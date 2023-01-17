Read full article on original website
Guest
2d ago
Waiting for Pelosi, Schumer, Biden’s to go. They have done more damage to America and Americans than the Chrisleys could ever do.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Todd & Julie Chrisley have now reported to federal prison. In two different states.Alpha TangoPensacola, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Earthquake rattles Central Kentucky with 2.6 magnitude tremor and frightens residentsEdy ZooKentucky State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Fan ejected from college game for holding up a 'Please Go To Texas' signAsh JurbergLexington, KY
Related
Inside The Chrisley's New Prison Life: Todd's Name-Brand Snacks, Deodorant & Meds More Expensive Than Julie's Generic Picks
Todd and Julie Chrisley have checked into their separate prisons — and RadarOnline.com has discovered that the family's patriarch will be living better than his wife when it comes to commissary behind bars, but only if he can cough up the money. As this outlet reported, Todd checked into FPC Pensacola in Florida to begin serving his 12-year sentence on Tuesday. Julie turned herself in at the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky for her 7-year sentence. RadarOnline.com obtained the Chrisley Knows Best stars' prison commissary list, which shows Todd will have more snacks, hygiene, clothing, and miscellaneous options, but...
Todd Chrisley addresses wife Julie's health after she was sent to an inmate medical center rather than federal prison: 'Neither one of us is dying of cancer that we know of'
The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars recorded a final episode of their podcast before they reported to prison on fraud and tax evasion charges.
Reality TV star Julie Chrisley reassigned from Florida prison to federal medical center in Kentucky
Fallen reality TV star Julie Chrisley, wife of Todd Chrisley, began her federal prison time in Kentucky after being reassigned from a Florida prison.
toofab.com
Julie Chrisley Says She's Worried About Being 'Separated' From Husband Todd in Prison
"I have not typically been a crier and this whole experience has truly taken me to my knees." Julie Chrisley is sharing her thoughts about her upcoming prison sentence. In November, Todd was sentenced to 12 years behind bars, while Julie was given 7, after being convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion earlier this year. They both received 16 months probation. Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, are to report to their respective Florida prisons in a couple of weeks -- and the institutions are about two and half hours apart from one another, according to People.
ETOnline.com
Savannah Chrisley Reveals Her Life Plans While Parents Serve Lengthy Prison Sentence
Savannah Chrisley revealed what she will not be doing while her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley are serving lengthy prison sentences beginning next month. In the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast, the 25-year-old said she'll hit the pause button when it comes to having kids or getting married because she "can't move on" while Todd serves 12 years in prison and Julie serves seven years, respectively, after they were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud back in June. They are both scheduled to report to prison in January.
Inside the Florida Prison Facilities Where Todd and Julie Chrisley Will Serve Sentences: Intramural Sports, Music and More
Todd and Julie Chrisley will be serving out their respective fraud prison sentences just a few miles apart — and their facilities aren’t that different. Todd, 53, will serve his 12-year prison stay at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Pensacola, Florida. It is an all-male, minimum-security facility that was created in 1988. While it can […]
blavity.com
Former 'Divorce Court' Star Judge Lynn Toler Reveals Her Husband, Eric 'Big E' Mumford, Has Died
Judge Lynn Toler, most known for ruling on the popular show Divorce Court, recently shared that her husband, Eric “Big E” Mumford, passed away during the holidays. Earlier this week, Toler posted a photo of her and her husband with the words “Beautiful Man Both inside and out” on her Instagram account along with the caption, “Eric Mumford BigE, January 1, 1951 – December 23, 2022. I am in a million pieces.” The post included Anita Baker’s “Sweet Love” playing in the background.
Todd and Julie Chrisley’s Life In Prison: Visiting Hours, Daily Schedules, Meals, and More
Todd and Julie Chrisley have begun serving their respective prison sentences following their bank and tax fraud convictions. “They have both reported to their respective prisons as directed,” the couple’s representative, Alexa Garcia, told In Touch in a January 17, 2023, statement. Keep reading for details on where they are serving their time and how they’ll spend their days in prison.
The Hollywood Gossip
Josh Duggar Is NOT Popular With His Fellow Inmates, Prisoner Reveals
When Josh Duggar was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison, critics delighted in predicting that he wouldn’t fare well behind bars. However, early reports from the inside indicated that, to the frustration of many, Josh is enjoying a surprisingly peaceful existence at Seagoville FCI. According to accounts from...
