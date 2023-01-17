Read full article on original website
Related
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Gov. Holcomb seeking to eliminate public school textbook fees
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is proposing Indiana eliminate textbook fees for all students in public and charter K-12 schools as part of his 2023 Next Level agenda. Indiana is one of seven states that currently allows schools to charge families for textbooks and curriculum materials. For many families, these fines can add up to hundreds of dollars. John Kenny, director of business operations at Monroe County Community School Corporation, told the IDS in an email that parents and families owed a total of $319,000 in textbook fees across the entire K-12 school district based on data from the 2021-22 school year.
Indiana lawmakers weigh bill to create universal school choice program
This article originally published in the Indiana Capital Chronicle. Indiana lawmakers on Wednesday began a contentious debate over whether it should bring universal school choice — and its daunting potential long-term cost — to Hoosier students and parents.Testimony heard in the Senate education committee raised questions about how much universal education scholarship accounts would cost and whether the state can afford to fund all students who are eligible to participate. This...
Indiana lawmakers consider new high school program to fund workforce training
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers are considering a bill that would help fund workforce training opportunities for high school students. House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) has previously said one of his caucus’ top priorities this session is getting high school students better prepared for the workforce. State Rep. Chuck Goodrich (R-Noblesville) has introduced House Bill 1002, which […]
indianapublicradio.org
All Indiana students would qualify for voucher-like funds under education proposal
School choice in Indiana could be remade if proposed legislation gains traction. Senate Bill 305 would provide more funding with less eligibility restrictions than allowed under the popular private school voucher program. It’s unclear the total cost of the program or potentially how many families would consider it. Republicans, who...
Indiana lawmakers debate plan to “reinvent” high school
Indiana lawmakers provided some answers Wednesday about a draft plan supporters say would help more students find career pathways, although concerns remain about how flexible the career-preparation proposal would be for students and the negative impact it might have on schools’ current programs. The voucher-like plan, outlined in House Bill 1002, is the result of a recent Republican push that lawmakers say would “reinvent” high school by providing more job training to...
wbiw.com
Indiana students encouraged to apply to Governor’s STEM Team
INDIANA – Gov. Eric. J. Holcomb, Secretary of Education Dr. Katie Jenner, and Treasurer of State Daniel Elliott invite Indiana high school students to apply for the 2023 Governor’s STEM Team. Gov. Holcomb developed the competition in 2017 to highlight Indiana’s top high school students for their achievements in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).
WTHI
Indiana 988 seeing "steady call volume" since its launch in July
INDIANA (WTHI) - An important resource for people across the Wabash Valley is seeing an increase in use. In 2020 the Suicide Hotline was changed to three simple numbers 988. Now, the crisis line helps anyone struggling with mental health, substance abuse and thoughts of suicide. Numbers from the substance...
wbiw.com
Deadline approaching to apply for Gov. Holcomb’s Fellowship Program
INDIANA – The deadline to apply to the 2023-2024 Governor’s Fellowship is approaching. The Governor’s Fellowship is highly selective and provides a unique experience in Indiana state government by placing fellows in various state agencies on a rotating basis throughout the year. “Our Governor’s Fellows receive an...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Indiana transgender girls school sports ban to take effect after lawsuit dismissed
Indiana’s ban on transgender girls from girls school sports can now take effect after a lawsuit against it was dismissed. The 10-year-old girl represented in the case by the ACLU of Indiana moved to a charter school. The case is over a law passed in early 2022, which bans...
indianapublicradio.org
Conservative school board candidates feared indoctrination. What’s next for Indiana?
