ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX40

Disneyland resumes Magic Key annual pass sales

By Scott Gustin, Iman Palm
FOX40
FOX40
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=301eyL_0kHkNP4000

The Disneyland Resort resumed sales of its Magic Key annual passes on Monday. Not all pass types will be available since the theme park will sell them as inventory becomes available.

Disney fans can join the online queue on the Disneyland website .

New pass sales will be paused nightly at 10 p.m., according to the website. Guests can remain in the queue overnight, and sales will resume no earlier than 9 a.m. the following day.

“As we shared last week, we’re making select Magic Key passes available for new sales throughout 2023 – as pass inventory becomes available – to meet the incredible ongoing demand voiced by our guests and welcome more of our biggest fans into the program,” Disneyland officials said in a statement. “At this time, select passes are now available for new sales, and renewals for current Magic Key holders within their renewal window will continue for all available pass types.”

The resort offers four tiers of annual passes. Those tiers are:

Inspire Key

  • $1,599
  • Includes Free standard parking, 20% off select merchandise, 15% off select food and drinks, Unlimited Disney Photo Pass digital downloads, and 20% off Disney Genie+.

Believe Key

  • $1,099
  • Includes: 50% off standard parking, 10% off select merchandise, 10% off select food and drinks, Unlimited Disney Photo Pass digital downloads, and 20% off Disney Genie.

Enchanted Key

The Enchanted Key is only available for pass renewals, according to the Disneyland website.

Imagine Key

  • $449
  • 25% off parking at the Toy Story Lot, 10% off select merchandise, 10% off select food and drinks, and  20% off Disney Genie+.

The Inspire Key is the resort’s most expensive pass that offers the fewest blackout dates. The Believe Key has more blackout dates than the Inspire Key, and the Imagine Key pass has the most blackout dates and is only available to Southern California residents.

Magic Key passes are subject to availability based on the pass type. Disneyland says some passes may be unavailable from time to time as they balance the number of passes they sell and managing crowds.

This is how much Disneyland tickets have increased since the park opened

Disneyland launched the Magic Key program in August 2021 after retiring the popular annual passports during a yearlong shutdown of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The keys give park guests access to the parks on select dates, depending on availability and pass type, along with select discounts on food, merchandise and Genie+, the park’s paid line-skipping service that replaced the FastPass program

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk on advancing in the NFL playoffs, Brock Purdy’s stellar postseason debut

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Saturday’s 41-23 beatdown of the Seahawks, 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk gives his observations of the impressive postseason debut of his quarterback Brock Purdy, dropping what would have been his first touchdown in the playoffs, beating Seattle in each of the three matchups this season and racking up over 500 […]
SEATTLE, WA
TheStreet

Disney Closing Legendary Roller Coaster for a Long Time

Whenever a Disney ride closes, it creates speculation on what will happen to the ride. Will Disney just perform routine maintenance, or will it add to the theme or completely retheme the ride? Walt Disney himself knew before opening any theme park it would take constant updating. Walt Disney World...
ORLANDO, FL
New York Post

Disney CEO Bob Iger rolls back theme park price hikes under Bob Chapek

The Walt Disney Co. under new boss Robert Iger is scrapping some price hikes at Disney theme parks that were put in place by his ousted predecessor, according to a report. Josh D’Amaro, Disney’s theme parks chairman, sent a letter to employees announcing that the company would reinstate free services that were introduced during Iger’s first go-around as CEO before he was replaced by Bob Chapek in 2020. Visitors to Disney theme parks in Orlando and Anaheim, Calif., will no longer be charged to download photos of themselves on rides, the memo said. They will still have to pay for the pictures...
ANAHEIM, CA
disneyfoodblog.com

Another Date Has COMPLETELY SOLD OUT for Disney World in 2023

Believe it or not, the week after the holidays can sometimes be even MORE crowded in Disney World than the peak holiday season. A recent update proves that’s the case this year!. Although we saw some pretty big crowds at the parks for Christmas and New Year’s, we’re seeing...
disneyfanatic.com

Disney World Announces Full-Day Theme Park Closure

The Walt Disney World Resort announced an entire-day Theme Park closure for some of its Parks on January 8 of the new year. The Disney Resort is home to four incredible Theme Parks—Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom—as well as two water Parks—Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Blizzard Beach—that Guests love to frequent and take in.
Inside the Magic

Long-Standing Universal Studios Attraction Closing Next Month

There’s plenty to do at Universal Orlando, but of course, with the Resort being split into two lands, Guests have some decisions to make. At Islands of Adventure, Guests can enjoy a ton of Jurassic World content as well as the incredible VelociCoaster. The Lost Continent section of Islands of Adventure remained abandoned for quite a while, with Poseidon’s Fury being shut down for multiple years until returning last year.
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney’s NEW 100th Anniversary MagicBand+ Can Now Be YOURS!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. The 50th Anniversary of Disney World might still be going on (only for a little bit longer!), but Disney has already moved on to the next celebration — 100 Years of Wonder, the 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company!
FOX40

Inmate dies three days after being arrested in Northern California

(KTXL) — An inmate at Wayne Brown Correctional Facility was found unresponsive in her cell and was later pronounced dead on Tuesday, the third day of her detainment, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. Correctional staff found Amy Wayne Morris, of Truckee, unresponsive in her cell around 9:22 a.m., the sheriff’s office said. – […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Biden tours beach town damaged by massive California storms

CAPITOLA, Calif. (AP) — President Joe Biden walked along the splintered boardwalk of this picture-postcard beach town Tuesday and heard from business owners struggling to repair damage to their shops after deadly storms caused devastation across the region and killed more than 20 people statewide. Biden toured a gutted seafood restaurant and the badly flooded Paradise Beach […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

FOX40

38K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy