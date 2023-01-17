ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Cody Taylor talks Arkansas’ Prospect Day

FAYETTEVILLE — Greenwood Class of 2026 offensive lineman Cody Taylor was among the top recruits at Arkansas on Saturday for the second Prospect Day. Taylor, 6-4, 279, holds offers to Kentucky and Ole Miss. Arkansas is a school high on his list as well. Taylor talked about how the visit went for him.
Arkansas lands DE Trajan Jeffcoat

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed former Missouri defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat who will have one year to play. Jeffcoat, 6-4, 269, announced his decision on Twitter Sunday night. He had narrowed it to South Carolina and Arkansas once he entered the transfer portal. He is Columbia (S.C.) Irmo High School.
Diamond Hogs face formidable schedule in 2023

With less than a month left until a season-opening College Baseball Showdown in Texas against three of the nation’s elite programs, Arkansas’ baseball squad got back in school and back to work this week. The Razorbacks will face Texas (7 p.m.), TCU (7 p.m.) and Oklahoma State (2:30...
Arkansas set for big Prospect Day

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will hold its second Prospect Day of the month and this one appears to be loaded with talent. The group will include a mixture of some of Arkansas’ best in-state talent and then plenty from outside the state. Some talented quarterbacks are slated to at Arkansas on Saturday which is interesting in that it will be the first chance for virtually all of them to meet new offensive coordinator Dan Enos, who will also coach their position.
WATCH: DVH and players preview with 2023 Baseball Season

On Friday afternoon, Arkansas Baseball Head Coach Dave Van Horn, junior infielder Jace Bohrofen and Peyton Stovall spoke with the media ahead of the 2023 season. The Arkansas skipper said there are still areas, specifically defensively, that they have questions to figure out, but when it comes to his pitching staff, DVH said, “It’s the best we’ve ever had.”
‘Truly a miracle’, football star Peyton Hillis discharged from hospital according to sister

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The sister of former Razorback Peyton Hillis shared on social media the much-awaited news on the football great’s recovery. In a Facebook post on Friday, Hillis’s sister Hayley Davis wrote “Peyton was discharged today from the hospital!!!!!!!!!!!!! Everything health wise is looking good and has all improved— truly a miracle!”
