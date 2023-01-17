Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this weekKristen WaltersPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignmentEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Delays expected on MAX lines after train, vehicle collide in SW PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland representative introduced numerous bills to make Narcan more accessibleMichelle NorthropOregon State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
OHSU at frontlines of new drug trial aimed at preventing Alzheimer’s disease
PORTLAND, Ore. — A potentially groundbreaking clinical trial that can slow or stop the earliest brain changes due to Alzheimer's disease in people is happening right now at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland. “It’s the only way that breakthroughs can be made in Alzheimer’s prevention,’ OHSU Associate...
WWEEK
Oregon Provides Hardly Any Rehab Beds for Patients With Brain Injuries. Powerful Interests Want to Keep It That Way.
It’s the phone call every parent dreads. On Oct. 15, 2017, Dan Nichols, an engineer at Boeing in Gresham, raked leaves at his Lake Oswego home. His wife, Kathryn, was inside, preparing to make dinner. The couple were empty-nesters, except for their Labradoodle, Sage. Their daughter Laura, a recent Gonzaga University graduate, lived in Seattle; their son Dave also worked as an engineer at Boeing, in Washington state.
earnthenecklace.com
Nikki Torres Leaving KATU: Where Is the Portland Weather Anchor Going?
Since the pandemic, Nikki Torres has covered the weather in Portland, Oregon, and formed a bond with the KATU ABC 2 community. Now the young journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Nikki Torres announced to her social media followers that she was leaving KATU News. Naturally, regular viewers of #NikkiNeedsToKnow want to know where she is going next and if she will remain in Portland. They also want to know if she will return to weather forecasting soon. So find out what Nikki Torres said about her departure from KATU ABC 2 here.
KDRV
Student and deputy treated for fentanyl exposure after incident at Oregon middle school
WILLAMINA, Ore. - Authorities say a student and a deputy were treated at a hospital after they likely were exposed to fentanyl at a western Oregon middle school. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office says one of their deputies went to Willamina Middle School Tuesday southwest of Portland and was asked to help check a bathroom for a suspicious odor.
kptv.com
Portland police offering reward for help solving 2018 murder
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public’s help in solving an Oct. 2018 murder in Northeast Portland. Police responded Oct. 23, 2018, at 1:35 a.m. to the Glass House Tavern at 9710 Northeast Sandy Boulevard...
opb.org
Portland man, former journalist, charged with federal hate crimes
A man charged with arson and bias crimes in Multnomah County for setting fire to a mosque and vandalizing two Jewish synagogues is now facing federal hate crime charges. Federal prosecutors are filing four charges against Michael Bivins, 35, for his alleged racist crime spree in spring 2022. Bivins was recorded on security cameras setting fire to the Muslim Community Center of Portland. He allegedly smashed windows at Congregations Shir Tikvah and Beth Israel. He also is accused of smashing windows at a Black-owned restaurant and vandalizing Beth Israel with anti-Jewish graffiti.
KATU.com
Suspicious circumstances surround body found in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a death in the Hazelwood neighborhood they say is suspicious in nature. Police were called just after 6 p.m. Thursday to check on someone near Southeast 96th Avenue and Main Street. At that location they found a man’s body down an embankment.
‘I want the whole city back’: Portlanders still seeking relief from rampant crime, drug-use
In the latest chapter of a book that doesn't seem to have a satisfying resolution, business and community leaders are once again coming together to say they are tired of feeling unsafe in Portland.
kptv.com
New dashboard allows Portlanders to see city’s response to reported homeless camps
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The City of Portland’s Homelessness and Urban Camping Impact Reduction Program has launched a new website that will allow Portlanders to see how crews are responding to reported homeless campsites. The dashboard launched on Wednesday and gives the public the ability to see in detail...
Wednesday in Portland: Families of 2 victims in 2017 MAX stabbings sue TriMet, Portland police
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Jan. 18 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Families of 2 victims in 2017 MAX stabbings sue TriMet, PPB.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
Washington County quarantine in place to prevent spread of invasive insect
The Oregon Department of Agriculture issued a temporary emerald ash borer quarantine in Washington County in December to help prevent the spread of the invasive insect.
KGW
8 things to do in Portland this weekend | Jan. 20-22
PORTLAND, Ore. — This week officially marks the middle of January and the start of the Lunar New Year. And if you're looking to celebrate it, there are plenty of celebrations in town. Aside from Lunar New Year events, this weekend is your chance to experience the annual Rose...
Portland towing company accused of unlawful impounds, shortchanged refunds in AG lawsuit
The Oregon Department of Justice has sued a Portland towing company, alleging that it has illegally seized vehicles and failed to refund the owners. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said her office has received 261 complaints in the past five years about Retriever Towing removing cars from lots around the metro area without signed permission from the owner of the parking facilities. That’s required under reforms adopted by the Oregon Legislature in 2018 in an effort to curb predatory towing practices.
Are you waiting for a Portland-area In-N-Out? Don’t hold your breath
If you want to hop on a TriMet bus and get yourself a Double Double, you might have to wait awhile. While various somewhat-near-Portland locations for In-N-Out Burger have been in the works for years, exactly zero of them have materialized. Take the Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway location, which was denied a...
KGW
Retriever Towing hit by lawsuit over illegal tows
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon’s Attorney General filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Retriever Towing, one of the state’s largest towing operations, accusing the company of illegal tows. The complaint, filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court, alleges Retriever illegally towed vehicles from parking lots without signed authorization from the...
Newest Portland housing bond projects offer 242 affordable units
A record high five projects funded by the Portland Affordable Housing Bond opened in 2022. The two most recent ones are the Las Adelitas in the Cully Neighborhood and The Starlight in Old Town. Together, they offer 242 units of below market rate housing, including 88 with permanent supportive housing services to help keep the chronically homeless housed.
Fraudsters have been stealing Oregon EBT benefits by skimming cards
PORTLAND, Ore. — Crammed inside a budget hotel, Tricia Collins works hard to make the most of a tough situation. With no steady income, the Portland woman stretches every penny to help support her 10-year-old son. State-issued food stamps and cash assistance are lifelines for her. ”I depend on...
‘We want you to be ready’: Oregon Health Authority gives update on tripledemic spread
Oregon Health Authority is updating the public on three respiratory viruses that are pushing hospitals across the state beyond their limits.
hereisoregon.com
Tossed and recovered decades ago, two Stations of the Cross are returned to historic Portland church
After more than 40 years only three people knew the artifacts existed: A man in California, his mother in Texas and a woman storing them in her Southwest Portland home. Kate Chester had been given the two vintage Stations of the Cross, but had no idea where they’d come from. Even so, Chester, who attends St. Clare Catholic Church in Southwest Portland, understood the spiritual significance. Stations of the Cross, 14 of them, depict the last day of Jesus Christ’s life. At the stations, typically displayed in churches or church yards, the faithful reflect on Christ’s sacrifice and spend time in prayer.
Comments / 0