newsdakota.com
Barbara Remmick
Barbara Remmick, 71, Jamestown, ND passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 at her home. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Concordia Lutheran Church, Jamestown, ND with Pastor Tom Eckstein officiating.
Blue Jay Wrestling Picks Up Dual Wins Over St.Mary’s, Carrington
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown High School boys and girls wrestling team each picked up dual victories on Thursday night at Jerry Meyer Arena. A come-from-behind victory by pin at 132 kicked off the party for Jamestown in an impressive dual victory in the West Region. Aden Braun and Eric Chea won by decision to help Jamestown hop out to a 12-0 advantage. After St. Mary’s made it 12-9, Colton Mewes won by major decision, 13-5. Jackson Walters stayed unbeaten with a win by pin in the first period.
Blue Jay Girls Win Fifth Straight, Take Down St. Mary’s
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown High School girls’ basketball team picked up its fifth consecutive victory on Tuesday night at Jerry Meyer Arena in a 54-43 win over Saint Mary’s. Jamestown led at the halftime break by 11 as the Jays’ defense held St. Mary’s in...
Jamestown Snow Removal Schedule
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The City of Jamestown has announced the snow removal plan for the downtown area. City crews will begin moving snow in the downtown business district on Wednesday at 11 pm. The city reminds you to move all vehicles from the downtown streets, avenues, and alleyways by that time.
Cardinals Falls To M-P-C-G 65-53
Carrington, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)—–Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg (MPCG) scored 24 first quarter points and led 24-10 and cruised to a 65-53 victory over the Carrington Cardinals. Xyler Carlson scored a game high 28 points (20 first half) and Landon Koenig added 17 points to pace the Patriots victory. Carrington who trailed by as many as 20 early in the third quarter at 39-19, cut the deficit to 9 points at the end of the quarter at 46-37. The Patriots started the fourth quarter with a 8-0 run and were never threatened again. Carrington was paced by Jack Erickson and Grady Shipman with 16 points each . Hudson Schmitz added 10 points and Josh Bickett added 9 for the Cards. MPCG improved to 7-2 overall and Carrington dropped to 6-4 overall. Carrington will host fifth ranked Ellendale in District 5 matchup on Saturday with tipoff scheduled around 6:30. The game will be aired on AM 1600 KDAK (THE CARDINAL), FM 100.1, and www.newsdakota.com.
The Peluso Report: On Track & On Tracks
Larger permanent shacks are a tough pull with snow, slush and other challenging travel conditions on Devils Lake. Anglers are advised to have tracked transportation and utilize lighter houses for easier access. DEO Photo by Mike Peluso. I’m happy to report my last fishing report didn’t jinx the weather. We...
