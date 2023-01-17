Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fightingillini.com
Illini Fall to Indiana, 80-65
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois fell to Indiana, 80-65, at State Farm Center on Thursday night, snapping the team's four-game winning streak. Terrence Shannon Jr. recorded a team-high 26 points, his fifth consecutive contest in double figures and his seventh game with at least 20 points. Shannon also registered three assists.
fightingillini.com
Illini Welcome Hoosiers Thursday Night
ILLINOIS (13-5, 4-3) vs. Indiana (11-6, 2-4) Date | Time Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 | 7:30 p.m. CT. Television FS1 (Jason Benetti & Stephen Bardo) Live Stream foxsports.com/live/fs1 | FOX Sports App. Live Stats Statbroadcast. Printable Notes Illinois | Indiana. Pregame Press Conference Coach Underwood (Jan. 18) Record Book Illinois.
fightingillini.com
Wrestling Battle Two Ranked Teams; to No. 15 Northwestern, Host No. 23 Maryland
CHAMPAIGN, Ill – The Fighting Illini wrestling team is set for another two-meet weekend as they gear up for two ranked opponents. They travel to No. 15 Northwestern on Friday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. and host No. 23 Maryland on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 2 p.m. for Military Appreciation Day.
fightingillini.com
Illinois Track and Field Off to Larry Wieczorek Invitational
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – The Illinois men's and women's track and field teams are aimed to travel out to Iowa City, Iowa for the Larry Wieczorek Invitational. It will be a two-day meet starting Friday, Jan. 20 with field events at 11 a.m. and running events at 4 p.m. CT. Saturday, Jan. 21 field events will start again at 11 a.m. and running events will be at 2:50 p.m. CT.
Comments / 0