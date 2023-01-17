Read full article on original website
The Siuslaw Viking boys basketball team showed some heart in the second half of last night’s game against Creswell. Down by more than 20 in the game the Viks had several runs that closed the gap, but overall the Bulldogs were just too much. Outscoring the Vikings 56-38. Game two of double header pitted the lady Vikings and the bulldogs. Creswell outscored the Viks 57 – 16.
Old Town Break-in Brazen thieves hit a local business in Old Town on late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. When Tracy Foster arrived to work Sunday morning to open her mother-in-law’s shop Books and Bears in Old Town she knew right away there was a problem. “There was...
The seven mile stretch of Highway 126 between West Eugene and Veneta is mostly a long, flat stretch of roadway with no space for anyone to get off the road if they have a mechanical problem. Plus, it’s an area that can be prone to crashes. Molly Cary is a Project Manager with the Oregon Department of Transportation. She says safety is one big reason for widening the highway sandwiched between Fern Ridge Reservoir and a railroad.
