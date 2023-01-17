Read full article on original website
Duke ophthalmologist shares vision loss prevention tips during Glaucoma Awareness Month
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Glaucoma is often considered the sneak thief of sight. More than three million people in the United States are living with it. “Glaucoma is a disease of the optic nerve which is a cable that connects the eye to the brain,” Duke Health Glaucoma Specialist Dr. Jullia Rosdahl said.
Spilled rubbing alcohol, peroxide spark tractor-trailer fire on NC Interstate 85
OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Interstate 85 at approximately mile marker 200 was closed down after a tractor-trailer caught fire Thursday afternoon, Granville’s Fire Marshall Office said. Fire Marshalls responded to the interstate call just after 2:45 p.m. to find rubbing alcohol and peroxide had spilled out...
'Neglect, mismanagement and lack of proper credentialing': Durham chief fire marshal accuses DPS employees of falsifying fire alarm reports for years
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham Chief Fire Marshal Jason Shepherd accused Durham Public Schools employees of falsifying multiple years of fire alarm reports for schools, according to emails obtained Thursday by WRAL Investigates. In the emails, Shepherd raised concerns about DPS leaders for "providing, falsifying and copying multiple years of...
5 On Your Side digs into squatters rights after neighbors' complaint
WILLOW SPRINGS, N.C. — People in a Wake County neighborhood tell 5 On Your Side squatters have taken over a foreclosed home on their street, damaging the property and making neighbors uneasy. After a viewer tipped WRAL News off to what was happening, the 5 On Your Side team...
"I don’t want to keep moving from place to place and just stay in one home," teenager in foster care longs to get adopted
N.C. — Jayden is a shy and sweet 14-year-old boy who is hopeful foster care will be just a temporary part of his life. "It would mean a lot, I don’t want to keep moving from place to place and just stay in one home," Jayden said. He...
‘Local landmark’ 8-foot gorilla moves to new home in Wake Forest; families excited it stays in the town
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — The giant gorilla that used to sit off of South Main St. in Wake Forest now has a new home, and one lucky family got to see it arrive. The 8-foot tall, 5-foot wide gorilla, which used to stand outside of Hoy Auction, was auctioned off on Sunday.
‘A walking miracle’: Raleigh mass shooting survivor to be released from hospital
A survivor of the Hedingham mass shooting in Raleigh will be released from the hospital on Wednesday.
3 adults, 3 children displaced in Durham apartment complex fire
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An early Tuesday afternoon apartment fire displaced three adults and three children. At 12:31 p.m., Durham firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire in the 1700 block of Gunter Street, the city’s fire department said. Upon arrival, firefighters reported smoke and fire showing from...
Local Matters: 1-on-1 with Sheriff Willie Rowe
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The main role of the Wake County Sheriff is to keep the public safe. That’s a major responsibility that can be challenging without enough staff. Like so many law enforcement agencies across the state, newly elected Sheriff Willie Rowe is working to fill those needs.
Gentle policing: Social workers team up with Raleigh officers to successfully respond to over 1,000 calls
RALEIGH, N.C. — In March, WRAL News wrote about a proactive team created by the Raleigh Police Department that shifted focus away from handcuffs, tasers and arrests. The ACORNS unit would instead send social workers alongside officers to handle many calls with underlying issues like homelessness and mental illness.
These are the 3 most dangerous roads in Raleigh, according to the police chief
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — During her fourth quarter crime update, Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson highlighted three spots in the city she said are the most dangerous for traffic. Chief Patterson named stretches of New Bern Ave., Capital Blvd., and South Saunders St. She also named a few factors...
Trailers, saw among items worth $3,000 stolen in Durham, sheriff says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects that stole two trailers and a saw in three separate incidents. On Jan. 13, deputies said an unknown suspect trespassed on private property on the 300 block of South Mineral Springs Road near Noah Drive. A Stihl model 420 concrete saw was stolen out of the back of a work truck.
'Ambulances are literally falling apart.' Durham paramedics say available EMS vehicles are dropping
Fewer ambulances leave EMS workers running from one call to the next with minimal time for breaks.
Raleigh Police Department’s crisis support unit to get $800k boost
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Following the civil unrest spurred by George Floyd’s murder in May 2020, the Raleigh Police Department began developing a program that focused on getting people help with mental health or social help rather than police intervention. The City of Raleigh launched their ACORNS program...
After 14 failed adoptions, Wake County dog 'Ronald' finally gets new home
The SPCA of Wake County said that after 14 unsuccessful adoption attempts, 'Ronald' has a loving permanent home.
Student accused of threats against Cape Fear High School denied space at juvenile detention center
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Cumberland County School leaders are in a tricky spot after a 16-year-old special education student was caught with a hit-list and manifesto. Last week, a student who attends EE Smith High School made threats against Cape Fear High School students and administrators. Administrators at Cape Fear...
City investigating reports of discolored water in west Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — The city of Raleigh plans to flush water lines Tuesday after reports of discolored tap water in west Raleigh. Residents in the area of Avent Ferry Road and Western Boulevard reached out to WRAL News on Monday with concerns about a brown tinge in their water.
Family, friends, activists gather to remember man who died in police custody
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – People with signs and red, black balloons filled the Supreme Sweepstakes parking lot on Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh Thursday evening. “As you can see, the amount of people who showed up here tonight speaks volumes,” Christopher Strickland said, someone very close to Darryl Williams.
Chicken Salad Chick offering free scoop of chicken salad today, Jan. 19
Chicken Salad Chick is offering a free scoop of chicken salad today, Jan. 19 for Guest Appreciation Day!. According to their Facebook page: "Every guest will receive one FREE SCOOP of Classic Carol on us! A free scoop will be gifted to every guest who comes into the restaurant for takeout, dine-in, and drive-thru, or added to every online, curbside, and delivery order."
3 armed robberies at stores may be linked, Halifax County sheriff says
HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three business armed robberies this week that deputies believe may be related. Around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, the Dollar General on Ringwood Road in Enfield was robbed. On Tuesday, around 9:30 p.m., the Subway restaurant on West...
