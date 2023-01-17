ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

MMAmania.com

Francis Ngannou reveals bold post-UFC plans after refusing Brock Lesnar-esque payday to fight Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou stuck to his guns. The world’s hardest puncher has officially been stripped of his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight crown and parted ways with the promotion after failing to reach an agreement on a new deal. The hope was to pair Ngannou with former Light Heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, for “Bones” divisional debut. That honor will instead go to Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 on March 4, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

UFC parts ways with 11 fighters

The UFC has parted ways with eleven more fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed whether all of these moves were outright releases or contracts that were not renewed. The eleven fighters recently removed from...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Francis Ngannou reacts to Dana White's comments on UFC exit: 'The only thing I'm scared of is to be trapped'

Free agent Francis Ngannou offered a response to UFC president Dana White’s recent press conference comments addressing his exit from the promotion. Ngannou, the now-former undiputed UFC heavyweight champion, could not come to an agreement with the promotion for a new contract, which resulted in his full release. The promotion announced the vacant title will be up for grabs at UFC 285 in March, where Jon Jones will take on former interim champ Ciryl Gane.
MMA Fighting

Kristina Williams hopeful Invicta FC 51 title win leads to UFC call

Kristina Williams fights for her first pro MMA title on Wednesday in the co-main event of Invicta FC 51, and she believes a victory could lead to her next bout being in the UFC. Williams takes on 15-fight vet Ketlen Souza for the vacant Invicta FC flyweight title in Denver,...
DENVER, CO
Fightful

Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana Targeted For UFC 285 In March

Two-division UFC champion, Amanda Nunes, is expected to defend her bantamweight title against Irene Aldana at UFC 285 on March 4 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Combate was the first to report the news of the matchup being in the works, although the promotion itself has yet to officially confirm anything regarding the booking. Nunes is 13-1 in her last fourteen fights and is coming off a unanimous decision victory over former UFC women's bantamweight champ, Julianna Peña, in their rematch at UFC 277 back in July. Aldana meanwhile is 4-1 in her last five Octagon appearances and will look to build on a third-round KO win over Macy Chiasson at UFC 279 in September.
LAS VEGAS, NV
overtimeheroics.net

UFC 283 Co-Main Event Breakdown: Figueiredo vs. Moreno

For the first time in 2023, MMA’s top promotion, the UFC, hits pay-per-view this weekend. Saturday night, Dana White’s organization heads to the sport’s birthplace of Rio de Janeiro for UFC 283 from Jeunesse Arena. The show (the main card at 10 pm ET/ 7 pm PT on ESPN+ PPV) will be the UFC’s first visit to Brazil since March 14, 2020, in Brasilia.
bjpenndotcom

Aljamain Sterling believes Francis Ngannou made a mistake by parting ways with the UFC: “How much money is he gonna really generate from these other promotions?”

Aljamain Sterling, the current bantamweight champion, believes Francis Ngannou made a mistake by parting ways with the UFC. The news that the UFC released the heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA) made headlines in the MMA. ‘The Predator’ had not fought since defeating Ciryl Gane by unanimous decision in January of 2022 at UFC 270. The 36 year old is now officially a free agent.
LAS VEGAS, NV
overtimeheroics.net

Invicta FC 51 Main Event Breakdown

Women’s MMA takes the spotlight this Wednesday night as Invicta Fighting Championships (Invicta FC) opens up its 2023 schedule of events from Denver and ReelWorks for Invicta FC 51. As is now customary, the event will be the lone game in town as far as MMA is concerned on Wednesday.
DENVER, CO
MiddleEasy

Deiveson Figueiredo Won’t Fight For Double Champ Status If Henry Cejudo Becomes Bantamweight King

Deiveson Figueiredo plans to move up and fight for the bantamweight title. The Brazilian vows not to take on Henry Cejudo in a title fight. UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo is planning to make history this year by becoming a double champion after defending his title against Brandon Moreno at UFC 283. However, the Brazilian insists he’s not going to push through should his “brother” Henry Cejudo ends up becoming the bantamweight champion again.
BoxingNews24.com

Broner vs Lundy on February 25th on BLK Prime

By Jim Calfa: Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner is now facing Hank Lundy in 10 round bout at welterweight on February 25th in the main event on BLK Prime after the initially scheduled opponent Ivan Redkach was pulled for unstated reasons. Broner-Lundy will be shown on BLK Prime PPV for $39.99.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
wrestletalk.com

Upset Victory Takes Place On AEW Dynamite

An upset victory took place on tonight’s (January 18) episode of AEW Dynamite. Top Flight have been having close encounters with the Blackpool Combat Club in recent weeks, truly testing the young stars amongst some of AEW’s best. Dante and Darius Martin were again tested against some of...

