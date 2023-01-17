It’s Morphin Time as Hasbro is celebrating 30 Years of Power Rangers with some new collectibles like the debut of Dino Fury Blue. New Power Rangers figures are on the way, and Hasbro continues to slowly move away from the Mighty Morphin' team. Hasbro has just revealed that the Dino Fury Blue Ranger is joining your Lightning Collection next. Ollie Akana is back and ready to join the fight and help complete your Dino Fury team. Ollie will come with both unmasked and masked head sculpts as well as swappable hands, and his sword with power effect. The detail on this figure is nicely done capturing the split Power Rangers Dino Fury suit design perfectly. So far, Power Rangers Dino Fury has the Red Ranger, Green Ranger, and now the Blue Ranger for their collection, so hopefully, more will be arriving in future releases. The Power Rangers Lighting Collection Dino Fury Blue Ranger is priced at $24.99 and set for a June 2023 release. Pre-orders are live right here as well as the rest of the Dino Fury Rangers.

1 DAY AGO