Todd Chrisley Reacts To Rumors He's Gay, Had Affair With Former Business Associate
Todd Chrisley is clearing the air following rumors that he's gay and that he had a passionate affair with former business associate Mark Braddock.As OK! reported, Mark testified in Todd and Julie Chrisley's federal fraud trial that he and the patriarch were intimate for about a year in the early 2000s. After their alleged affair ended, Mark and Todd apparently continued a friendship until 2012 that the former likened to a "brotherhood."However, according to Mark — who worked for Todd’s foreclosure management company, Chrisley Asset Management — they began to receive anonymous threats exposing them for fraud and their alleged...
Chase Chrisley Finally Opens Up About The 'Terrible Situation' With Parents Todd And Julie Chrisley’s Prison Sentences
Chase Chrisley is finally speaking out about Todd and Julie Chrisley's legal woes.
The Hollywood Gossip
Chase Chrisley Breaks Silence on Parents' Federal Prison Sentence
Chase Chrisley finally has something to say. One month after his famous parents, Todd and Julie, were sentenced to many years behind federal bars for committing tax evasion and bank fraud (among other crimes), the 26-year old has finally issued a handful of statements. During an appearance on sister Savannah...
Todd Chrisley Shares Message Hours Before He and Wife Julie Chrisley Are Set to Report to Prison
One final message? Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley are expected to begin their respective prison sentences on Tuesday, January 17 — and he’s got his faith at the forefront of his mind. "HE is always on time… #fightthegoodfight," the 53-year-old Chrisley Knows Best alum wrote on Monday, January 16, alongside a clip of southern gospel […]
The Hollywood Gossip
Jen Shah is a "Sobbing Wreck" Ahead of Prison Sentence
In the wake of Jen Shah receiving a 6.5 year sentence, she is bracing herself. Obviously, things could have been a lot worse. Her crimes caused real harm to people. The The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star has a little over one month before she must report to prison.
Cardi B Appears in N.Y.C. Court as She's Given Deadline Extension to Finish Community Service
The rapper was required to complete 15 days of community service as part of a plea deal, and now has until March 1 to do so Cardi B has been given an extra month and a half to complete the community service she was given as part of a plea deal stemming from a 2018 strip club brawl in Queens, New York. The "Wap" rapper, 30, was photographed on Tuesday in Queens County Criminal Court, where she was given until March 1 to complete her required 15 days of community service. "Personally and...
Todd Chrisley serving his time in one of America’s cushiest prisons
Reality TV star Todd Chrisley reported to federal prison on Tuesday to begin his 12-year sentence — and he couldn’t have asked for a better place to serve. FPC Pensacola, a minimum-security facility in Pensacola, Florida, has been labeled as one of the “cushiest” in America. The facility, which opened in 1988, is usually reserved for white-collar crime that includes wire fraud, mail fraud and healthcare fraud. Prominent defense attorney, Allan Ellis, described the prison as a “pretty laid-back experience,” and idles more along the lines of a “camp.” Former US Rep. Chris Collins, who served New York’s 27th congressional...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne Suffers Major Setback In $20M Legal Battle With Former Manager
Lil Wayne‘s lawsuit against his former manager, Ronald Sweeney, has taken a major hit after an appeals court rejected four of Weezy’s major claims in the case. According to Law.com, the New Orleans rapper had four claims in the lawsuit shot down by the Appellate Division for “causes of action for fraudulent inducement, legal malpractice, breach of fiduciary duty, and unjust enrichment.”
Todd and Julie Chrisley’s fall from grace: The inside story
When the Chrisley family burst onto the reality scene in 2014 with USA Network’s “Chrisley Knows Best” they were the Southern-blond answer to the Kardashians: wealthy and extremely tight knit, with a dollop of “bless your heart” attitude. In an early promo for the show, Todd Chrisley, the flamboyant, controlling-but-endearing patriarch bragged about the money he supposedly made in real estate. He was quick to note that his family — wife Julie and their three children, Chase, Savannah and Grayson, now ages 26, 25 and 16 respectively, along with Todd’s children from an earlier marriage, Lindsie, now 33, and Kyle,...
msn.com
The Chrisleys have another setback before reporting for prison next week, more news ICYMI
Slide 1 of 9: No more delays. Todd and Julie Chrisley's request for bail was denied on Jan. 10, meaning they will have to report to prison on Jan. 17. The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars had filed an emergency motion to delay their reporting dates by three weeks. In June 2022, the couple was found guilty of 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud, and conspiracy. Todd was later sentenced to 12 years in prison; Julie was sentenced to seven years behind bars. Us Weekly reported that the duo hoped to avoid prison while they appeal their sentences.MORE: Celebrity mug shots.
18 correctional officers hospitalized, several prisoners sickened after 'mass overdose'
Eighteen correctional officers were rushed to the hospital and a number of inmates were taken to the medical ward after an apparent mass overdose situation at a central Illinois prison.
Comments / 3