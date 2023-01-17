Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Say Goodbye To West Coast Envy: In-N-Out Is Opening Locations In The EastTy D.Nashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Popular burger chain to invest $125 million in new corporate office in Franklin and open locations across TennesseeAsh JurbergFranklin, TN
This Amish Farmers' Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNolensville, TN
Famous Korean Restaurant Chain Set to Open First Location In TennesseeMadocSmyrna, TN
Related
WKRN
Murfreesboro Police searching for missing 13-year-old
The Murfreesboro Police Department says 13-year-old Acacia Crawford was reported missing on Wednesday, Jan. 18 after leaving her home. Murfreesboro Police searching for missing 13-year-old The Murfreesboro Police Department says 13-year-old Acacia Crawford was reported missing on Wednesday, Jan. 18 after leaving her home. Wilson County nonprofit aims to help...
YAHOO!
I-24 reopens near Murfreesboro after man shoots self, runs down interstate
Note: This story contains details about self-harm. If you or someone you know may be struggling with self-harm or suicidal thoughts, you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK(8255) any time day or night, or chat online. Crisis Text Line also provides free, 24/7, confidential support via text message to people in crisis when they dial 741741.
East Nashville shooting leaves one person injured, police say
A person was sent to the hospital Saturday evening after being shot in East Nashville, according to authorities.
Two teens arrested after South Nashville robbery
Two 17-year-olds have been arrested after robbing people in the parking lots of South Nashville apartment complexes on Bell Road.
WSMV
Trial of men accused of killing Nashville nurse begins Monday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The jury selection in the murder trial of two men accused of killing a Nashville nurse is set to begin on Monday. Devaunte Hill and James Cowan were arrested in connection with the shooting death of Saint Thomas Ascension West nurse Caitlyn Kaufman. Kaufman was shot...
Nashville woman arrested after protests in Atlanta
Several people were arrested following the protest, including one woman from Nashville, Tennessee, according to Atlanta Police.
14-year-old victim dies days after North Nashville shooting
Cordarion Hall, along with 19-year-old Michael Adams, were the victims of the shooting at a baseball field adjacent to 26th Avenue North and Salem Mason Drive in Nashville.
Shooting at East Nashville apartment complex
Metro Police responded to a shooting call a little before 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening from the 100 block of Dellway Villa Road.
One charged with criminal homicide after McMinnville shooting
A man is facing a homicide charge after being accused of shooting another man outside of a McMinnville home late Friday night.
WKRN
Camper stolen from Maine found in Middle TN
A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. Wilson County nonprofit aims to help TN women find …. The 50th anniversary of the landmark Roe v....
Man on parole for murder case arrested on gun, drug charges following months-long investigation
A months-long investigation has landed a Tennessee parolee back behind bars after Metro Police say he was found with guns, drugs, cash and cars.
Suspects arrested while driving stolen car; drugs and modified gun found in vehicle
Two people were taken into custody Friday afternoon while they were reportedly traveling in a stolen vehicle.
clarksvillenow.com
Wanted in Clarksville: Police seek suspect in robbery at B&L Market
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance finding 22-year-old Patrick Bentley of Paris, Tennessee. He has a warrant after a robbery Friday at the B&L Market, 1361 College St. Bentley is 6-foot-2, weighs about 230 pounds, and may be in...
Man on parole for murder charge, arrested on multiple gun and drug charges
A man on parole for 2009 murder charges has been arrested on multiple gun and drug charges from a Friday night arrest.
WSMV
Police: Man shot, then dragged by car in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot and then ran over by a car in Nashville. The shooting happened Wednesday morning on Thompson Place. Police investigating the shooting told WSMV4 a group of men got into an argument and a man was shot. Unknown suspects then ran over the man in a Black Chevy Cruze, according to police.
Woman charged with attempted homicide in East Nashville
A 30-year-old woman is accused of shooting another woman multiple times in East Nashville last week.
WSMV
‘It’s truly a miracle’: Family hopes for peace after young man shot in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man is now recovering after being shot during what is believed to have been an attempted robbery. A family member of that young man reached out to WSMV4 to bring awareness to the incident. “I still can’t believe this happened,” Nicole Ribera-Ergueta said....
WKRN
Missing 3-year-old found in bottom of Cookeville pool, pronounced dead at hospital
A Cookeville girl died shortly after she was reported missing Thursday afternoon. Missing 3-year-old found in bottom of Cookeville …. A Cookeville girl died shortly after she was reported missing Thursday afternoon. Suspects arrested while driving stolen car; drugs …. Two people were taken into custody Friday afternoon while they...
Rise in street racing ruffles residents near Old Hickory Boulevard
Street racing has been an issue across Davidson County. Now, residents in Brentwood say dangerous drivers have threatened the roads.
fox17.com
Two kids dead in apparent murder-suicide inside Murfreesboro home
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Detectives are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened Thursday morning in a Murfreesboro home. Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) report that an Alabama man allegedly shot and killed his two kids before committing suicide. The shooter has been identified as 46-year-old Jamie Lepore of Hazel Green,...
Comments / 0