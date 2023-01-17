ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

WTVR-TV

Christine Hronec’s book, "Unlock Your Macro Type"

RICHMOND, Va. -- Christine Hronec wants to help you identify your true body type. Our Evanne Armour sat down with her to discuss the details outlined in her book, Unlock Your Macro Type. For more information on Chrisitine and her book, visit her website.
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR-TV

Remodel your home bathroom with Re-Bath of Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- The new year offers a great opportunity for a new bathroom. Norfleet Stallings, Owner at Re-Bath of Richmond stopped by to share information on the many options and offerings available through Re-bath Richmond. Re-Bath Richmond is located at 9903 Hull Street Rd inRichmond, VA. For more information,...
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR-TV

BJ’s Wholesale Club has arrived to the Midlothian area

RICHMOND, Va. -- BJ’s Wholesale Club is a great store for quality goods at great prices. Audrey McClelland with BJ’s stopped by to share her insight and announced the arrival of another club in our area. BJ’s is offering a limited-time Founding Member offer for local shoppers interested...
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR-TV

Save the Date: Richmond Moon Market

RICHMOND, Va. -- Save the date for Saturday, January 21. That’s the next Richmond Moon Market. The Richmond Moon Market is a “curated craft and wellness market bringing together central Virginia’s weirdest, wildest and most wonderful artists, healers and craft persons in one place.”. The upcoming market...
RICHMOND, VA
Military.com

VA Changes Name of Only Medical Center Honoring Confederate Officer

The Department of Veterans Affairs quietly changed the name of its medical center in Richmond, Virginia, last week, relegating Dr. Hunter Holmes McGuire to history. Executive Director J. Ronald Johnson notified department chairs that the Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center is now the Richmond VA Medical Center. The medical...
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Brook Road DMV closing for relocation this spring

The Brook Road Virginia DMV service center in northern Henrico will close and move to a new location in Ashland sometime this spring, a DMV official confirmed earlier this month to the Citizen. The new location, at 251 North Washington Highway (just a few blocks from Randolph Macon College), is...
ASHLAND, VA
NBC 29 News

Meet Maggie, a pitbull the Orange County Animal Shelter is calling a miracle

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A pitbull found close to death in Barboursville has been on a long road to recovery and is now ready to find a forever home. “Someone found her on the yellow line by D’s Market in Barboursville, pretty much left for dead. She was 27 pounds, loaded with mange, just lifeless,” Orange County Animal Shelter Director Gina Jenkins said.
BARBOURSVILLE, VA
NBC12

Virginia State University offering funding for employees to buy a home

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -Virginia State University has introduced a new program for employees to help provide the funds to put towards a home. The VSU “Home Assistance Payment Initiative,” or VSU-HAPI, is designed to attract and retain employees and improve local communities’ economies. The initiative gives eligible...
PETERSBURG, VA
WTVR-TV

Everywhere You Are: Toothy loves LPT

RICHMOND, Va. -- Toothy is loving Leopard Print Thursdays! Also, Allison took a trip to Riverside Center for Performing Arts for a show! Lastly, Destiny just celebrated 100 days at Pre-school. Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Grand opening of Oak Avenue Complex happening Tuesday

Family sues City of Richmond, RPD officer for more than $200 million. Volunteers fill more than 50,000 bags of food for those in need on MLK Jr. Day. Truck crashes into Henrico home after driver has medical emergency. Updated: 7 hours ago. Increased demand for Diabetes drug Approved for weight...
RICHMOND, VA

