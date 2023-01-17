Carrington, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)—–Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg (MPCG) scored 24 first quarter points and led 24-10 and cruised to a 65-53 victory over the Carrington Cardinals. Xyler Carlson scored a game high 28 points (20 first half) and Landon Koenig added 17 points to pace the Patriots victory. Carrington who trailed by as many as 20 early in the third quarter at 39-19, cut the deficit to 9 points at the end of the quarter at 46-37. The Patriots started the fourth quarter with a 8-0 run and were never threatened again. Carrington was paced by Jack Erickson and Grady Shipman with 16 points each . Hudson Schmitz added 10 points and Josh Bickett added 9 for the Cards. MPCG improved to 7-2 overall and Carrington dropped to 6-4 overall. Carrington will host fifth ranked Ellendale in District 5 matchup on Saturday with tipoff scheduled around 6:30. The game will be aired on AM 1600 KDAK (THE CARDINAL), FM 100.1, and www.newsdakota.com.

CARRINGTON, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO