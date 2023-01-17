Read full article on original website
The 12 most useless college majors, according to career experts
Career coaches and counselors said the worst majors for landing a stable, high-paying job included acting, English, psychology, and marketing.
Michigan Daily
‘Put your money where your mouth is’: Students discuss Kamala Harris’s visit to Ann Arbor
The University of Michigan hosted Vice President Kamala Harris at the Rackham Auditorium last Thursday for a conversation on climate policy and action. Despite the welcome from U-M leadership, members of the campus community were divided on the implications of Harris’s visit, as well as whether or not the University and the White House could have been more conscious of the visit’s logistical impact on the city.
beckersdental.com
5 dental C-suite moves to know
Several dental companies have recently made changes to their C-suite leaders. 1. Dental partnership organization Salt Dental Collective appointed Dylan Bates its new CEO. 2. Tend, a tech-focused dental company, hired Cynthia Hiskes as its first chief people officer. 3. Holyoke, Mass.-based DSO Affinity Dental Management added Mariz Tanious, DDS,...
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: Machtley Appointed to Naval War College Board, Changes in EP, Intus Care & More
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. Ronald K. Machtley Appointed to the Naval War College Foundation Board of Trustees. The Naval War College Foundation (NWCF) is...
Executive Behind National Gallery of Canada Layoffs Is External Consultant Potentially Paid More Than Its CEO
The National Gallery of Canada’s interim chief operating officer and human resources director is being paid annual fees potentially worth up to a third more than its next chief executive and director. Outside consultant Tania Lafrenière is currently juggling the two leadership positions, being paid as much as $306,150 annually under interim director Angela Cassie, while also maintaining her own consultancy firm. By comparison, the last chief executive of the gallery, Sasha Suda, was hired at a salary range up to $210,800 in 2019. A job listing for a replacement chief executive and direction position was posted last fall with...
Black College Professor Develops Online Program That Helps Students Drastically Improve Reading, Cultural Awareness
Meet Dr. Chike Akua, the creator of Reading Revolution Online, a web-based reading support program that helps children build reading skills, confidence and cultural identity development in less than 15 minutes a day, equipping them for success in school and in life. With these brief, daily lessons, children learn about...
insightscare.com
Dr. Addis Alemayehu: A Dynamic Leader Bridging Empathy and Healthcare!
Amidst geopolitical dialogues, some concerning issues frequently highlighted are those of climate change, biodiversity conservation, sustainable development, and the list may go on!. However, around such national and international upgrades in geostrategic development, healthcare has successfully grabbed global attention. Although every topic is as important as the other, the key...
bhbusiness.com
Headway Names New Chief Strategy Officer, Head of Medical and Clinical Strategy
Headway, a startup that matches patients to mental health clinicians, is expanding its leadership team with a new chief of strategy and head of medical and clinical strategy. Startup vet Matt Hackett will be responsible for leading product, design and research at Headway in his new role as chief strategy officer and head of product. Before joining Headway, he served as the interim COO for digital events company Hopin. He has previously held roles at Beme, CNN and Tumblr. Hackett also confounded live broadcast startup Oda and invested in a number of other startups including SUPERPLASTIC, LULA and Aanika Biosciences.
Nieman Lab
A new fellowship enlists students to fill reporting gaps on HBCUs
When Jarrett Carter Sr. launched HBCU Digest in 2010, it was to fill a gap in thoughtful and rigorous higher education journalism on historically Black colleges and universities in the United States. As a student at Morgan State University in the early 2000s, Carter wanted to be a sports writer....
healthcareguys.com
Choosing a career for life in the healthcare sector
The majority of people think of nurses, paramedics, physicians, and midwives as the key professionals within healthcare. However, there are hundreds of careers in the US medical industry for people who have an interest in health. From phlebotomists to occupational therapists and medical assistants, there are numerous opportunities to consider.
VP Harris Announces $100M Initiative for Young African Leaders
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has announced a new $100 million government initiative aimed to support young African leaders. The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) advances leadership and entrepreneurial traits amongst a select group of African-based participants and connects them with American leaders to engage in academic and leadership training. The initiative is under the arm of the Department of State and USAID and is funded and managed by the State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.
AOL Corp
Harvard Medical School announces withdrawal from U.S. News & World Report rankings
Harvard University Medical School is withdrawing from U.S. News & World Report’s annual rankings of top medical schools in the country based on “philosophical” issues with the list. Dean George Daley said in a message to members of the medical school community on Tuesday that he recognizes...
KevinMD.com
The medical school selection process may be more crucial for shaping the future physician workforce
Every year, thousands of applicants in the United States register for the Electronic Residency Application Service (ERAS). Many graduate medical education (GME) programs receive thousands of applications that are reviewed by recruitment teams with fewer than ten faculty members. In recent years, there has been an increase in the number of applications for GME programs and an overwhelming number of interviewees for ERAS applicants, even though only a few hundred applications may be selected for interviews. After the interviews, most or almost all interviewees are ranked in the National Resident Matching Program (NRMP).
