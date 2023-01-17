Read full article on original website
BICS to power its suite of advanced Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions through Infovista
Enables software economies of scale for BICS’ analytics customers with hassle-free scalability, seamless evolutive maintenance and lower costs as a fully managed service. Paris, France – Thursday 19th January 2023 – Infovista, the global leader in network lifecycle automation, announced today that BICS, the leading international communications enabler, has successfully deployed Infovista’s Automated Assurance & Operations solution to power its suite of advanced analytics solutions for its telco and enterprise customers.
Best printers for 2023
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson shares his preferred list of printers in 2023 that will fit into a work office, a home workspace, or any other situation that needs printing.
ATP launches new features to Flightdocs Operations platform
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- ATP, the leading provider of information services and software solutions for the aviation industry, is launching a new suite of features to its aviation software platform Flightdocs Operations as part of the new product showcase during the NBAA’s Schedulers and Dispatcher Conference January 24 – 26, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005780/en/ Desktop and mobile view of Flightdocs Operations. (Photo: Business Wire)
Cybeats Partners with Device Authority, A Global Leader in Securing Machine Identities and Enabling Zero Trust for IoT Devices
Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – January 20, 2023) – Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (“Cybeats” or the “Company”) is pleased to report a partnership with Device Authority, to provide end to end compliance and operational efficiencies to IoT devices. Through this partnership, Cybeats’ aims to work with Device Authority’s to broaden the reach of its SBOM Studio1 product to a wider range of businesses and partners.
Streaming Platforms Leverage Mobile Payments to Entice MENA Customers
Streaming platforms are embracing mobile payments in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Around the world, localizing payment methods is key for streaming platforms that don’t want to exclude potential customers. For example, Netflix has sought to broaden the range of alternative payment methods it accepts to include UPI in India and the GoPay digital wallet in Indonesia.
Researchers recently discover that the human body can be used as a receiver for new 6G wireless technology
Researchers at the University of Massachusetts (UMASS) recently announced their invention of "a low-cost, innovative way to harvest the waste energy from Visible Light Communication (VLC) by using the human body as an antenna. This waste energy can be recycled to power an array of wearable devices, or even, perhaps, larger electronics." [i]
A breakthrough system can see through walls by using Wi-Fi routers
Researchers have been working on ways to “see” people without using cameras or expensive LiDAR hardware for years. In 2013, a team of researchers at MIT found a way to use cell phone signals to see through walls. In 2018, another MIT team used WiFi to detect people in another room and translate their movements into walking stick figures. Now, researchers at Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Waterloo are advancing our ability to see through walls using WiFi.
MediaSoft's Dental Content Marketing Services to Grow & Promote Clinics Released
With 2023 set to break new content marketing records across industries, MediaSoft introduces a revamped multi-channel marketing solution for dental practices in the US and beyond. Wan Chai, Hong Kong - January 19, 2023 — Now including custom ultra-specific branded content across six media types, MediaSoft's dental marketing solutions bring...
Artificial Intelligence now allows to speak to dead ones
Did you ever imagine that you can speak to your deceased near and dear one day? If nott, here’s a way to do so- all thanks to the technology of Artificial Intelligence(AI). According to a development made by California based company HereAfterAI, people can now chat, talk or video chat with the dead loves ones and know their life beyond the grave.
Climate announces new features for FieldView service
Climate has announced new features coming to FieldView, as well as an ongoing commitment with Precision Planting. Precision Planting recently announced Panorama, a new tool to help farmers upload data collected by using the company’s 20|20 monitor to their platform of choice. FieldView teams have been working closely with Precision Planting to ensure compatibility between the services once Panorama is commercialized.
Really Simple Systems Collaborates With Rareloop
Global CRM software provider, Really Simple Systems, has announced a joint project with software development agency, Rareloop, to build a mobile app. Leading cloud software vendor, Really Simple Systems has announced that it has appointed the acclaimed software development agency, Rareloop, to collaborate on developing a CRM mobile app. The...
Cybeats Appoints Automotive Cybersecurity Sales Leader, Damon Mark, Expanding Commercial Operations in the U.S.
Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – January 18, 2023) – Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (“Cybeats” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Detroit-based Damon Mark to the position of Director of Sales. The appointment of the 20 year sales veteran is effective immediately, and supports the acceleration of commercial operations in the U.S., and specifically the automotive security sector.
Will AI tech like ChatGPT improve inclusion for people with communication disability?
If you're one of the 1.2 million Australians with communication disability or among the 44% of Australian adults with low literacy, you may soon find helpful, automated communication assistance online. The chat bot ChatGPT—based on GTP3, a large language model—is a disruptive technology designed to "provide human-like responses" to user...
Expected to Play a Key Role in Making Web3 Compliance Seamless, Astra Protocol Launches Native Token
Astra Protocol, a decentralized KYC platform for Web3, introducing the financial regulatory standards for more than 150 countries and over 300 sanctions to the crypto industry, launched its $ASTRA token on multiple significant exchanges on January 16th, 2023. A fixed supply utility token, with a total of 1 billion minted,...
Exciting New Gaming-Focused Blockchain Neon Link Successfully Launches January 2023
LONDON, ENGLAND – January 18th, 2023 – Neon Link, a new blockchain and ecosystem, is about to launch on mainnet in Q1 2023. Coming out of stealth after over a year of development, many important features are launching throughout this year: the NEON multi-chain Wallet, Decentralised Exchange, Marketplace, Bridge, Block Explorer, NEON Gaming ID (Naming Service), and the $NEON token that powers the entire ecosystem.
Digital fashion startup Syky raises $9.5 million and launches first NFT
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Technology Edit newsletter, click here. Syky, the digital fashion startup founded by Ralph Lauren’s former chief digital officer Alice Delahunt, has raised $9.5 million in a series A funding round led by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian’s VC firm Seven Seven Six. Brevan Howard Digital, Leadout Capital, First Light Capital and Polygon Ventures Group also participated in the round. Delahunt says Syky (pronounced “psyche”) is using the funding to build out its leadership team, as it begins incubating aspiring designers. The funding is a bet on luxury veteran Delahunt’s vision for digital fashion at a time when crypto funding has shrunken for many in the space.
RKVST launches new public attestation service for supply chain operations
Expansion of RKVST supply chain evidence management platform includes multi-tenancy, verified domain name and batch transactions, for easy-to-deploy supply chain visibility, provenance and governance. SANTA CLARA, Calif., and CAMBRIDGE, U.K. – January 18, 2023 – RKVST, the evidence management platform for trustworthy supply chain operations, announces its public attestation feature,...
Forter Acquires Bot Detection Startup Immue
Forter, the Trust Platform for digital commerce, announced the acquisition of Immue, a bot detection company. Forter’s first acquisition will not only strengthen the company’s existing fraud management capabilities but add Immue’s domain-specific bot expertise. Bots are used by the most sophisticated fraud operations to monitor and...
WhatsApp will soon enable users to share original quality images
Users of WhatsApp around the world face a peculiar problem when it comes to sharing original quality images. For certain reasons, the social media platform reduces the quality of images sent via its messaging feature. This has made lots of users shy away from sharing pictures using WhatsApp and opt for other sharing services like Nearby Share.
Singtel Debuts Its First Metaverse Experience in Singapore
Singapore’s Singtel has launched its first metaverse event. The pilot project is part of Singtel’s partnership with Korean telco SK Telecom. The event was offered exclusively to Singtel customers to demonstrate the importance of 5G networks in supporting immersive experiences. Singtel has launched its first-ever metaverse events in...
