Suzanne Malveaux, CNN Anchor and Former White House Correspondent, Is Leaving Network After 20 Years
Suzanne Malveaux, CNN's longtime White House correspondent, national reporter and anchor, is leaving the network after 20 years. CNN CEO Chris Licht announced the news in a meeting Friday morning, according to The Washington Post. In a memo obtained by multiple outlets including Deadline, Malveaux, 56, shared that she was...
Kerry Sanders Has an Impressive Net Worth Thanks to 32 Years at NBC News
If you follow NBC News, you may know a thing or two about beloved correspondent Kerry Sanders. The longtime journalist, who earned himself the nickname "resident superhero," has been with the network since 1991 and has covered a wide range of stories both domestically and internationally. But on Jan. 17, 2023, he sat down with some of his colleagues from Today and broke the devastating news: He was leaving NBC News after 32 years.
CNN Swipes Major Talent for Correspondent Role, Report Says
CNN is acquiring a new reporter with valuable political experience. Puck News reports that Alayna Treene, Axios's star congressional reporter, will join CNN as a correspondent, per sources familiar with the matter. Since she helped launch Axios as a founding member of the company in 2017, she is co-author of the weekly Axios Sneak Peek newsletter and covers Capitol Hill, the Biden administration, and elections. Reporting on both the House of Representatives and the Senate, Treene has interviewed several political leaders for the Axios on HBO show and been featured on various outlets, including MSNBC, CNN, CBS, Fox News, New York Times, the Washington Post, and the Wall Street Journal. Treene, 28, grew up in Skillman, Montgomery Township, New Jersey, and graduated from George Washington University with a B.A. in journalism and mass communications in 2016.
'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House
Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's partner Suzanne Malveaux exits CNN
Suzanne Malveaux, CNN anchor and former White House Correspondent, announced on Friday that she will be leaving the network after 20 years to "explore new opportunities" and to focus on her family. “After 20 years of delivering groundbreaking stories for the audiences of CNN, I’ve made the heartfelt decision to...
NBC Execs Regret Paying Jimmy Fallon $80 Million Contract Extension As Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld Beats 'Tonight Show' In Ratings: Sources
Hapless host Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show is losing the ratings war to FOX News rival Greg Gutfeld — and the TV flop’s sinking number has left NBC brass with buyer’s remorse, RadarOnline.com has learned. Nearly 19 months after the Peacock Network handed Fallon a whopping $80...
CNN Star Leaving After 20 Years at Network
On Friday, longtime CNN correspondent Suzanne Malveaux announced that she is leaving the network after two decades there. Malveaux, 56, has been an investigative reporter as well as an anchor and has done some high-profile political work in her time. She sent a note to her colleagues at the network on Friday which was then published by Ad Week.
Don Lemon Absolutely Beaming as Replacement Co-Anchors With Him Amid 'This Morning' Issues
Don Lemon was in high spirits last week with a replacement co-anchor on CNN This Morning. Lemon was joined by correspondent Sara Sidner while his usual co-hosts, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins took the day off. Fans couldn't help but compare Lemon's rapport with Sidner to his viral moments in recent months – especially with Collins.
ABC News Journalist Dies Suddenly
Employees at ABC News are mourning the death of the executive producer of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" after he passed unexpectedly late last week, The Hill reports. Dax Tejera, who had been executive producer for "This Week" since last December, reportedly died Friday night due to a heart attack at the age of 37. His death was first announced by ABC News' Rachel Scott during the Saturday episode of "World News Tonight."
Today show hosts Craig Melvin and Carson Daly say goodbye while announcing beloved colleagues’ retirement live on air
TODAY show’s Craig Melvin, Carson Daly, and more co-hosts have said their goodbyes to a couple of beloved colleagues who are retiring from the company. The TV personalities have shared a sweet tribute to their departing colleagues during Thursday’s live show. While standing out on the Today show...
Awkward Silence After MSNBC Anchor Interrupts Reporter Who Said 'Pro-Life'
Andrea Mitchell told Garrett Haake the term was "not an accurate description." Haake said he was just quoting a GOP lawmaker who'd used it to describe herself.
Ted Cruz roundly mocked after trying to call Jill Biden a hypocrite on gas stove row: ‘Cancun lately?’
Senator Ted Cruz was shut down on social media after he attempted to mock Jill Biden over the Biden administration’s announcement of considering regulating or possibly banning gas stoves.The Texas senator joined a chorus of conservatives taking a dig at the Biden administration by sharing a 2020 picture of the first lady cooking leafy vegetables on a gas stove.He captioned the photo with the popular turn of phrase, “rules for thee but not for me”, suggesting hypocrisy on the part of the administration.Other Republicans raised alarmist criticism directed at the government, like former White House physician Ronny Jackson, who...
‘The Daily Show’ Guest Host Leslie Jones Has 1 Scathing Question For George Santos
Santos, Jones said, is both “evil and stupid.”
Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly had to repeatedly remind the former president he could not share classified information with friends, NYT journalist says
"Kelly didn't trust that Trump knew how to handle classified information," said New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt said.
'New York Times' Journalist Blake Hounshell Has Tragically Died at Just 44 Years Old
Content warning: This article contains mentions of suicide. In the world of political journalism, Blake Hounshell had worked diligently for almost two decades to make a name for himself. Through stints at a variety of major publications, Blake became well-known in the journalism community and was lauded for his work covering the likes of the Arab Spring and other major political moments throughout the 2010s.
Pro Golf Star Threatens CNN, Jake Tapper, and Bob Costas With $450M Suit
PGA-turned-LIV golfer Patrick Reed has threatened to sue CNN, Bloomberg, and several of their stars over the two news outlets’ coverage of ongoing legal battles between the two pro golfing organizations.Conservative attorney Larry Klayman sent both news organizations a letter on Sunday warning them that their recent reporting mentioning LIV Golf’s ties to the Saudi Arabian regime defamed his client, the 2018 Masters Tournament champion. The letter to CNN specifically targeted anchor Jake Tapper, sports commentator Bob Costas, chief executive Chris Licht, and general counsel David Vigilante. The Bloomberg letter was addressed to legal reporter Erik Larson and CEO Michael...
Fox News contributor says network wants to move past Trump
Fox News and the rest of the conservative-leaning side of the media wants to “move on” from Donald Trump, a recent Fox panellist claimed."There’s no doubt that the majority of conservative media — Fox first and foremost — has a strong desire to move on from Donald Trump and are not paying enough attention and giving him enough airtime and ink as they used to," NPR journalist and Fox News contributor Mara Liasson argued on MediaBuzz on Sunday.Liasson added that it’s a “different question” whether conservative voters are also tiring of Mr Trump.The NPR reporter pointed to recent examples...
Anchors’ Desks Are So Last Year, CNN Says as It Revamps Daytime Lineup
CNN announced Wednesday that it will be ushering in a new daytime lineup—while also doing away with a staple of cable news broadcasts: the anchor’s chair and desk.CEO Chris Licht, who assumed the role last spring after Jeff Zucker’s resignation, said the change in format is designed to give the broadcast a more dynamic feel that will better showcase the network’s “unparalleled” journalism.“We are leaning into our greatest strengths, showcasing our unparalleled newsgathering operation and giving our anchors the room to be more authentic,” Licht said in a statement. “We’ve seen how our audience responds to this format, and we...
Cecilia Vega Departs ABC for CBS News and ’60 Minutes’
Cecilia Vega is joining the CBS News team as a “60 Minutes” correspondent, departing ABC later this spring, executive producer Bill Owens announced Thursday. The Emmy-winning journalist will begin at the Eye Network this spring after stepping down as ABC’s chief White House correspondent. “Cecilia Vega is...
Kerry Sanders retiring from NBC News
Longtime Florida-based correspondent Kerry Sanders is retiring from NBC News. Sanders, who joined NBC in 1991, announced his retirement Tuesday on the TODAY show, a program his reports have appeared on for decades. “You have brightened our mornings, Kerry on screen and off and we cannot let you go without celebrating your many, many highlights,” […]
