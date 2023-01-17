ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

WKRN

Murfreesboro Police searching for missing 13-year-old

The Murfreesboro Police Department says 13-year-old Acacia Crawford was reported missing on Wednesday, Jan. 18 after leaving her home. Murfreesboro Police searching for missing 13-year-old The Murfreesboro Police Department says 13-year-old Acacia Crawford was reported missing on Wednesday, Jan. 18 after leaving her home. Wilson County nonprofit aims to help...
MURFREESBORO, TN
YAHOO!

I-24 reopens near Murfreesboro after man shoots self, runs down interstate

Note: This story contains details about self-harm. If you or someone you know may be struggling with self-harm or suicidal thoughts, you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK(8255) any time day or night, or chat online. Crisis Text Line also provides free, 24/7, confidential support via text message to people in crisis when they dial 741741.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Trial of men accused of killing Nashville nurse begins Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The jury selection in the murder trial of two men accused of killing a Nashville nurse is set to begin on Monday. Devaunte Hill and James Cowan were arrested in connection with the shooting death of Saint Thomas Ascension West nurse Caitlyn Kaufman. Kaufman was shot...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Camper stolen from Maine found in Middle TN

A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. Wilson County nonprofit aims to help TN women find …. The 50th anniversary of the landmark Roe v....
LEBANON, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Wanted in Clarksville: Police seek suspect in robbery at B&L Market

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance finding 22-year-old Patrick Bentley of Paris, Tennessee. He has a warrant after a robbery Friday at the B&L Market, 1361 College St. Bentley is 6-foot-2, weighs about 230 pounds, and may be in...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police: Man shot, then dragged by car in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot and then ran over by a car in Nashville. The shooting happened Wednesday morning on Thompson Place. Police investigating the shooting told WSMV4 a group of men got into an argument and a man was shot. Unknown suspects then ran over the man in a Black Chevy Cruze, according to police.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Two kids dead in apparent murder-suicide inside Murfreesboro home

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Detectives are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened Thursday morning in a Murfreesboro home. Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) report that an Alabama man allegedly shot and killed his two kids before committing suicide. The shooter has been identified as 46-year-old Jamie Lepore of Hazel Green,...
MURFREESBORO, TN

