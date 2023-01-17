CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – The Illinois men's and women's track and field teams are aimed to travel out to Iowa City, Iowa for the Larry Wieczorek Invitational. It will be a two-day meet starting Friday, Jan. 20 with field events at 11 a.m. and running events at 4 p.m. CT. Saturday, Jan. 21 field events will start again at 11 a.m. and running events will be at 2:50 p.m. CT.

