VIDEO | Slap fighter Sorin Comsa left disfigured after ten rounds of open-handed carnage at RXF Slap Fighting Championships
Sorin Comsa was left with an extremely swollen and disfigured face after participating in the RXF Slap Fighting Championships in Las Vegas. A video clip of his contest went viral after his opponent struck him full force to the face, resulting in Comsa being unidentifiable compared to earlier on in the day.
sportszion.com
He’s got no chance’ Ex-UFC Light Heavyweight Champ Chuck Liddell offers dying urges in fighting Youtuber-turned-pro boxer Jake Paul
When celebrity boxing first started, some fans were critical while the majority were supportive; today, those celebrities who have transitioned to fighting make more money than the majority of other professional boxers. As most fighters want to bag a hefty check so they are ready to square off against any...
MMAmania.com
Francis Ngannou reveals bold post-UFC plans after refusing Brock Lesnar-esque payday to fight Jon Jones
Francis Ngannou stuck to his guns. The world’s hardest puncher has officially been stripped of his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight crown and parted ways with the promotion after failing to reach an agreement on a new deal. The hope was to pair Ngannou with former Light Heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, for “Bones” divisional debut. That honor will instead go to Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 on March 4, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Francis Ngannou opens up on UFC departure, says he turned down around $8 million to fight Jon Jones: “They control the narrative”
Ngannou voiced that he attempted to negotiate health insurance, sponsorships, and other benefits for all fighters on the UFC roster. However, the company wouldn’t comply. Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou talks UFC release. The 36-year-old seemed content with the situation after doing everything he could to come to...
UFC parts ways with 11 fighters
The UFC has parted ways with eleven more fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed whether all of these moves were outright releases or contracts that were not renewed. The eleven fighters recently removed from...
Diego Sanchez wants to see the Diaz Brothers fight in BKFC: “Real gangsters take the gloves off, homie”
Former UFC fighter Diego Sanchez has welcomed the idea of Nate Diaz and Nick Diaz competing in bare-knuckle boxing. When you’re talking about enigmas in the realm of combat sports, Nate and Nick Diaz are two of the best. The brothers are eccentric, they’re popular, and they are gangsters at heart.
sportszion.com
Ex-UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou calls out Anthony Joshua for bout, despite having intentions to face Tyson Fury
In December 2022, Francis Ngannou’s contract with the UFC ran out, and the president of the organization announced that they were working on new deals, but earlier this week it was revealed that the Nevada native had been released by the biggest MMA promotion due to several disparities. After...
sportszion.com
Francis Ngannou suggests “it is time” to officially call out Tyson Fury after the UFC heavyweight forfeits his title
Since leaving the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Francis Ngannou has not yet disclosed his plans for the future but has expressed a desire to fight in a boxing bout against Tyson Fury. Dana White, president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, confirmed this weekend that heavyweight champion Francis had left the...
UFC 283 'Embedded,' No. 2: Glover Teixeira trains with champ Alex Pereira
The UFC is back with its first pay-per-view of the year, which means the popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes. UFC 283 takes place Saturday at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro. The main card airs on pay-per-view following...
Francis Ngannou reacts to Dana White's comments on UFC exit: 'The only thing I'm scared of is to be trapped'
Free agent Francis Ngannou offered a response to UFC president Dana White’s recent press conference comments addressing his exit from the promotion. Ngannou, the now-former undiputed UFC heavyweight champion, could not come to an agreement with the promotion for a new contract, which resulted in his full release. The promotion announced the vacant title will be up for grabs at UFC 285 in March, where Jon Jones will take on former interim champ Ciryl Gane.
MMA Fighting
Kristina Williams hopeful Invicta FC 51 title win leads to UFC call
Kristina Williams fights for her first pro MMA title on Wednesday in the co-main event of Invicta FC 51, and she believes a victory could lead to her next bout being in the UFC. Williams takes on 15-fight vet Ketlen Souza for the vacant Invicta FC flyweight title in Denver,...
Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana Targeted For UFC 285 In March
Two-division UFC champion, Amanda Nunes, is expected to defend her bantamweight title against Irene Aldana at UFC 285 on March 4 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Combate was the first to report the news of the matchup being in the works, although the promotion itself has yet to officially confirm anything regarding the booking. Nunes is 13-1 in her last fourteen fights and is coming off a unanimous decision victory over former UFC women's bantamweight champ, Julianna Peña, in their rematch at UFC 277 back in July. Aldana meanwhile is 4-1 in her last five Octagon appearances and will look to build on a third-round KO win over Macy Chiasson at UFC 279 in September.
overtimeheroics.net
UFC 283 Co-Main Event Breakdown: Figueiredo vs. Moreno
For the first time in 2023, MMA’s top promotion, the UFC, hits pay-per-view this weekend. Saturday night, Dana White’s organization heads to the sport’s birthplace of Rio de Janeiro for UFC 283 from Jeunesse Arena. The show (the main card at 10 pm ET/ 7 pm PT on ESPN+ PPV) will be the UFC’s first visit to Brazil since March 14, 2020, in Brasilia.
Aljamain Sterling believes Francis Ngannou made a mistake by parting ways with the UFC: “How much money is he gonna really generate from these other promotions?”
Aljamain Sterling, the current bantamweight champion, believes Francis Ngannou made a mistake by parting ways with the UFC. The news that the UFC released the heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA) made headlines in the MMA. ‘The Predator’ had not fought since defeating Ciryl Gane by unanimous decision in January of 2022 at UFC 270. The 36 year old is now officially a free agent.
overtimeheroics.net
Invicta FC 51 Main Event Breakdown
Women’s MMA takes the spotlight this Wednesday night as Invicta Fighting Championships (Invicta FC) opens up its 2023 schedule of events from Denver and ReelWorks for Invicta FC 51. As is now customary, the event will be the lone game in town as far as MMA is concerned on Wednesday.
Deiveson Figueiredo Won’t Fight For Double Champ Status If Henry Cejudo Becomes Bantamweight King
Deiveson Figueiredo plans to move up and fight for the bantamweight title. The Brazilian vows not to take on Henry Cejudo in a title fight. UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo is planning to make history this year by becoming a double champion after defending his title against Brandon Moreno at UFC 283. However, the Brazilian insists he’s not going to push through should his “brother” Henry Cejudo ends up becoming the bantamweight champion again.
BoxingNews24.com
Broner vs Lundy on February 25th on BLK Prime
By Jim Calfa: Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner is now facing Hank Lundy in 10 round bout at welterweight on February 25th in the main event on BLK Prime after the initially scheduled opponent Ivan Redkach was pulled for unstated reasons. Broner-Lundy will be shown on BLK Prime PPV for $39.99.
wrestletalk.com
Upset Victory Takes Place On AEW Dynamite
An upset victory took place on tonight’s (January 18) episode of AEW Dynamite. Top Flight have been having close encounters with the Blackpool Combat Club in recent weeks, truly testing the young stars amongst some of AEW’s best. Dante and Darius Martin were again tested against some of...
