seventeen.com

Rihanna Releases a Fashion-Filled Super Bowl Halftime Show Trailer

Rihanna had a tongue-in-cheek way of addressing her six-year-long musical hiatus in a new commercial for her upcoming Super Bowl Halftime performance. The 30-second teaser, which dropped today, has Rihanna strutting down an empty set with a lone spotlight shining on her. Voices reflecting on Rihanna's pause from music echo in the background: "Dude, Rihanna, we've waited for you;" "RiRi, where have you been;" "The fans just predicted the end of Rihanna."
thesource.com

Rihanna Is LOVING Motherhood & Calls A$AP Rocky a ‘Great Dad’

Rihanna continues to wow the world effortlessly, and fans could not have been happier when she revealed she was pregnant with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In May last year, the two lovebirds welcomed their newborn into the world, whose remains unknown (probably with good reason). A source recently told PEOPLE that...
Vibe

Nelly Twitches Bizarrely While Performing On Stage, Worries Fans

Nelly had a bizarre moment on stage, and it had fans a bit worried about his well-being. During a performance at Melbourne, Australia’s Juicy Fest on Wednesday (Jan. 18), the St. Louis representative took to the stage for a rendition of his crossover hit “Over and Over” and began to act erratically throughout the live show. More from VIBE.com'Lovers & Friends' 2023 Festival Lineup Includes Chris Brown, Missy Elliott And MoreAshanti Answers Question About Getting Back With Nelly On 'What What Happens Live'Jill Scott Announces 'Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1' Concert The audience watching the Diamond-selling artist began to notice his...
Glamour

Rihanna Didn’t Win a Golden Globe, but She Was Still the Hottest Star at the Awards

It’s Rihanna’s world, and honestly, I’m just happy to be here. The 34-year-old slayed the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday, January 10, in true Rihanna fashion—that is, with luxuriously over-the-top style. Arriving on the arm of rapper A$AP Rocky, with whom she shares a son, the Barbadian singer wore a voluminous black gown with an architectural updo and a diamond choker necklace.
People

Jamie Foxx's 2 Daughters: Everything to Know

Jamie Foxx has two daughters from previous relationships: Corinne and Anelise Jamie Foxx is a proud girl dad. The Soul star first became a father in 1994 with the birth of his daughter Corinne, 28, whom he shares with ex Connie Kline. It wasn't until 15 years later that he welcomed his second daughter, Anelise Bishop, 14, with his ex Kristin Grannis. During a 2017 interview with PEOPLE, Foxx opened up about raising his two daughters in Hollywood. "In this business, sometimes it can get crazy, but my daughter,...
msn.com

NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter

Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
TMZ.com

Nelly Laughs At Himself After Fans Think He Was Performing Under The Influence

Nelly's recent performance in Australia has the Internet thinking he was a drunken mess on stage ... and the "Country Grammar" rapper can't help but laugh at all the jokes getting thrown his way about the show. Video from Sunday's performance at Melbourne's Juice Fest shows Nelly staring off into...
Black Enterprise

Apryl Jones Denies She and Taye Diggs Broke Up After They Unfollowed Each Other

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones might not be following each other on Instagram, but that doesn’t mean the couple has officially called it quits. Jones shut down breakup rumors that started to surface after fans noticed she and Diggs were no longer following each other. According to the Love & Hip Hop alumna, she and Diggs are doing just fine and are actually appearing in a movie together, The Shade Room reported.
POPSUGAR

Rihanna Makes Her Golden Globes Debut Alongside A$AP Rocky

Rihanna has been hard at work prepping for her Super Bowl halftime show, but on Tuesday, she took a break to attend the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles. The 34-year-old singer looked radiant in an opulent black gown as she sat in the audience with boyfriend A$AP Rocky and linked up with Angela Bassett for a cute photo. Rihanna's glamorous appearance marked her first time at the ceremony.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hypebae

Selena Gomez Shares a New Update on Forthcoming Music

Selena Gomez keeps teasing new upcoming music. The singer-slash-actor recently shared another update on her forthcoming album. The Only Murders in the Building star was asked by a fan on Instagram “Where is the album?” to which Gomez responded, “Oh, it’s coming…”. In November, Gomez...
hotnewhiphop.com

Celebrate Aaliyah’s Heavenly 44th Birthday With “Are You That Somebody”

Each and every August, fans of the late Aaliyah mourn her untimely death, but when her birthday comes around in January, it marks the perfect occasion to celebrate the Princess of R&B’s life. This year, we’re specifically streaming “Are You That Somebody” in her honour. Released...
WFMZ-TV Online

Britney Spears makes rare comment about Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears has reminisced about her time with Justin Timberlake. The 41-year-old pop icon dated NSYNC star Justin, 41, after they both emerged as teen idols in the late 1990s before splitting in 2002 and took to social media on Tuesday (17.01.22) to remember the times they would play basketball together.
hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie’s Daughter Poison Ivi & Her GF Are Instagram Official, Social Media Reacts

The controversial rapper’s eldest daughter was seen boo’d up on her partner’s social media earlier this month. In the past, Boosie Badazz has been heavily criticized for explicitly sharing his stance on the LGBTQ+ community. In particular, his comments about Dwyane Wade’s transgender daughter, Zaya, have earned him considerable heat. However, it seems that poetic justice may be served, as the Louisana native’s daughter has gone Instagram official with her girlfriend.

