. Email us tips and feedback: Max Greenwood, Julia Manchester and Caroline Vakil. Someone forward this newsletter to you? Subscribe here. McDaniel gets a boost from GOP donors  While Republican National Committee…
WISCONSIN STATE
AOL Corp

GOP doubts grow over Kari Lake’s future in Arizona

Republicans are expressing doubts about the future in Arizona for Kari Lake, the Trump-backed GOP gubernatorial candidate who has nearly exhausted her long-shot legal challenge to last month’s election. Lake has dug into unproven claims of misconduct and voter disenfranchisement since her loss to Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs (D), most...
ARIZONA STATE

