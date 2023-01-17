Read full article on original website
seventeen.com
Rihanna Releases a Fashion-Filled Super Bowl Halftime Show Trailer
Rihanna had a tongue-in-cheek way of addressing her six-year-long musical hiatus in a new commercial for her upcoming Super Bowl Halftime performance. The 30-second teaser, which dropped today, has Rihanna strutting down an empty set with a lone spotlight shining on her. Voices reflecting on Rihanna's pause from music echo in the background: "Dude, Rihanna, we've waited for you;" "RiRi, where have you been;" "The fans just predicted the end of Rihanna."
thesource.com
Rihanna Is LOVING Motherhood & Calls A$AP Rocky a ‘Great Dad’
Rihanna continues to wow the world effortlessly, and fans could not have been happier when she revealed she was pregnant with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In May last year, the two lovebirds welcomed their newborn into the world, whose remains unknown (probably with good reason). A source recently told PEOPLE that...
Nelly Twitches Bizarrely While Performing On Stage, Worries Fans
Nelly had a bizarre moment on stage, and it had fans a bit worried about his well-being. During a performance at Melbourne, Australia’s Juicy Fest on Wednesday (Jan. 18), the St. Louis representative took to the stage for a rendition of his crossover hit “Over and Over” and began to act erratically throughout the live show. More from VIBE.com'Lovers & Friends' 2023 Festival Lineup Includes Chris Brown, Missy Elliott And MoreAshanti Answers Question About Getting Back With Nelly On 'What What Happens Live'Jill Scott Announces 'Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1' Concert The audience watching the Diamond-selling artist began to notice his...
Rihanna Didn’t Win a Golden Globe, but She Was Still the Hottest Star at the Awards
It’s Rihanna’s world, and honestly, I’m just happy to be here. The 34-year-old slayed the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday, January 10, in true Rihanna fashion—that is, with luxuriously over-the-top style. Arriving on the arm of rapper A$AP Rocky, with whom she shares a son, the Barbadian singer wore a voluminous black gown with an architectural updo and a diamond choker necklace.
Serena Williams and daughter Olympia’s matching PJs and more twinning looks
Serena Williams is known for spending quality time with her 5-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia. The mother-daughter duo is always having fun, going on exciting adventures and sharing some fashion moments together. This time the pair shared a sweet moment before bed, wearing matching pajamas and posting a short...
Jamie Foxx's 2 Daughters: Everything to Know
Jamie Foxx has two daughters from previous relationships: Corinne and Anelise Jamie Foxx is a proud girl dad. The Soul star first became a father in 1994 with the birth of his daughter Corinne, 28, whom he shares with ex Connie Kline. It wasn't until 15 years later that he welcomed his second daughter, Anelise Bishop, 14, with his ex Kristin Grannis. During a 2017 interview with PEOPLE, Foxx opened up about raising his two daughters in Hollywood. "In this business, sometimes it can get crazy, but my daughter,...
msn.com
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
‘Love After Lockup’ Star Monique Slams Cyberbullies For Fat-Shaming Her Over Weight Size
Love After Lockup star Monique Robinson has called out instigators on social media for criticizing her weight in comparison to her romantic partner, Derek Warner Jr. After the couple’s love story went viral, social media users pointed out their size difference, as Robinson, 35, is a plus-sized woman and Warner, 29, appeared to be shorter and more slender.
Janet Jackson Is Doing ‘Me Too’ Checks On Everyone From Staff To Dancers Ahead Of Her Upcoming Tour
Janet Jackson is taking extra steps to make sure that no one involved in her 'Together Again' tour has ever been accused of sexual assault.
TMZ.com
Nelly Laughs At Himself After Fans Think He Was Performing Under The Influence
Nelly's recent performance in Australia has the Internet thinking he was a drunken mess on stage ... and the "Country Grammar" rapper can't help but laugh at all the jokes getting thrown his way about the show. Video from Sunday's performance at Melbourne's Juice Fest shows Nelly staring off into...
hotnewhiphop.com
Yo Gotti & Angela Simmons Pop Out At The Grizzlies Game: “Long As I’m Next To You”
Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons pop out at the Grizzlies game. Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons are the epitome of a boss couple. Though it’s only been a few weeks since they confirmed their relationship, they aren’t shying away from showing out together. On Wednesday night, the couple...
Apryl Jones Denies She and Taye Diggs Broke Up After They Unfollowed Each Other
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones might not be following each other on Instagram, but that doesn’t mean the couple has officially called it quits. Jones shut down breakup rumors that started to surface after fans noticed she and Diggs were no longer following each other. According to the Love & Hip Hop alumna, she and Diggs are doing just fine and are actually appearing in a movie together, The Shade Room reported.
Golden Globes Host Jerrod Carmichael's Controversial Message To Rihanna
The comedian said the opposite of what everyone was thinking when it comes to Rihanna's new music as she laughed along.
Rihanna Makes Her Golden Globes Debut Alongside A$AP Rocky
Rihanna has been hard at work prepping for her Super Bowl halftime show, but on Tuesday, she took a break to attend the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles. The 34-year-old singer looked radiant in an opulent black gown as she sat in the audience with boyfriend A$AP Rocky and linked up with Angela Bassett for a cute photo. Rihanna's glamorous appearance marked her first time at the ceremony.
Keyshia Ka’oir’s Maternity Photos Were Subjected To ‘Tacky’ Criticism
Ka'oir blessed her followers with a trio of photos from her maternity photo shoot.
Hypebae
Selena Gomez Shares a New Update on Forthcoming Music
Selena Gomez keeps teasing new upcoming music. The singer-slash-actor recently shared another update on her forthcoming album. The Only Murders in the Building star was asked by a fan on Instagram “Where is the album?” to which Gomez responded, “Oh, it’s coming…”. In November, Gomez...
hotnewhiphop.com
Celebrate Aaliyah’s Heavenly 44th Birthday With “Are You That Somebody”
Each and every August, fans of the late Aaliyah mourn her untimely death, but when her birthday comes around in January, it marks the perfect occasion to celebrate the Princess of R&B’s life. This year, we’re specifically streaming “Are You That Somebody” in her honour. Released...
WFMZ-TV Online
Britney Spears makes rare comment about Justin Timberlake
Britney Spears has reminisced about her time with Justin Timberlake. The 41-year-old pop icon dated NSYNC star Justin, 41, after they both emerged as teen idols in the late 1990s before splitting in 2002 and took to social media on Tuesday (17.01.22) to remember the times they would play basketball together.
hotnewhiphop.com
Boosie’s Daughter Poison Ivi & Her GF Are Instagram Official, Social Media Reacts
The controversial rapper’s eldest daughter was seen boo’d up on her partner’s social media earlier this month. In the past, Boosie Badazz has been heavily criticized for explicitly sharing his stance on the LGBTQ+ community. In particular, his comments about Dwyane Wade’s transgender daughter, Zaya, have earned him considerable heat. However, it seems that poetic justice may be served, as the Louisana native’s daughter has gone Instagram official with her girlfriend.
Chicago West Is 5: Look Back at the Birthday Girl's Cutest Photos Over the Years
Watch: See Chicago West's Adorable Transformation Into Sister North West. Chicago West is halfway to double digits. The Kardashian-Jenner grandkids continue to grow up before our very eyes, as Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West's third child officially turned 5 on Jan. 15. Chicago was welcomed into the world in...
