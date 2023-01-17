Read full article on original website
Celebrate the Chinese New Year of the Rabbit in Arnold
The Chinese New Year of the Rabbit begins Sunday, January 22. People around the world will ring in the Lunar New Year with celebrations of feasting, family reunions, and other festivities. Before the Lunar New Year starts, it's important to clean your home in preparation for the new year. You...
Baby was born with a single eye in the middle on forehead after his mother was exposed to radiation
A baby boy was born with a single eye on his forehead and without a nose in Egypt. A rare baby boy with a single eye on his forehead was born in a private hospital in El Senbellawein in Egypt because of a rare birth issue called cyclopia. Babies with this condition often have only one eye, a missing nose, and other physical issues due to poor development when in their mother’s womb. It’s said that this condition is triggered by exposure to radiation or consumption of unnecessary medication during pregnancy. Such children usually don’t survive for long after birth as their internal organs, like the heart, might not have developed completely.
Woman Fed-Up After Decades of Mother 'Ruining' Christmas Dinner for Everyone
What’s most important when it comes to celebrating the holidays?. There are plenty of things to look forward to when it comes to the Christmas holidays, and when people weigh in on what they look forward to during the festive season, many have cited that they most enjoy spending time with loved ones.
The Fossils of Ancient Unicorn Discovered in Scotland
The mythology and folklore of numerous ancient societies are where the concept of unicorns originates. Since the discovery of what may be an old unicorn fossil in a remote area of the Scottish Highland, there has been some speculation regarding the existence of the legendary creature and the rationale behind why it is Scotland's national animal.
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
6 Killed, 176 Injured by Glass-Sharpened Kite Strings at Indian Festival: Report
Six people, including three children, were reported killed and scores more injured in the wake of Gujarat’s International Kite Festival, Indian media reported this weekend. The festival, known as Uttarayan, is marked by the use of fighter kites, or patangs, with lines coated with a mixture of glue and powdered glass sharp enough to slash through other lines—or human skin. Gujarat officials reported that 176 people were wounded during the festivities, having sustained cuts or injuries relating to falling, according to the Press Trust of India. Two girls, aged 2 and 3 years old, and one 7-year-old boy were killed after the sharpened strings sliced into their necks, causing them to bleed out, police said. Three adult men also died under similar circumstances while riding motorbikes in Vadodara, Kutch, and Gandhinagar, authorities in each of the districts reported. A day before the festival began, Gujarat police urged revelers to “be careful while flying kites and don’t put your life or others’ at risk,” according to a translated tweet.Read it at Press Trust of India
America’s ‘most famous inbred’ family The Whittakers’ complicated family tree revealed
THE complicated lineage of a family dubbed the most inbred in America has been revealed after a filmmaker documented their lives. Mark Laita first stayed with the Whittaker family in 2004, but after reuniting with them in 2020, details about their lineage became clearer. The family is currently comprised of...
Server shows how she prefers people leave their table after dining in a restaurant
Do you ever feel anxious waiting for the restaurant bill while you sit surrounded by dirty plates? Well, you are not alone. You could spend the time scrolling on your phone. But some servers would prefer you use the time to leave the table orderly.
McKee Botanical Garden Hosts Garden of Glass Exhibition
Beginning on Friday, January 20, 2023, McKee Botanical Garden will be hosting Master Glass Artist Jason Gamrath’s Garden of Glass Exhibition which will run through Sunday, April 30, 2023. This colorful and thought-provoking exhibit celebrates the beauty, wonderment, and power in the natural world through the medium of glass....
This TikToker Turned Her Window Into a Kaleidoscope, and It Looks So Mesmerizing
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When content creator Maya Symone found her windows left her a bit too exposed, she didn’t put up blinds nor curtains. Instead, she put up something surprisingly better: art.
Find Your Family Fun this Winter at Smugglers' Notch Resort
The first question I ask before booking a vacation is “what is there to do?” I want a vacation with fun activities, places to go, shows to see, and plenty of options. I want activities from sunrise to sunset. Why? Because my kids like to keep busy and I love to watch them enjoy life and everything there is. I love new experiences and love to have fun.
Upworthy
Woman stunned after figuring out the right way to seal a cereal box and frankly, so are we
Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 14, 2020. It has since been updated. Ladies and gentlemen, are you ready to learn an earth-shattering, soul-stirring, shake-your-very-existence type life hack today? It is without a doubt the awesomest quality-of-life-improving skill to grace the internet and we have Facebook user Becky Holden McGhee to thank for sharing this gem with the world. She has figured out the simplest—yet most effective—way to seal an opened cereal box and trust me, it's going to change the way you look at cereal boxes forever. And no, I am most definitely not hyping this up too much.
Top 5 Things To Do In Chico With Kids This Week
Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Chico shares our picks for five things to do with your kids in Chico, CA over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID Chico's picks for the five things to do in Butte County with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!
Did You Know There Is an Actual Difference Between PYREX and pyrex?
When you think of a staple kitchen brand synonymous with longevity and quality like Pyrex, you probably don't think of explosions. However, we recently saw a video on TikTok (of course) that was pretty surprising, and wanted to know more. Why are these dishes shattering? Is there a difference between "PYREX" and "pyrex" — and if so what is it? How do you make sure the one in the cabinet isn't going to leave shards of glass in your lasagna during baking? Let's dig into some answers.
The next generation of fries have arrived… and they are REALLY Crunchy!
Lamb Weston has launched its latest potato innovation in the United Kingdom: REALLY Crunchy Fries! Created to satisfy growing demand for unique sensory dining experiences and sustainably-minded quality ingredients, these ground-breaking coated fries promise an unbeatable long-lasting crunch sensation that no other fry can rival. Developed exclusively for the OOH...
After A Picture Of A California School Lunch Went Viral, Here Are School Lunches From 17 Different Countries
Sure, Switzerland's school lunch looks good, but for nearly $14, I'll just bring a PB&J.
