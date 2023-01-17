Read full article on original website
Kelly Severide Will Be Absent From Chicago Fire, but Don’t Panic.
Kelly Severide is taking a temporary leave of absence from Firehouse 51. Deadline reported Friday afternoon that Taylor Kinney is taking a break from Chicago Fire. The outlet says the actor is dealing with a personal matter. Future scripts will likely need to be rewritten to accommodate the beloved actor's...
Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Episode 2 Review: Staring at the Devil
After watching Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Episode 2, it's hard to imagine anyone would want to live in that awful town. After the riots, things have escalated past the point of no return, and the only person who can untangle the mess is Mike. But he needs help, and...
Jason Woliner Talks the Highs and Lows of Making Paul T. Goldman
Paul T. Goldman launched earlier this month on Peacock and has struck a chord with viewers. The series picks up when Paul T. Goldman's world is turned upside down after he finds out that his wife has been living a secret double life. As a result, he embarks on a...
Vampire Academy and One of Us Is Lying Canceled at Peacock
Peacock is reworking its slate, and it's bad news for fans of YA dramas Vampire Academy and One of Us Is Lying. Deadline reported Friday night that both series had been canceled after their most recent runs on the streaming service. Vampire Academy came from Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries)...
NCIS: Los Angeles Ending After 14 Seasons at CBS
It's game over for NCIS: Los Angeles. CBS announced Friday evening that its longest-running NCIS spinoff is ending after 14 seasons. What's more, the series finale has already been set. The hit drama will go out for good on Sunday, May 14, at 10/9c. By the end of its run,...
What to Watch: Accused, Teen Wolf: The Movie, Shrinking
How long have we waiting for Teen Wolf: The Movie? The wait is finally over, and it's paired with Sarah Michelle Gellar's return to genre TV with Wolf Pack, both on Paramount+. We've got the third movie in the second The Wedding Veil trilogy on Hallmark, a new anthology series...
Your Honor Season 2 Episode 2 Review: Part Twelve
Michael used to think that prison was the worst place, but on Your Honor Season 2 Episode 2, he was proven wrong at every turn. Some fates are worse than our wildest dreams. Returning to New Orleans as a disgraced judge was not the worst thing, as he came to find out.
Fire Country Season 1 Episode 11 Review: Mama Bear
Deeds of the past always catch up with us, and the best we can hope is the good outweighs the bad. This theory was tested when a former inmate firefighter returned to exact his vengeance on Sharon on Fire Country Season 1, Episode 11. While Vince learned of his brother's betrayal, Manny finally admitted to having money and gambling problems.
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 11 Review: Lost Ones
Danny's done many favors for fellow cops, so who expected his friendship with Acosta to turn into a date?. On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 11, it seemed like Danny was helping Acosta out because he felt guilty that she got hurt while covering for him after Linda's death. That's...
