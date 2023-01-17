Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in AmericaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Cops Hurt 12-Year-Old Boy With Autism. Was That Right?Chibuzo NwachukuRichmond, VA
Trial of Black soldier suing police over violent stop in Va. beginsNorthville HeraldRichmond, VA
Virginia Union University held the 45th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Leaders CelebrationMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond community mourns tragic death of inmate Gregory Carey in city jailEdy ZooRichmond, VA
WTVR-TV
WTVR-TV
WTVR-TV
WTVR-TV
Rising egg prices, or ‘Eggflation,’ is causing challenges for this Richmond bakery
Owner Chastity Rodriguez-Hise is now paying almost double for a carton of eggs compared to when she first opened her bakery last summer.
Revel Market and Bar prepares to open in Lakeside
The goal is for Revel to be an affordable, neighborhood spot with happy hour every day with food and drink specials.
WTVR-TV
VCU opens campus grocery store on site of former West Grace Walmart
The storefront, which is at the bottom of a seven story building owned by VCU, was previously home to a Walmart which was open from April of 2015 to June of 2019 and was vacant from then until December.
Richmond VA medical center renamed to remove Confederate commemoration
The VA announced Thursday morning it has renamed the Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center to the Richmond VA Medical Center. The renaming is a part of the Department of Defense's efforts to remove and rename symbols commemorating Confederate figures.
Military.com
VA Changes Name of Only Medical Center Honoring Confederate Officer
The Department of Veterans Affairs quietly changed the name of its medical center in Richmond, Virginia, last week, relegating Dr. Hunter Holmes McGuire to history. Executive Director J. Ronald Johnson notified department chairs that the Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center is now the Richmond VA Medical Center. The medical...
Sidecar Cocktail Lounge to open in Midlothian
Sidecar Cocktail Lounge is expected to open in February at 3730 Winterfield Road, Suite 200 in Winterfield Shopping Center.
Shot fired into Richmond home: 'They ain't going to do nothing till we dead'
A Richmond mother who lives with her son at the Belt Atlantic Apartments in South Richmond said she was angry, exhausted, and scared after someone fired a bullet into her apartment.
Press conference set to announce future of Richmond’s Carolina Express convenience store
A press conference will be held near the Carolina Express convenience store today at 11 a.m., according to Richmond City Councilmember Ellen Robertson, who says an agreement has been made on the store's operations after violence surrounded the store in 2022.
Brook Road DMV closing for relocation this spring
The Brook Road Virginia DMV service center in northern Henrico will close and move to a new location in Ashland sometime this spring, a DMV official confirmed earlier this month to the Citizen. The new location, at 251 North Washington Highway (just a few blocks from Randolph Macon College), is...
NBC 29 News
Meet Maggie, a pitbull the Orange County Animal Shelter is calling a miracle
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A pitbull found close to death in Barboursville has been on a long road to recovery and is now ready to find a forever home. “Someone found her on the yellow line by D’s Market in Barboursville, pretty much left for dead. She was 27 pounds, loaded with mange, just lifeless,” Orange County Animal Shelter Director Gina Jenkins said.
NBC12
Virginia State University offering funding for employees to buy a home
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -Virginia State University has introduced a new program for employees to help provide the funds to put towards a home. The VSU “Home Assistance Payment Initiative,” or VSU-HAPI, is designed to attract and retain employees and improve local communities’ economies. The initiative gives eligible...
WTVR-TV
Vehicle fire on I-95 causes four-mile backup in Richmond
A vehicle fire on Interstate 95 is currently causing significant delays for drivers in Richmond.
NBC12
Museum District predator caught on camera again, neighbors fear behavior is escalating
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Those living in Richmond’s Museum District are on edge after new footage shows a predator walking through apartment alleyways again. Police are still searching for the suspect. The ‘Peeping Tom’ was initially caught on camera exposing himself back in early December. Now, neighbors...
NBC12
Grand opening of Oak Avenue Complex happening Tuesday
Family sues City of Richmond, RPD officer for more than $200 million. Volunteers fill more than 50,000 bags of food for those in need on MLK Jr. Day. Truck crashes into Henrico home after driver has medical emergency. Updated: 7 hours ago. Increased demand for Diabetes drug Approved for weight...