Avi doesn’t usually pay attention to school board elections. But last fall’s race was different. The 16-year-old is nonbinary and attends Carmel Clay schools, an affluent and majority White district. “When you have people, like, verbally talking about outright banning your presence from a classroom, it’s startling and...
wwbl.com
Lawsuit Dropped Against Indiana’s Ban on Transgender Students Participating in Girls Sports
The ACLU is dropping their lawsuit against Indiana’s law banning transgender students from competing in girls school sports. Court documents say the transgender girl the ACLU was suing on behalf of has now enrolled in a charter school that is not operated by Indianapolis Public Schools. This comes after...
wbiw.com
Farmers.gov Dashboard Pilot – A gateway into farmer-focused data and information
INDIANA – USDA provides many farmer-focused data sets and local resources across numerous online sources. Some information may be spread across different websites and some data may be tough to find or easily analyze. . The USDA created the farmers.gov dashboard as a single place where you can easily access...
wbaa.org
Lawmakers consider increase to Indiana earned income tax credit
A state lawmaker says his bill to increase Indiana’s earned income tax credit would be a huge boost to addressing generational poverty. The credit is meant for lower-income people and families. Income limits are based on the number of children you have. To be eligible, families with two or...
wgclradio.com
WGCL NEWS — Indiana Revenue Collections Higher Than Anticipated
There is good economic news for Indiana. Revenue collections for December were higher than anticipated. The latest report from Indiana State Budget Agency shows General Fund revenues last month totaled $1 point 7 billion. The higher than predicted collections from individual income tax and interest revenues balanced out lower-than-expected collections from the state’s sales tax and corporate taxes. Every year, millions of Americans make a resolution to lose weight. A lot of those promises are made in January. So it’s not surprising that there has been a big increase in the number of fake weight loss ads this month. The Indiana Better Business Bureau warns us to be very careful when any product that promise quick, dramatic results including body wraps, supplements and skin patches. The Bureau also cautions about special herbs or what are advertised as “natural” products for quick weight loss. Some of the products have been recalled for containing ingredients with potentially dangerous effects.
Here’s How Much Indiana’s Bad Roads Cost You Per Year
Indiana has quite a few unmaintained roads all throughout the state, but do you have any idea how much these roads cost you per year to fix up?. Indiana is known as "The Crossroads of America," mainly because the city of Indianapolis is the hub for several major Interstate highways that crisscross the state, connecting Hoosiers to the rest of the United States. Recently, the state of Indiana was named one of the best states in the entire country to drive in. However, I think we all can agree that some of these roads that we use on a daily basis need a little bit of fixing. Whether it be due to way too many potholes, cracking roadways, or any other reason a road might be unmaintained, we understand that it costs money, quite a bit of it, to fix.
WNDU
Indiana lawmakers considering bill aimed at helping businesses save on federal taxes
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana lawmakers are considering a bill that could result in federal tax savings for Hoosier businesses. Senate Bill 2 aims to reduce federal tax burdens on businesses. If passed, it would provide a state and local tax deduction — something the Indiana Chamber of Commerce says will be a big help.
Indiana lawmaker wants to exempt military pay from state taxes
(The Center Square) – An Indiana lawmaker wants to make the state friendlier for active duty military members. State Rep. Randy Frye, R-Greensburg, said in a statement he has filed a bill that would gradually exempt members of the armed services from paying the state income tax on their military pay. As it stands now, active duty military based in Indiana can receive up to a $5,000 exemption on the...
WTHI
Governor Eric Holcomb's new 2023 budget plan
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has announced a new proposal that would increase money for Hoosier schools. Part of that plan includes changing who pays for students' textbooks. Gov. Holcomb's new plan would create over $1 billion of additional funding for K-12 schools. Part of the...
wbaa.org
Bill from West Lafayette lawmaker would send Indiana taxpayers receipts
A bill from new Sen. Spencer Deery (R-West Lafayette) got a hearing Tuesday. The legislation would send Indiana taxpayers a receipt showing how their taxes were spent. Speaking before the Senate Tax and Fiscal Policy Committee, Deery said when residents go to the grocery store they expect a receipt outlining their purchases.
wbiw.com
Indiana Health department and Voice to host Action Day to raise awareness for issues surrounding youth tobacco use
INDIANAPOLIS —The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) and VOICE, Indiana’s statewide youth empowerment group, will host a Youth Day of Action at the Indiana Statehouse to call attention to the impact tobacco and e-cigarette use have on young Hoosiers. Chief Medical Officer Lindsay Weaver, M.D., FACEP, peer educators,...
Comments / 0