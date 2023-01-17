"I have not typically been a crier and this whole experience has truly taken me to my knees." Julie Chrisley is sharing her thoughts about her upcoming prison sentence. In November, Todd was sentenced to 12 years behind bars, while Julie was given 7, after being convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion earlier this year. They both received 16 months probation. Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, are to report to their respective Florida prisons in a couple of weeks -- and the institutions are about two and half hours apart from one another, according to People.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO