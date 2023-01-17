ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

WWEEK

Oregon Provides Hardly Any Rehab Beds for Patients With Brain Injuries. Powerful Interests Want to Keep It That Way.

It’s the phone call every parent dreads. On Oct. 15, 2017, Dan Nichols, an engineer at Boeing in Gresham, raked leaves at his Lake Oswego home. His wife, Kathryn, was inside, preparing to make dinner. The couple were empty-nesters, except for their Labradoodle, Sage. Their daughter Laura, a recent Gonzaga University graduate, lived in Seattle; their son Dave also worked as an engineer at Boeing, in Washington state.
OREGON STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Nikki Torres Leaving KATU: Where Is the Portland Weather Anchor Going?

Since the pandemic, Nikki Torres has covered the weather in Portland, Oregon, and formed a bond with the KATU ABC 2 community. Now the young journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Nikki Torres announced to her social media followers that she was leaving KATU News. Naturally, regular viewers of #NikkiNeedsToKnow want to know where she is going next and if she will remain in Portland. They also want to know if she will return to weather forecasting soon. So find out what Nikki Torres said about her departure from KATU ABC 2 here.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland police offering reward for help solving 2018 murder

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public’s help in solving an Oct. 2018 murder in Northeast Portland. Police responded Oct. 23, 2018, at 1:35 a.m. to the Glass House Tavern at 9710 Northeast Sandy Boulevard...
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Portland man, former journalist, charged with federal hate crimes

A man charged with arson and bias crimes in Multnomah County for setting fire to a mosque and vandalizing two Jewish synagogues is now facing federal hate crime charges. Federal prosecutors are filing four charges against Michael Bivins, 35, for his alleged racist crime spree in spring 2022. Bivins was recorded on security cameras setting fire to the Muslim Community Center of Portland. He allegedly smashed windows at Congregations Shir Tikvah and Beth Israel. He also is accused of smashing windows at a Black-owned restaurant and vandalizing Beth Israel with anti-Jewish graffiti.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Suspicious circumstances surround body found in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a death in the Hazelwood neighborhood they say is suspicious in nature. Police were called just after 6 p.m. Thursday to check on someone near Southeast 96th Avenue and Main Street. At that location they found a man’s body down an embankment.
PORTLAND, OR
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
OREGON STATE
KGW

8 things to do in Portland this weekend | Jan. 20-22

PORTLAND, Ore. — This week officially marks the middle of January and the start of the Lunar New Year. And if you're looking to celebrate it, there are plenty of celebrations in town. Aside from Lunar New Year events, this weekend is your chance to experience the annual Rose...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland towing company accused of unlawful impounds, shortchanged refunds in AG lawsuit

The Oregon Department of Justice has sued a Portland towing company, alleging that it has illegally seized vehicles and failed to refund the owners. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said her office has received 261 complaints in the past five years about Retriever Towing removing cars from lots around the metro area without signed permission from the owner of the parking facilities. That’s required under reforms adopted by the Oregon Legislature in 2018 in an effort to curb predatory towing practices.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Retriever Towing hit by lawsuit over illegal tows

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon’s Attorney General filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Retriever Towing, one of the state’s largest towing operations, accusing the company of illegal tows. The complaint, filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court, alleges Retriever illegally towed vehicles from parking lots without signed authorization from the...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Newest Portland housing bond projects offer 242 affordable units

A record high five projects funded by the Portland Affordable Housing Bond opened in 2022. The two most recent ones are the Las Adelitas in the Cully Neighborhood and The Starlight in Old Town. Together, they offer 242 units of below market rate housing, including 88 with permanent supportive housing services to help keep the chronically homeless housed.
PORTLAND, OR
hereisoregon.com

Tossed and recovered decades ago, two Stations of the Cross are returned to historic Portland church

After more than 40 years only three people knew the artifacts existed: A man in California, his mother in Texas and a woman storing them in her Southwest Portland home. Kate Chester had been given the two vintage Stations of the Cross, but had no idea where they’d come from. Even so, Chester, who attends St. Clare Catholic Church in Southwest Portland, understood the spiritual significance. Stations of the Cross, 14 of them, depict the last day of Jesus Christ’s life. At the stations, typically displayed in churches or church yards, the faithful reflect on Christ’s sacrifice and spend time in prayer.
PORTLAND, OR

