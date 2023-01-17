Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Power Rangers 30th-Anniversary Special Reveals Release Date, Synopsis
The Power Rangers franchise is going all out for its 30th-Anniversary with a new special celebrating Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, and Netflix has confirmed the release date for this big comeback special and the first synopsis has been revealed giving fans the first idea of what to expect! The Power Rangers franchise is one of the longest running action franchises of all time, and it has only been getting bigger since the property was brought under the Hasbro umbrella. This is especially true more now than ever thanks to a new special bringing back some of the original members of the cast from the very first series.
ComicBook
Power Rangers 30th-Anniversary Confirms Entire Mighty Morphin Team In Costume
Hasbro and eOne unveiled a series of welcome details and first-look images of the upcoming Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 30th-Anniversary Special Once & Always, and that also included new footage from the anticipated event. The footage shows the Rangers both in and out of costume, but towards the end, there is the filming of one scene that reveals the entire Mighty Morphin team will be in costume at some point. As you can see in the video below, that includes the Green Ranger, and while this was filmed before Jason David Frank tragically passed away, Frank previously revealed he had decided not to be involved in the special.
bleedingcool.com
Hasbro Reveals Power Rangers Dino Fury Blue Ranger Lightning Figure
It’s Morphin Time as Hasbro is celebrating 30 Years of Power Rangers with some new collectibles like the debut of Dino Fury Blue. New Power Rangers figures are on the way, and Hasbro continues to slowly move away from the Mighty Morphin' team. Hasbro has just revealed that the Dino Fury Blue Ranger is joining your Lightning Collection next. Ollie Akana is back and ready to join the fight and help complete your Dino Fury team. Ollie will come with both unmasked and masked head sculpts as well as swappable hands, and his sword with power effect. The detail on this figure is nicely done capturing the split Power Rangers Dino Fury suit design perfectly. So far, Power Rangers Dino Fury has the Red Ranger, Green Ranger, and now the Blue Ranger for their collection, so hopefully, more will be arriving in future releases. The Power Rangers Lighting Collection Dino Fury Blue Ranger is priced at $24.99 and set for a June 2023 release. Pre-orders are live right here as well as the rest of the Dino Fury Rangers.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Kicking So Much Ass at Box Office, They Added EVEN MORE Screens in Fourth Week at Movie Theaters
While Avatar: The Way of Water continues to rack up money at the worldwide box office, including breaking records and outpacing the original film from 2009, the blockbuster is about to do something that's unheard of...get played on more theaters. As noticed by Exhibitor Relations, The Walt Disney Company has confirmed that Avatar: The Way of Water will add 138 screens to its total this weekend, giving it a total of 4,340 domestic screens for its upcoming fourth weekend at the box office. Since the sequel has already cleared $460 million in the US, the path to half a billion just opened up even wider.
Dwayne Johnson Is DC’s Latest Casualty As James Gunn Informs The Rock ‘Black Adam 2’ Is Cancelled
What do Dwayne Johnson, Patty Jenkins, and Henry Cavill have in common? They’ve all been booted out of the DC Universe by new bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran. Johnson, who made his superhero debut as the eponymous character in the 2022 movie Black Adam, has announced his exit from the studio after being told that the movie’s anticipated sequel is not part of Gunn’s vision for the “first chapter” of the “new DC Universe”. Johnson shared the news through a heartfelt message to his “passionate friends” on social media. “I wanted to give a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the...
epicstream.com
Scarlett Johansson Will Reportedly Return as Black Widow in Avengers: Secret Wars
The Avengers films are marked to be the biggest crossovers across the marvel cinematic universe ever since Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame happened. With Avengers: The Kang Dynasty set for release in 2025, one year before Avengers: Secret Wars, we are sure to expect big names to be included in the picture. In this case, a report has been brought up that Scarlett Johansson will reportedly return as Black Widow in the aforementioned film!
murphysmultiverse.com
REPORT: Gal Gadot Joins Jason Momoa for Major Franchise Sequel
In what is coming as a fairly surprising twist for the Fast & Furious franchise, star actress Gal Gadot is reportedly returning for the upcoming tenth installment, Fast X. She will be reuniting with the likes of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Tyrese Gibson as they face off against Gadot’s former DC co-star in Jason Momoa.
Paul Mescal Set to Star in Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator’ Sequel
Are you not entertained? Paul Mescal is in talks to lead “Gladiator 2,” helmed by original director Ridley Scott, a source confirmed to IndieWire. After Scott revealed that the sequel to the Oscar-winning 2000 film will take place 20 years later, with Mescal’s role as part of the next generation of the ruling Roman family. The estimated era for the film is 200 B.C.E. The “Aftersun” actor is set to star as lead character Lucius, the nephew of since-deceased Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) who was killed by Russell Crowe’s Maximus. Lucius is the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and grandson of Marcus Aurelius. “Gladiator 2”...
