It has been 14 years since Captain 'Sully' saved 155 passengers after he landed the plane in the Hudson river as an emergency option. Even after all those years, they still feel indebted to him for what he has done for them. "We're like extended family," Sullenberger said about one of the passengers whom he saved. They celebrated a reunion to mark the 14th anniversary of the Hudson River lander on January 12. Captain Sullenberger said, "We have become bonded." And so I think over the passing years I feel evermore gratitude that we were able to achieve such a good outcome and save every life," as reported by PEOPLE. The passengers share similar emotions. Pam Seagle said, "We're eternally grateful and indebted to him." She works for the Bank of India as its Global Women's Programs executive. As soon as she saw Captain "Sully" she went and gave him a big hug. "There's always this strong connection," said Seagle. "And he is a hugger. He embraces everyone. We have an incredible bond."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO