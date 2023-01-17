Read full article on original website
Related
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Secret Service Treatment of Biden Compared to Trump Raises Questions
Fox News has recently reported that the U.S. Secret Service is prepared to hand over information about visitors to Biden's Delaware home if asked by Congress.
Ars Technica
Twitter hired experts for case against Musk—now Musk won’t pay them, lawsuit says
Twitter was sued yesterday by a consulting firm that says it was never paid for work it did on the lawsuit that forced Elon Musk to complete his purchase of the company. Charles River Associates (CRA) says it was hired by Twitter in August 2022, shortly after Twitter sued Musk over his refusal to complete their $44 billion merger agreement. Musk finally completed the purchase in late October after it became clear that he was likely to lose in court.
Comments / 0