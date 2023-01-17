Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Suspect in custody after pursuit in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — A suspect is in custody after a pursuit just before 2 p.m. that continued down Mullan Road and Chuck Wagon Road in Missoula. Law enforcement responded to an incident occurred on the 1900 block of North Council Way, near the Kelly Island Fishing Access site, according to Missoula County Sheriff's Office.
NBCMontana
Missoula police look to identify woman
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department is looking to identify a woman to ask her some questions. She was seen driving a gray Chevy pickup with a black bed cover. Anyone with information can contact Officer K. Trowbridge at 406-546-7693.
NBCMontana
Crews find historic treasure while replacing ZACC water main
MISSOULA, Mont. — A water main repair for a local arts center has turned into a bigger project, but a lucky find has crews smiling. The water main at the Zootown Community Arts Center is in the process of being replaced. On Wednesday, crews tore up the sidewalk outside...
NBCMontana
Missoula Fire Dept. responds to broken water main
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Fire Department responded to a broken water main near Fourth Street and Hickory just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Crews blocked off the area, and Missoula Water was contacted for further repairs. Water is currently draining into surrounding storm drains. Residents are not currently...
NBCMontana
Transportation experts identify Montana's transportation challenges
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Officials from TRIP, a national transportation research nonprofit, held a virtual news conference Wednesday to reveal their findings on Montana’s transportation network and identify the state’s transportation challenges. Their new report shows 13% of major roadways in Montana have pavement in poor condition, another...
NBCMontana
Water restored, Charlo School District resumes Thursday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Charlo School District will resume normal hours on Thursday after a water problem forced classes to go remote this week. The school district announced on its Facebook page water has been restored, providing faculty with functioning bathrooms, a boiler and kitchen. Officials say they lost water...
NBCMontana
'Yellowstone' series brings visitors, millions of dollars to Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — A brand-new study from the University of Montana details how the hit show “Yellowstone” is becoming to be a huge economic boost for Montana. The result found that the production resulted in roughly $730 million in spending to Montana’s economy. The show also...
NBCMontana
Missoula Montana Airport sees busy 2022
MISSOULA, Mont. — New numbers show a busy 2022 for the Missoula Montana Airport. More than 844,000 passengers arrived and departed from the airport last year, which is a 10% increase from the year before. The record was set in 2019, when 907,000 passengers traveled through the airport. Delta...
NBCMontana
Missoula Co. commissioners accepting applicants for Clinton Community Council
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County commissioners are accepting letters of intent for a potential community council in the Clinton area. Commissioners approved a resolution of intent during a public meeting on Jan. 12, establishing the process to create a Clinton Community Council. Applicants must be registered to vote in...
NBCMontana
Community Medical Center invests $1.2 million into new lab
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Community Medical Center invested $1.2 million to install a new cardiac catheterization lab and remodel the existing space. The new cath lab will provide advanced imaging clarity and give cardiologists and vascular specialists detailed information for diagnosis and treatment. The Community Medical Center released the...
NBCMontana
'Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a School of Magic' opens at MCT
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Community Theater is opening its new show tonight. "Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a School of Magic and Magic," introduces audiences to a different perspective of the wizarding world you know. The Puffs are a group of students focused on not fighting...
NBCMontana
NorthWestern Energy to acquire Avista's stake in Colstrip plant by 2026
MISSOULA, Mont. — NorthWestern Energy announced it will acquire the Spokane-based Avista's stake in the Colstrip power plant for no upfront cost. It's part of NorthWestern’s move to provide more energy to the Treasure State as Avista looks to exit. Most of Colstrip's power is used in Washington,...