Marvel Ban In China May Be Over As Black Panther: Wakanda Forever And More Titles Finally Get Release Dates
After more than three years without a release in China, Marvel Studios will see two films released within 10 days.
epicstream.com
Ex-Superman Star Reacts Amusedly To James Gunn’s Update on Henry Cavill's Replacement
Since Henry Cavill announced his exit as DC’s Superman, everyone has been on the lookout for who would be the one to succeed him. Despite the numerous rumors, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn is always quick to debunk any false information. Obviously, fans are always quick to respond to news concerning their favorite franchise. But in Gunn’s recent update, another former Superman star had a reaction that amused fans.
China lets Marvel movies back in, sets dates for Black Panther, Ant-Man sequels
LOS ANGELES, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co's (DIS.N) Marvel Studios on Tuesday announced February release dates for "Black Panther" and "Ant-Man" sequels in China, marking the first time in nearly four years that the Communist country has allowed Marvel movies into its cinemas.
Gizmodo
No, Vin Diesel Is Not in Any Current Avatar Plans
Avatar: The Way of Water producer Jon Landau has cleared up rumors about Vin Diesel (Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol.3) being in the film after the actor’s long con troll on fans. In an interview with Empire, the producer shared, “He came in, visited the set one day to...
Hogwarts Legacy’s new cinematic trailer nails the atmosphere fans want to feel
You can never go wrong with some John Williams.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Season 11 Blu-Ray: Release Date and Details
Four months after the series finale of AMC's original zombie show, all 24 episodes of The Walking Dead's eleventh and final season will live on as a complete collection. On March 14th, Lionsgate Home Entertainment will release The Walking Dead: The Complete Eleventh Season on Blu-ray and DVD, collecting the three-part, 24-episode final season in a six-disc set. The Blu-ray release — which includes a bonus digital copy and special features — has a total runtime of 16 hours and 45 minutes. Pre-orders are now live at Amazon and other retailers at the SRP of $59.99 for the Blu-ray + Digital HD combo and $49.98 for the DVD version.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cafe Reveals Its Strangely Delicious Menu
Chainsaw Man earned its place last year as one of the biggest new anime adaptations to hit the small screen in 2022, as viewers came to fall in love with the tragic tale of Denji and himself and his fellow Devil Hunters' attempt to take down supernatural forces threatening mankind. While the series has become popular in North America and the world at large, Japan is once again getting an exclusive with a Chainsaw Man Cafe swinging open its doors and offering a hilarious menu that imagines the Devil Hunters as chefs.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reveals New Mystery Gift
Since debuting on Nintendo Switch back in November, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has given players a plethora of free Mystery Gifts to claim. Today, The Pokemon Company made another one available, and it can be claimed with the code T0KUSE1STUDY. That code will grant players an Ability Capsule, which is actually pretty handy. Ability Capsules can be used to change a Pokemon's Ability type, though it does not work for Hidden Abilities. It's a neat little option, especially for those that get into Pokemon's competitive scene! The Mystery Gift is available now, and can be redeemed through February 28th.
Popculture
Gerard Butler Dishes on Status of New 'Has Fallen' Movie
Gerard Butler's new action movie features a plane falling, even though it is not part of his Has Fallen franchise. A fourth film in the series has been written and has a "really fun" plot, Butler told ComicBook.com while promoting his latest film, Plane. The Has Fallen series launched in 2013 with Olympus Has Fallen and cemented Butler's status as an action star.
EW.com
Tom Hanks reveals how kicking Fonzie on Happy Days led to being cast in Splash
Tom Hanks made quite the splash in his guest starring role on Happy Days. So much so that he credits his appearance on the beloved sitcom with getting him his first leading film role, in Ron Howard's 1984 hit ... Splash. Hanks guest starred in the 1982 episode "A Little...
Idris Elba Shares New Teaser And Release Date For Netflix ‘Luther’ Movie
Idris Elba this week shared a new teaser trailer and the release date for Netflix’s feature adaptation of his popular detective drama Luther. Watch the teaser below. The pic is titled Luther: The Fallen Sun and the teaser clip revealed the film will hit select cinemas on February 24 before landing on Netflix on March 10. In the short clip, Elba can be seen suited up as his titular character, and he creeps into view just as a voice on the backing track begins to talk. “Somethings coming,” the voice says before adding: “You see me now?” Jamie Payne is directing the pic from...
Box office preview: ‘Missing’ and ‘Alice, Darling’ offer mid-January thrills against ‘Avatar 2’ and ‘M3GYN’
After a couple decent weekends at the box office, we’re getting two weekends with a mixed bag of releases, this one offering two new semi-thrillers in wide release and a few others, but nothing too exciting. Read on for Gold Derby’s box office preview. In 2018, Aneesh Chaganty’s “Searching” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, and it was released by Sony/Screen Gems later that year to make $26 million. Now, Screen Gems is releasing “Missing,” the thematic sequel starring Nia Long and Stormy Reid. It was not directed by Chaganty, who is a producer on this one, but rather, two of...
