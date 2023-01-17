ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Celebrate the Chinese New Year of the Rabbit in Arnold

The Chinese New Year of the Rabbit begins Sunday, January 22. People around the world will ring in the Lunar New Year with celebrations of feasting, family reunions, and other festivities. Before the Lunar New Year starts, it's important to clean your home in preparation for the new year. You...
ARNOLD, MD
Maya Devi

Baby was born with a single eye in the middle on forehead after his mother was exposed to radiation

A baby boy was born with a single eye on his forehead and without a nose in Egypt. A rare baby boy with a single eye on his forehead was born in a private hospital in El Senbellawein in Egypt because of a rare birth issue called cyclopia. Babies with this condition often have only one eye, a missing nose, and other physical issues due to poor development when in their mother’s womb. It’s said that this condition is triggered by exposure to radiation or consumption of unnecessary medication during pregnancy. Such children usually don’t survive for long after birth as their internal organs, like the heart, might not have developed completely.
Andrei Tapalaga

The Fossils of Ancient Unicorn Discovered in Scotland

The mythology and folklore of numerous ancient societies are where the concept of unicorns originates. Since the discovery of what may be an old unicorn fossil in a remote area of the Scottish Highland, there has been some speculation regarding the existence of the legendary creature and the rationale behind why it is Scotland's national animal.
TheDailyBeast

6 Killed, 176 Injured by Glass-Sharpened Kite Strings at Indian Festival: Report

Six people, including three children, were reported killed and scores more injured in the wake of Gujarat’s International Kite Festival, Indian media reported this weekend. The festival, known as Uttarayan, is marked by the use of fighter kites, or patangs, with lines coated with a mixture of glue and powdered glass sharp enough to slash through other lines—or human skin. Gujarat officials reported that 176 people were wounded during the festivities, having sustained cuts or injuries relating to falling, according to the Press Trust of India. Two girls, aged 2 and 3 years old, and one 7-year-old boy were killed after the sharpened strings sliced into their necks, causing them to bleed out, police said. Three adult men also died under similar circumstances while riding motorbikes in Vadodara, Kutch, and Gandhinagar, authorities in each of the districts reported. A day before the festival began, Gujarat police urged revelers to “be careful while flying kites and don’t put your life or others’ at risk,” according to a translated tweet.Read it at Press Trust of India
macaronikid.com

McKee Botanical Garden Hosts Garden of Glass Exhibition

Beginning on Friday, January 20, 2023, McKee Botanical Garden will be hosting Master Glass Artist Jason Gamrath’s Garden of Glass Exhibition which will run through Sunday, April 30, 2023. This colorful and thought-provoking exhibit celebrates the beauty, wonderment, and power in the natural world through the medium of glass....
FLORIDA STATE
macaronikid.com

Find Your Family Fun this Winter at Smugglers' Notch Resort

The first question I ask before booking a vacation is “what is there to do?” I want a vacation with fun activities, places to go, shows to see, and plenty of options. I want activities from sunrise to sunset. Why? Because my kids like to keep busy and I love to watch them enjoy life and everything there is. I love new experiences and love to have fun.
VERMONT STATE
Upworthy

Woman stunned after figuring out the right way to seal a cereal box and frankly, so are we

Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 14, 2020. It has since been updated. Ladies and gentlemen, are you ready to learn an earth-shattering, soul-stirring, shake-your-very-existence type life hack today? It is without a doubt the awesomest quality-of-life-improving skill to grace the internet and we have Facebook user Becky Holden McGhee to thank for sharing this gem with the world. She has figured out the simplest—yet most effective—way to seal an opened cereal box and trust me, it's going to change the way you look at cereal boxes forever. And no, I am most definitely not hyping this up too much.
macaronikid.com

Top 5 Things To Do In Chico With Kids This Week

Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Chico shares our picks for five things to do with your kids in Chico, CA over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID Chico's picks for the five things to do in Butte County with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!
CHICO, CA
Allrecipes.com

Did You Know There Is an Actual Difference Between PYREX and pyrex?

When you think of a staple kitchen brand synonymous with longevity and quality like Pyrex, you probably don't think of explosions. However, we recently saw a video on TikTok (of course) that was pretty surprising, and wanted to know more. Why are these dishes shattering? Is there a difference between "PYREX" and "pyrex" — and if so what is it? How do you make sure the one in the cabinet isn't going to leave shards of glass in your lasagna during baking? Let's dig into some answers.
potatopro.com

The next generation of fries have arrived… and they are REALLY Crunchy!

Lamb Weston has launched its latest potato innovation in the United Kingdom: REALLY Crunchy Fries! Created to satisfy growing demand for unique sensory dining experiences and sustainably-minded quality ingredients, these ground-breaking coated fries promise an unbeatable long-lasting crunch sensation that no other fry can rival. Developed exclusively for the OOH...

