Bigfork, MT

NBCMontana

Suspect in custody after pursuit in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — A suspect is in custody after a pursuit just before 2 p.m. that continued down Mullan Road and Chuck Wagon Road in Missoula. Law enforcement responded to an incident occurred on the 1900 block of North Council Way, near the Kelly Island Fishing Access site, according to Missoula County Sheriff's Office.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula police look to identify woman

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department is looking to identify a woman to ask her some questions. She was seen driving a gray Chevy pickup with a black bed cover. Anyone with information can contact Officer K. Trowbridge at 406-546-7693.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Crews find historic treasure while replacing ZACC water main

MISSOULA, Mont. — A water main repair for a local arts center has turned into a bigger project, but a lucky find has crews smiling. The water main at the Zootown Community Arts Center is in the process of being replaced. On Wednesday, crews tore up the sidewalk outside...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula Fire Dept. responds to broken water main

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Fire Department responded to a broken water main near Fourth Street and Hickory just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Crews blocked off the area, and Missoula Water was contacted for further repairs. Water is currently draining into surrounding storm drains. Residents are not currently...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Transportation experts identify Montana's transportation challenges

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Officials from TRIP, a national transportation research nonprofit, held a virtual news conference Wednesday to reveal their findings on Montana’s transportation network and identify the state’s transportation challenges. Their new report shows 13% of major roadways in Montana have pavement in poor condition, another...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Water restored, Charlo School District resumes Thursday

MISSOULA, Mont. — Charlo School District will resume normal hours on Thursday after a water problem forced classes to go remote this week. The school district announced on its Facebook page water has been restored, providing faculty with functioning bathrooms, a boiler and kitchen. Officials say they lost water...
CHARLO, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula Montana Airport sees busy 2022

MISSOULA, Mont. — New numbers show a busy 2022 for the Missoula Montana Airport. More than 844,000 passengers arrived and departed from the airport last year, which is a 10% increase from the year before. The record was set in 2019, when 907,000 passengers traveled through the airport. Delta...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Community Medical Center invests $1.2 million into new lab

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Community Medical Center invested $1.2 million to install a new cardiac catheterization lab and remodel the existing space. The new cath lab will provide advanced imaging clarity and give cardiologists and vascular specialists detailed information for diagnosis and treatment. The Community Medical Center released the...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

NorthWestern Energy to acquire Avista's stake in Colstrip plant by 2026

MISSOULA, Mont. — NorthWestern Energy announced it will acquire the Spokane-based Avista's stake in the Colstrip power plant for no upfront cost. It's part of NorthWestern’s move to provide more energy to the Treasure State as Avista looks to exit. Most of Colstrip's power is used in Washington,...
MISSOULA, MT

