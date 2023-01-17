Read full article on original website
Dirty Kics keeps it real with urban Toledo photography
James Dickerson grew up in Toledo's Olde Towne neighborhood and has taken to preserving the atmosphere of his experiences. Known through photography as Dirty Kics, his photos capture an authentic, non-sanitized look at the Black community. Dirty Kics has an exhibition coming up at River House Arts on Jan. 28...
DMS announces sale of Toledo manufacturing facility
DETROIT, Ohio (WTVG) - Detroit Manufacturing Systems, a contract manufacturing and assembly company, announced the sale of their Toledo manufacturing facility to Mayco International. The sale of the Toledo facility located at 3400 Jeep Pkwy. went into effect on Jan. 1. “We are thankful for the Toledo community and the...
Arenacross comes to Toledo for first time this weekend
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Arenacross is coming to Toledo for the very first time this weekend. The event is taking place on Jan. 20 and Jan. 21 at the Huntington Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event begins at 7 p.m. Organizers say over 60 dump trucks of...
Schneider Soccer Complex receives $1.38M for spring remodel and expansion
TOLEDO, Ohio — A $1.38 million federal budget appropriation was announced to provide sizeable upgrades to the City of Toledo's Schneider Soccer Complex. The park is the only publicly accessible soccer field within the city limits. "This will provide a safe, healthy place for people of all ages and...
Toledo businessman receives national attention for tech podcast
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local businessman is gaining national attention for his podcast “Black Tech, Green Money”. The NAACP Image Awards is an annual awards ceremony presented by the United States-based National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. The award ceremony honors masterful performances in theatre, music, television, film, and literature.
Metroparks Toledo seeks out trail patrol volunteers
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dressed in bright yellow shirts, Metroparks Toledo Trail Patrol volunteers are easy to spot as they walk the local trails. In fact, you might have spotted one or two during your time visiting a local trail. Metropark Toledo officials say they’re looking to expand the team and are now accepting volunteer applications.
Pair of river otters spotted in northwest Ohio, gains popularity online
GRAND RAPIDS, Ohio — While otters can be seen at the Toledo Zoo, they're not as common out in nature. But, a lucky parkgoer at Providence Metropark spotted two of the furry critters in early January. Her video has gained a lot of attention online, reaching over 100,000 views....
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If you're a fan of a good fish fry, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this beloved local restaurant serves great fish fry on Fridays. Their standard fish fry meal comes with two crispy pieces of Lake Erie walleye fried in beer batter, fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. If you're really hungry, get the fish feast, which comes with an additional piece of walleye plus fries, mac and cheese made with 4 different kinds of cheese (smoked gouda, parmesan, cheddar, and Swiss), pierogi, coleslaw, sour cream, and tartar sauce. The restaurant also has a great walleye sandwich. In addition to being covered in beer batter, the walleye is covered in kettle-cooked chips before being fried and placed on a hoagie with slaw, arugula, tomatoes, and tartar sauce. If you want dessert after your fish fry, check out the brioche bread pudding or chocolate chip cookie pie, which is served with ice cream and caramel.
Culver’s opening in Bowling Green this spring
ButterBurgers, cheese curds and frozen custard will be the newest food additions to the town of Bowling Green come this spring. Culver’s is planning to open April 2023 on West Gypsy Lane Road, east of the Walmart entrance. The Bowling Green Zoning Board of Appeals approved its variance in...
Jake Moody leaves Ann Arbor as the best kicker in Michigan history
Very few players leave Ann Arbor as the best Michigan player of all time at their given position. In fairness, there are 143 years to consider with numerous All-Americans in the mix. Sure, the hyperbolic takes will rain in for sentimental favorites, but most of the time that is recency bias, or the myopic expressed appreciation for a historic one-season run. Aidan Hutchinson comes to mind.
HeART Gallery to hear from Dean Gillispie at January Lunch & Learn
Being wrongly imprisoned for 20 years didn't stop Dean Gillispie from believing in his dream of traveling on Route 66, a key theme of his artwork. HeART Gallery's next Lunch & Learn event will feature remarks by Gillispie as well as Ohio Innocence Project advocate Pierce Reed. The lunch and...
Get crafty during late hours with DIY After Dark at Handmade Toledo
On the third Thursday of every month, Handmade Toledo keeps its doors open for an after-hours adult craft club from 6-9 p.m. Bring your own materials to construct new pieces while also constructing community by getting to know other creative minds and learning from one another. The store is otherwise...
DCC Super Duals shake up Week 6 Michigan high school wrestling power rankings
Four of the state’s top teams converged on Detroit Catholic Central Saturday for the DCC Super Duals, where the Shamrocks hosted championship contenders Davison, Lowell and Dundee, in addition to several out-of-state powers. At the end of the day, DCC defeated Lowell, 44-11, while Dundee defeated Davison, 67-9, in...
Beloved Kroger Bagger Prepares For Retirement
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — With his ever-present smile and friendly demeanor, it’s no wonder that Waterville Kroger customers often ask for Steve Franklin to bag their groceries. “Everyone knows Steve, and they ask for him,” said Lynde Selders, who as front-end department manager works with...
Dog returns home after being gone for 77 days
TOLEDO, Ohio — Just last month, an east Toledo family was reunited with their dog after it was missing for 3 months. Kaia made her way out of the Bray family home back in October and the family did everything they could to bring her back. The family said they posted on Facebook, searched themselves and reached out to the community for help.
City of Toledo announces million dollar grant opportunity for H.V. Savage Park
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced a one million dollar grant opportunity for H.V. Savage Park and is seeking feedback on what to possibly use the money for. The City will be holding a public meeting on Jan. 25 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. to...
Residents of condemned Riverview Terrace Apartments asked to remove belongings
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents at the Riverview Terrace Apartments in Adrian, Michigan evacuated their homes in late July after staff found deep cracks in the structure. They were told to bring a week’s worth of clothing. Six months later, residents are now returning to the building only to gather their belongings and go.
Police pull body from pond in Findlay
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials recovered the body of a male from a retention pond in Findlay Thursday, police said. According to the City of Findlay Police Department, officials found a white male’s body floating in a pond at the rear of 1161 W. Trenton Ave. in Findlay. The...
SNAP benefits, free school lunches ending creates more need for Connecting Kids to Meals
TOLEDO, Ohio — There's a childhood hunger problem right in our community. But that problem is only growing because of free school lunches and extra Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits both coming to an end. "We are anticipating wave upon wave upon wave over the coming year," said Wendi...
Shelters struggle finding forever home for extended-stay animals
FINDLAY, Ohio — With the holiday season in the rearview mirror, many animals looking for a forever home may have to wait a bit longer. Shelters in Hancock County try to get animals that have been there for a while out of the kennel and into a new family.
